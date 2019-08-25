Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 25 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

News

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital

Hezbollah resistance movement said on Sunday it has shot down two Israeli drones flying over areas near the Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Indian PM Receives Top UAE Honor despite Kashmir Crisis The United Arab Emirate (UAE) has awarded its highest civilian honor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking outrage among rights activists over New Delhi’s clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump: Who Is Our Bigger Enemy, Central Bank Chief Or Chinese President? President Donald Trump has attacked US Federal Reserve Chair asking whether Jerome Powell was a greater “enemy” than Chinese President Xi Jinping. The furious attack came after the US central bank chief warned the trade war with China is risks to the US economy.

North Korea Test-Fires 2 More Missiles North Korea has fired two “suspected short-range ballistic missiles off toward the ocean off its eastern coast on Saturday in the latest in a series of launches by Pyongyang amid the gridlocked nuclear talks with the US.

China, US Ratchet up Trade War The US-China trade war ratcheted up yet again on Friday when US President Donald Trump has hit back at China’s decision to levy a new round of retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of US goods.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) reported that the UK government licensed $7.6bn worth of arms to the members of the Saudi-led coalition that has been waging a brutal war against Yemen since 2015.

Trump Cancels Meeting with Danish PM after Rebuff over Greenland US President Donald Trump has called off on Tuesday a visit to Denmark scheduled for early September after the Danish prime minister rebuffed his idea of purchasing resource-rich Greenland.

US Can Win Afghan War in A Week with Killing 10 Million: Trump Claims US President Donald Trump has once again repeated the claim that he could win the Afghanistan war "in a week" without using nuclear weapons, further insisting that the effort “would have to” involve killing 10 million Afghans.

Syrian President Blames Turkey’s Support to Terrorists in Idlib Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has accused Turkish government of offering generous support to Takfiri terrorists after Ankara sent a military convoy to Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib.

Explosions Hit Iraqi Popular Forces’ Position North of Baghdad A position of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, has been rocked by several powerful explosions.

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly sealed a secret deal with the Israeli regime a few years ago to buy advanced surveillance aircraft as Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi move closer to normalization of ties.

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants Syrian army has managed to liberate the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun from militant and terrorist groups in the northwest of the country, local activists and a war monitor have said.

Infighting between UAE-Backed Militias, Saudi Mercenaries Continues in Aden, Yemen Yemeni militias, backed by, the United Arab Emirates, have seized two Saudi-backed forces bases near the southern port of Aden early on Tuesday, triggering fresh clashes between nominal allies that have been waging a brutal aggression on Yemeni nations since 2015.

Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government For more than a week, the young men of Soura, a densely populated enclave in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, have been taking turns to maintain an around-the-clock vigil at the entry points to their neighborhood, with the aim of keeping Indian security forces, and particularly the paramilitary police, out of the area, Reuters reported

Syrian Air Force Nearly Hits Turkish Military Convoy in Idlib Syrian Air Force’s heavy bombing has stopped a Turkish military convoy that has crossed into Syrian territory.

Turkey Replaces Three Pro-Kurdish Party Mayors over Militant Links Turkey replaced mayors from a pro-Kurdish party with state officials in three cities and detained more than 400 people for suspected militant links, the Interior Ministry said.

Syrian Army Enters Key Town in Idlib after 5 Years Syrian Army has managed to enter the Khan Sheikhoun town in Idlib province for the first time since 2014 after heavy clashes with terrorists and anti-government militants.

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts Parts of British-made weapons have been found at a site of a Saudi strike in Yemen, a UN panel of experts has discovered.

Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Jordan has summoned ambassador of the Israel to protest the regime’s "violations" at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds (Jerusalem), demanding the immediate halt of “provocative practices” that constitute a gross breach of international law.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

North Korea Test-Fires 2 More Missiles

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Indian PM Receives Top UAE Honor despite Kashmir Crisis

Sudan’s Agreement Opposition’s Big Gamble

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital

China, US Ratchet up Trade War

Trump: Who Is Our Bigger Enemy, Central Bank Chief Or Chinese President?

UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked

Over 600 Bahraini Inmates Launch Hunger Strike to Protest Abuses

Syrian Army Enters Key Town in Idlib after 5 Years

Explosions Hit Iraqi Popular Forces’ Position North of Baghdad

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts

Iran Foreign Minister in Finland at First Leg of Scandinavian Tour

China, US Ratchet up Trade War

Israeli Jets, Helicopters Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

Turkey Replaces Three Pro-Kurdish Party Mayors over Militant Links

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’

Trump: Who Is Our Bigger Enemy, Central Bank Chief Or Chinese President?

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Syrian Air Force Nearly Hits Turkish Military Convoy in Idlib

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

Syria Rejects Turkey-US Deal on Buffer Zone as Violation of Its Sovereignty

New UAE Yemen Strategy: Goals, Obstacles

Trump’s Trade War: Strategy for Victory or Economic Suicide?

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention

Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure

Saudi Crown Prince Seeks to Fast Track Trial of Khashoggi Suspects

2,500 European Terrorists Unaccounted For: EU Commission

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital

Sunday 25 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah Downs Two Israeli Drones near Lebanese Capital
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Hezbollah resistance movement said on Sunday it has shot down two Israeli drones flying over areas near the Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Hezbollah said in statements that its rockets had downed the drones flying over Dhahyeh region, a suburb south of Beirut, Press TV reported.

The group said one of the drones fell in Dhahyeh and the second drone exploded near the ground in another nearby suburb.

The statements came after people in southern Beirut reported hearing large explosions.

Hezbollah’s shooting down of the drones came just hours after Israeli forces tried to hit targets in Damascus in neighboring Syria.

Syrian military said the attacks were unsuccessful and that its air defense systems had intercepted the Israeli missiles.

The Israeli regime said the attacks had inflicted damage on targets related to Iran and its allied militia, clearly a reference to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has been assisting the Syrian government in its years-long fight against terrorism in the Arab country.

However, it has denied claims it is fighting for Iran in Syria, saying the mission is meant to prevent a spillover of militancy into Lebanon.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel on Hezbollah’s downing of drones in southern Beirut.

The Tel Aviv regime has been cautious over the past years in its military encounters with Hezbollah, a group which seeks a total eviction of Israel from the occupied Palestinian territories.

It was not also clear whether Hezbollah’s downing of the Israeli drones was a swift attempt to respond to Israeli attacks in southern Damascus late on Saturday.

Hezbollah has previously accused Israel of supporting terrorist groups fighting against the Syrian government.

The Lebanese group has provided evidences suggesting that the regime in occupied Palestinian territories have transferred weapons to strongholds of terrorists in Syria.  

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Lebanon Hezbollah Israeli Regime Drones

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranian Armed Forces Mark National Defense Industry Day
Turkish Police Disperse Kurdish Protesters after Ousting of Three Mayors
Sudan Erupts in Celebration after Army, Civilians Agree to Share Power
Indian-Administered Kashmir Remains under Lockdown
Iranian Armed Forces Mark National Defense Industry Day

Iranian Armed Forces Mark National Defense Industry Day

Palestinians Hold Fresh Anti-Occupation Rally in Gaza
Drone-Carrying Robot Soars High in Beijing
Heavy Rain Floods Grand Bazaar in Istanbul
Israeli Regime Injures Over 30 Gazan Protesters