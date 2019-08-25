UK Queen Complains About Lawn ’Ruined’ by Trump’s Helicopters

Alwaght- The UK's Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has complained to the Australian prime minister over scorch marks and divots left on Buckingham Palace's lawn by Donald Trump's helicopters during the American president's state visit.

"Come and look at my lawn, it's ruined", the queen told Scott Morrison, The Sunday Times cited a source close to Morrison as saying.

Trump paid a state visit to the United Kingdom in early June. The US president’s helicopters landed near the palace twice a day, leaving deep traces on the lawn.

The lawn is the essential element of an English landscape garden and the country has a long-standing tradition of managing lawns.

Trump's visit to London was very controversial, with tens of thousands of UK citizens coming out to protest against him.