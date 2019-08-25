Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Air Base

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport and the air base of Khamis Mushait, in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces told Al Masirah TV on Sunday the Yemeni drones attacked the control towers at the two sites, both located in the southwest of the kingdom. There was no confirmation from Saudi authorities.

Yemeni forces have stepped up their attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia in the past few months.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies -- including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The United Nations (UN) says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.