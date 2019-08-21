Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 21 August 2019

Israel's 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression

Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) reported that the UK government licensed $7.6bn worth of arms to the members of the Saudi-led coalition that has been waging a brutal war against Yemen since 2015.

Trump Cancels Meeting with Danish PM after Rebuff over Greenland US President Donald Trump has called off on Tuesday a visit to Denmark scheduled for early September after the Danish prime minister rebuffed his idea of purchasing resource-rich Greenland.

US Can Win Afghan War in A Week with Killing 10 Million: Trump Claims US President Donald Trump has once again repeated the claim that he could win the Afghanistan war "in a week" without using nuclear weapons, further insisting that the effort “would have to” involve killing 10 million Afghans.

Syrian President Blames Turkey’s Support to Terrorists in Idlib Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has accused Turkish government of offering generous support to Takfiri terrorists after Ankara sent a military convoy to Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib.

Explosions Hit Iraqi Popular Forces’ Position North of Baghdad A position of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, has been rocked by several powerful explosions.

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly sealed a secret deal with the Israeli regime a few years ago to buy advanced surveillance aircraft as Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi move closer to normalization of ties.

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants Syrian army has managed to liberate the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun from militant and terrorist groups in the northwest of the country, local activists and a war monitor have said.

Infighting between UAE-Backed Militias, Saudi Mercenaries Continues in Aden, Yemen Yemeni militias, backed by, the United Arab Emirates, have seized two Saudi-backed forces bases near the southern port of Aden early on Tuesday, triggering fresh clashes between nominal allies that have been waging a brutal aggression on Yemeni nations since 2015.

Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government For more than a week, the young men of Soura, a densely populated enclave in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, have been taking turns to maintain an around-the-clock vigil at the entry points to their neighborhood, with the aim of keeping Indian security forces, and particularly the paramilitary police, out of the area, Reuters reported

Syrian Air Force Nearly Hits Turkish Military Convoy in Idlib Syrian Air Force’s heavy bombing has stopped a Turkish military convoy that has crossed into Syrian territory.

Turkey Replaces Three Pro-Kurdish Party Mayors over Militant Links Turkey replaced mayors from a pro-Kurdish party with state officials in three cities and detained more than 400 people for suspected militant links, the Interior Ministry said.

Syrian Army Enters Key Town in Idlib after 5 Years Syrian Army has managed to enter the Khan Sheikhoun town in Idlib province for the first time since 2014 after heavy clashes with terrorists and anti-government militants.

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts Parts of British-made weapons have been found at a site of a Saudi strike in Yemen, a UN panel of experts has discovered.

Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Jordan has summoned ambassador of the Israel to protest the regime’s "violations" at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds (Jerusalem), demanding the immediate halt of “provocative practices” that constitute a gross breach of international law.

Foreign Military Presence Brings Insecurity to Persian Gulf: IRGC Navy Chief The top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy said foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf brings insecurity and instability to the region.

UK to Face with Food, Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Case of No-Deal Brexit: Doc A leaked UK government report predicted the country could face a shortage of fresh food, fuel and medicine in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as bringing critical supplies into the country will be hit by logjams at EU ports and borders.

Over 600 Bahraini Inmates Launch Hunger Strike to Protest Abuses At least 400 Bahraini political prisoners have launched hunger strike on Saturday, joining 196 other inmates who started an open-ended hunger earlier on Friday.

At Least 63 Killed as Suicide Bomber Attacks Shiites Wedding in Afghan Capital At least 63 people have been killed and 182 were wounded after a suicide bomber attacked a packed wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night.

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’ China and North Korea are set to increase military cooperation and work together to assure security in the Asia Pacific, a high-ranking Chinese commander has said.

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

alwaght.com
UK Licensed $7.6bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression
Alwaght- Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) reported that the UK government licensed $7.6bn worth of arms to the members of the Saudi-led coalition that has been waging a brutal war against Yemen since 2015.

According to new government statistics, since March 2015 the UK has licensed £5.3bn worth of arms to Saudi Arabia, £657m to the United Arab Emirates, £85m to Egypt, £72m to Bahrain, and £40m worth to Kuwait, the Middle East Eye Net reported.

The UK also licensed £142m worth of arms to Qatar prior to its withdrawal from the coalition in 2017.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing the government of Hadi back to power and crushing the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has already said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

"Thousands of people have been killed in the Saudi-led bombardment of Yemen, but that has done nothing to deter the arms dealers," Andrew Smith of CAAT said in a statement.

"The bombing has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, and it wouldn't have been possible without the complicity and support of Downing Street. These arms sales are immoral and illegal."

The UK Court of Appeal ruled in June that British arms sales to Saudi Arabia were unlawful because the government had illegally approved the sales without properly assessing the risk to civilians.

The government was ordered by the court not to approve any new licences and to retake decisions on current licences.

Last Thursday, legal and human rights activists submitted evidence to the UK government that the Saudi-led coalition had covered up human rights abuses in Yemen.

The report said the coalition had "whitewashed significant civilian harm" and that any internal Saudi investigations into allegations had not been credible despite the UK relying on such investigations to justify its sales of weapons to the Gulf kingdom.

Using witness interviews and photographic evidence, the report by The Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) and Yemeni group Mwatana for Human Rights placed blame on the coalition for air strikes it had claimed it was not responsible for and accused it of disproportionate use of force that harmed civilians.

 “This evidence will assist the UK government in deciding whether to grant further arms sales licenses for Saudi Arabia," GLAN Director Gearoid O Cuinn said in a joint statement with Mwatana.

"They can either continue to rely on discredited Saudi/UAE-led coalition assurances or listen to those who have painstakingly documented the constant civilian deaths caused by coalition air strikes."

 

Yemen Saudi Arabia UK Arms Sales

