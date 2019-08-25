Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression

Alwaght- Lebanon’s prime minister condemned the crash of two Israeli reconnaissance drones over Beirut as attack on the country’s sovereignty and an attempt to foment regional tensions.

One Israeli drone fell and second exploded near the ground and caused some damage when it crashed before dawn in the capital’s Dhahiyeh suburbs.

“The new aggression...constitutes a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation toward further tension,” Saad Hariri said in a statement from his office.

Israeli regime's warplanes regularly violate Lebanese airspace and have struck inside neighboring Syria from Lebanon on several occasions. Beirut has complained to the United Nations about such violations in recent years.

Residents in Dhahiyeh said they heard the sound of a blast. A witness said the army closed off the streets where a fire had started. A Hezbollah spokesman told Lebanon’s state news agency NNA the second drone was rigged with explosives causing serious damage to a media center.

Hezbollah is now examining the first drone, he said. The Lebanese army said that one Israeli drone fell and another exploded at 02:30 am local time (2330 GMT), causing only material damage.

“The army arrived immediately and cordoned off the area where the two drones fell,” it said.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to give a televised speech later on Sunday.