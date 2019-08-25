Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression

Lebanese PM Rebukes Israeli Drones’ Crash in Beirut as Act of Aggression

Lebanon’s prime minister condemned the crash of two Israeli reconnaissance drones over Beirut as attack on the country’s sovereignty and an attempt to foment regional tensions.

China to Fight Back US Tariff Move: Daily China’s ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily warned on Sunday Beijing “will never waver in its stand on countering any provocations by the US side," as a trade war between the two countries enters a new phase.

Warship US Sent to ‘Deter’ Iran ‘Steers Clear’ of Iran: NY Times The US large aircraft carrier strike force that the US sent to the West Asia in May on allegedly to “deter” Iran has been “steering clear” of the country since arrival, staying as far away as the Arabian Sea for fear of Iranian military strikes in case of a potential conflict, The New York Times said.

200,000 Rohingyas Rally in Bangladesh Camps to Mark Genocide Day Almost 200,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have participated in a gathering in Kutupalong camp on Sunday to markthe second anniversary of the Myanmarese army’s brutal crackdown that displaced them, AFP news agency reported.

Pakistani Senate Chairman Cancels UAE Trip over Honoring Indian PM despite Kashmir Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani canceled his pre-scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in protest against Abu Dhabi’s decision to award its highest civilian honor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite his government’s clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region

UK Queen Complains About Lawn ’Ruined’ by Trump’s Helicopters The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has complained to the Australian prime minister over scorch marks and divots left on Buckingham Palace’s lawn by Donald Trump’s helicopters during the American president’s state visit.

Japan Protests South Korean Military Drills around Disputed Island The Japanese government on Sunday protested against South Korea’s military exercises around tiny Liancourt Rocks islands, disputed by Tokyo and Seoul, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in Japanese diplomatic circles.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport and the air base of Khamis Mushait, in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

Squabbles Kick off G7 Summit in French Resort Squabbles erupted among G7 nations as their leaders gathered on Biarritz for an annual summit on Saturday, exposing more disagreement among the group, and more petty squabbling than in a soap opera.

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital Hezbollah resistance movement said on Sunday it has shot down two Israeli drones flying over areas near the Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Indian PM Receives Top UAE Honor despite Kashmir Crisis The United Arab Emirate (UAE) has awarded its highest civilian honor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking outrage among rights activists over New Delhi’s clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump: Who Is Our Bigger Enemy, Central Bank Chief Or Chinese President? President Donald Trump has attacked US Federal Reserve Chair asking whether Jerome Powell was a greater “enemy” than Chinese President Xi Jinping. The furious attack came after the US central bank chief warned the trade war with China is risks to the US economy.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 More Missiles North Korea has fired two “suspected short-range ballistic missiles off toward the ocean off its eastern coast on Saturday in the latest in a series of launches by Pyongyang amid the gridlocked nuclear talks with the US.

China, US Ratchet up Trade War The US-China trade war ratcheted up yet again on Friday when US President Donald Trump has hit back at China’s decision to levy a new round of retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of US goods.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) reported that the UK government licensed $7.6bn worth of arms to the members of the Saudi-led coalition that has been waging a brutal war against Yemen since 2015.

Trump Cancels Meeting with Danish PM after Rebuff over Greenland US President Donald Trump has called off on Tuesday a visit to Denmark scheduled for early September after the Danish prime minister rebuffed his idea of purchasing resource-rich Greenland.

US Can Win Afghan War in A Week with Killing 10 Million: Trump Claims US President Donald Trump has once again repeated the claim that he could win the Afghanistan war "in a week" without using nuclear weapons, further insisting that the effort “would have to” involve killing 10 million Afghans.

Syrian President Blames Turkey’s Support to Terrorists in Idlib Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has accused Turkish government of offering generous support to Takfiri terrorists after Ankara sent a military convoy to Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib.

Explosions Hit Iraqi Popular Forces’ Position North of Baghdad A position of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, has been rocked by several powerful explosions.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
China to Fight Back US Tariff Move: Daily

Sunday 25 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
China to Fight Back US Tariff Move: Daily
Alwaght- China’s ruling Communist Party's People's Daily warned on Sunday Beijing “will never waver in its stand on countering any provocations by the US side," as a trade war between the two countries enters a new phase.

The popular paper, which voices the views of the state, expressed confidence that the Americans will not win the trade war because of the plight faced by US farmers and businesses.

The Chinese finance ministry announced on Friday that it would place additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on US imports worth $75 billion starting September 1 and December 15.

The new tariffs will target 5,078 products, including American soybeans, coffee, seafood and crude oil.

The ministry also announced plans to resume tariffs on US imports of automobiles and automobile parts.

The tariffs would be 25% for vehicles or 5% on parts, and would take effect on December 15.

Last week, Beijing warned it would take countermeasures after Washington announced it would impose 10% tariffs on Chinese imports worth $300 billion.

China’s retaliation for Donald Trump’s latest planned levies on Chinese goods targeted the heart of the US president’s political support -- factories and farms across the Midwest and South.

China’s retaliatory move was met with Trump’s angry reaction, threatening to sever business ties which sent stocks tumbling further on concern that US-China trade talks were falling apart.

“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA,” Trump tweeted.

....better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

US media and businesses, however, voiced opposition to Trump’s remarks, saying his moves would lead to the escalation of the trade friction, and further harm the US, and even the global economy.

The Washington Post published an article saying the White House has no right to force American companies to pull out of China.

The New York Times’ editorial board called the move alarming, and said empty threats and higher tariffs will make things worse.

The American Farmers Association also released an announcement on Saturday, saying constant retaliation will only increase the difficulties faced by farm and ranching families, and lead the situation in the wrong direction.

The US business circle has also warned that ending cooperation with such a large trading partner would hurt US companies and economy.

The intensifying US-China trade war has stoked worries on Wall Street at a time when the US economy is showing signs of slowing down.

Trump’s latest planned levies on Chinese imports had a negative impact on forecasting future trends in stock prices pushing prices of US stocks and farm commodities down.

In addition, shares of some US companies that manufacture in Asia fell after the US president ordered American companies to leave China, according to a report by the CNBC.

US farmers growing soybeans in the agriculture sector have been worst hit, losing business due to the trade war.

