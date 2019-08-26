Iranian General Slams Israel’s Insane Operations as Regime’s Last Struggles

Alwaght- Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander, has downplayed the recent Israeli attacks on a number of positions in regional countries, saying the "insane operations" were Tel Aviv's last struggles.

"There is no doubt that these insane operations will be the last struggles of the Zionist regime," General Soleimani said, according to a Twitter account attributed to him.

The well-known Iranian general was apparently referring to recent Israeli attacks against Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, which Tel Aviv claims are aimed at targeting "Iranian" positions.

On Saturday night, Israel launched air raids against targets near the Syrian capital city of Damascus. The Israeli military claimed its strikes had prevented an attack on the Israeli-occupied territories “using killer drones.”

In a statement issued just minutes after the Israeli army announced its attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the military’s “major operational effort.”

Iran, however, dismissed as mere “lies” the claim that "Iranian" targets have been hit by the Israeli attacks.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also said Sunday that Israeli missiles targeted one of Hezbollah’s civilian structures in the Damascus outskirts in Syria, dismissing Israeli officials’ allegations that the projectiles had hit an Iranian site there.

Nasrallah noted that two Lebanese resistance fighters were killed in the missile strike, stressing that “Hezbollah will respond in kind in case the Israeli military continues to target and kill resistance forces.”

The Hezbollah chief also warned Israel against violating the Lebanese airspace, one day after two Israeli drones crashed in a southern neighborhood of Beirut.

Hezbollah said the first drone had fallen on a building housing Hezbollah’s media office in Beirut’s Dahieh suburb. The second drone, which appeared to have been sent by Israel to search for the first one, had crashed in an empty plot nearby after being detonated in the air, it added.

Israel is also said to be behind a recent wave of air raids on positions of pro-government Iraqi forces.

Iraqi Vice President Nouri al-Maliki recently warned of a “strong response” if it is proven that the Israeli regime was behind the airstrikes in the country against the positions of pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

Maliki, who is also secretary-general of the Islamic Dawa Party, said on Friday that if Israel continues to target Iraq, the country “will transform into a battle arena that drags in multiple countries, including Iran.”

Iran has frequently announced that it has no forces operating on the ground in Syria and has been only offering military advisory support to Syria at the request of the Damascus government to enable its army to speed up its gains on various fronts against terror outfits.