  Wednesday 21 August 2019

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

UK Licensed £6.3bn Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition amid Yemen Aggression

Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) reported that the UK government licensed $7.6bn worth of arms to the members of the Saudi-led coalition that has been waging a brutal war against Yemen since 2015.

Trump Cancels Meeting with Danish PM after Rebuff over Greenland US President Donald Trump has called off on Tuesday a visit to Denmark scheduled for early September after the Danish prime minister rebuffed his idea of purchasing resource-rich Greenland.

US Can Win Afghan War in A Week with Killing 10 Million: Trump Claims US President Donald Trump has once again repeated the claim that he could win the Afghanistan war "in a week" without using nuclear weapons, further insisting that the effort “would have to” involve killing 10 million Afghans.

Syrian President Blames Turkey’s Support to Terrorists in Idlib Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has accused Turkish government of offering generous support to Takfiri terrorists after Ankara sent a military convoy to Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib.

Explosions Hit Iraqi Popular Forces’ Position North of Baghdad A position of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, has been rocked by several powerful explosions.

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly sealed a secret deal with the Israeli regime a few years ago to buy advanced surveillance aircraft as Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi move closer to normalization of ties.

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants Syrian army has managed to liberate the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun from militant and terrorist groups in the northwest of the country, local activists and a war monitor have said.

Infighting between UAE-Backed Militias, Saudi Mercenaries Continues in Aden, Yemen Yemeni militias, backed by, the United Arab Emirates, have seized two Saudi-backed forces bases near the southern port of Aden early on Tuesday, triggering fresh clashes between nominal allies that have been waging a brutal aggression on Yemeni nations since 2015.

Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government For more than a week, the young men of Soura, a densely populated enclave in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, have been taking turns to maintain an around-the-clock vigil at the entry points to their neighborhood, with the aim of keeping Indian security forces, and particularly the paramilitary police, out of the area, Reuters reported

Syrian Air Force Nearly Hits Turkish Military Convoy in Idlib Syrian Air Force’s heavy bombing has stopped a Turkish military convoy that has crossed into Syrian territory.

Turkey Replaces Three Pro-Kurdish Party Mayors over Militant Links Turkey replaced mayors from a pro-Kurdish party with state officials in three cities and detained more than 400 people for suspected militant links, the Interior Ministry said.

Syrian Army Enters Key Town in Idlib after 5 Years Syrian Army has managed to enter the Khan Sheikhoun town in Idlib province for the first time since 2014 after heavy clashes with terrorists and anti-government militants.

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts Parts of British-made weapons have been found at a site of a Saudi strike in Yemen, a UN panel of experts has discovered.

Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Jordan has summoned ambassador of the Israel to protest the regime’s "violations" at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds (Jerusalem), demanding the immediate halt of “provocative practices” that constitute a gross breach of international law.

Foreign Military Presence Brings Insecurity to Persian Gulf: IRGC Navy Chief The top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy said foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf brings insecurity and instability to the region.

UK to Face with Food, Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Case of No-Deal Brexit: Doc A leaked UK government report predicted the country could face a shortage of fresh food, fuel and medicine in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as bringing critical supplies into the country will be hit by logjams at EU ports and borders.

Over 600 Bahraini Inmates Launch Hunger Strike to Protest Abuses At least 400 Bahraini political prisoners have launched hunger strike on Saturday, joining 196 other inmates who started an open-ended hunger earlier on Friday.

At Least 63 Killed as Suicide Bomber Attacks Shiites Wedding in Afghan Capital At least 63 people have been killed and 182 were wounded after a suicide bomber attacked a packed wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night.

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’ China and North Korea are set to increase military cooperation and work together to assure security in the Asia Pacific, a high-ranking Chinese commander has said.

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

alwaght.com
Wednesday 21 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- US President Donald Trump has called off on Tuesday a visit to Denmark scheduled for early September after the Danish prime minister rebuffed his idea of purchasing resource-rich Greenland.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”

Frederiksen said on Sunday the idea of selling Greenland to the United States was absurd after an economic adviser to Trump confirmed US interest in buying the world’s largest island.

“Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” Frederiksen told the newspaper Sermitsiaq during a visit to Greenland.

Trump confirmed to reporters on Sunday that he had recently discussed the possibility of buying Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, although he said such a move was not an immediate priority.

“The concept came up and ... strategically it’s interesting,” Trump told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

A defense treaty between Denmark and the United States dating back to 1951 gives the US military rights over the Thule Air Base in northern Greenland.

Trump’s interest in buying Greenland has been met with incredulity and humor. Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who recently stepped down as Danish prime minister, tweeted last week: “It must be an April Fool’s Day joke.”

On Monday, Trump retweeted an image of a golden Trump tower looming over a cluster of houses on the Arctic island, and wrote: “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”

 

