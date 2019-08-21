Talks with Taliban, Republican Division

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 21 August 2019

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

Syrian President Blames Turkey’s Support to Terrorists in Idlib

Syrian President Blames Turkey’s Support to Terrorists in Idlib

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has accused Turkish government of offering generous support to Takfiri terrorists after Ankara sent a military convoy to Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib.

Explosions Hit Iraqi Popular Forces’ Position North of Baghdad A position of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, has been rocked by several powerful explosions.

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly sealed a secret deal with the Israeli regime a few years ago to buy advanced surveillance aircraft as Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi move closer to normalization of ties.

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants Syrian army has managed to liberate the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun from militant and terrorist groups in the northwest of the country, local activists and a war monitor have said.

Infighting between UAE-Backed Militias, Saudi Mercenaries Continues in Aden, Yemen Yemeni militias, backed by, the United Arab Emirates, have seized two Saudi-backed forces bases near the southern port of Aden early on Tuesday, triggering fresh clashes between nominal allies that have been waging a brutal aggression on Yemeni nations since 2015.

Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government For more than a week, the young men of Soura, a densely populated enclave in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, have been taking turns to maintain an around-the-clock vigil at the entry points to their neighborhood, with the aim of keeping Indian security forces, and particularly the paramilitary police, out of the area, Reuters reported

Syrian Air Force Nearly Hits Turkish Military Convoy in Idlib Syrian Air Force’s heavy bombing has stopped a Turkish military convoy that has crossed into Syrian territory.

Turkey Replaces Three Pro-Kurdish Party Mayors over Militant Links Turkey replaced mayors from a pro-Kurdish party with state officials in three cities and detained more than 400 people for suspected militant links, the Interior Ministry said.

Syrian Army Enters Key Town in Idlib after 5 Years Syrian Army has managed to enter the Khan Sheikhoun town in Idlib province for the first time since 2014 after heavy clashes with terrorists and anti-government militants.

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts Parts of British-made weapons have been found at a site of a Saudi strike in Yemen, a UN panel of experts has discovered.

Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Jordan has summoned ambassador of the Israel to protest the regime’s "violations" at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds (Jerusalem), demanding the immediate halt of “provocative practices” that constitute a gross breach of international law.

Foreign Military Presence Brings Insecurity to Persian Gulf: IRGC Navy Chief The top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy said foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf brings insecurity and instability to the region.

UK to Face with Food, Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Case of No-Deal Brexit: Doc A leaked UK government report predicted the country could face a shortage of fresh food, fuel and medicine in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as bringing critical supplies into the country will be hit by logjams at EU ports and borders.

Over 600 Bahraini Inmates Launch Hunger Strike to Protest Abuses At least 400 Bahraini political prisoners have launched hunger strike on Saturday, joining 196 other inmates who started an open-ended hunger earlier on Friday.

At Least 63 Killed as Suicide Bomber Attacks Shiites Wedding in Afghan Capital At least 63 people have been killed and 182 were wounded after a suicide bomber attacked a packed wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night.

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’ China and North Korea are set to increase military cooperation and work together to assure security in the Asia Pacific, a high-ranking Chinese commander has said.

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

Trump to Quit 2020 Presidential Race Within Months: EX-Top Aide Donald Trump will drop out of the race for the US 2020 presidential election and will not seek re-election, his former top aide said.

Israeli Jets, Helicopters Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

US Cuts Pakistan’s Aid by $440mn Amid Kashmir Tensions The US reportedly has further slashed aid to Pakistan by $440 million, sending mixed signals as Donald Trump seeks mediation between New Delhi and Islamabad over the crisis in Kashmir.

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Kashmir Crisis: From Beginning to Boiling Over

Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government

Infighting between UAE-Backed Militias, Saudi Mercenaries Continues in Aden, Yemen

Israel, UAE Signed Spy Aircraft Deal Years Ago: Leaked

Syrian President Blames Turkey’s Support to Terrorists in Idlib

Explosions Hit Iraqi Popular Forces’ Position North of Baghdad

Talks with Taliban, Republican Division

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met

Over 600 Bahraini Inmates Launch Hunger Strike to Protest Abuses

Iran Foreign Minister in Finland at First Leg of Scandinavian Tour

Kashmir Crisis: From Beginning to Boiling Over

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan

Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope

Trump’s Trade War: Strategy for Victory or Economic Suicide?

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen

Yemeni Drones Attack Saudi Oil Field near UAE Border

Saudi Regime Covered up Its War Crimes against Yemeni Nation: Report

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Israeli Jets, Helicopters Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

Syrian Army Enters Key Town in Idlib after 5 Years

Hamas Threatens Israeli Regime with Barrages of Missiles if Gaza Comes under Attack

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians

2,500 European Terrorists Unaccounted For: EU Commission

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Nigerian Security Forces Kill 6 Protesters Calling For freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran

Boris Johnson Becomes Britain’s New Premier

No More Coalitions: US Allies Decline US-Proposed Sea Alliance

World Must Press ICC to Probe Israeli Regime’s Demolitions of Palestinians Homes: Diplomat

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Talks with Taliban, Republican Division

Wednesday 21 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Talks with Taliban, Republican Division

Alwaght- While the news about the US-Taliban peace talks keep making headlines on the world media, some American politicians have begun to raise opposition about the ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator, in a couple of Twitter messages questioned the rightness of the talks saying that trusting the Taliban and pulling the American forces out of Afghanistan will be even “worse than” the nuclear deal with Iran.

Graham, an influential senator in the Republican camp and a close figure to President Donald Trump, even went beyond claiming in one of his eight tweets that trust in the militant group to check rise of the ISIS and other radical groups in Afghanistan is a “mistake” bigger than the one Trump predecessor Barack Obama made in the talks with Iran.

Before Lindsey, some voices inside the US were heard expressing objection to the dialogue for a deal with the militant group. Lindsey’s voice appears to be louder and head better thanks to his considerable sway on the American lawmaking body.

Talking against the negotiations comes while the relatively long talks between the US representative Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban representatives ended on Monday in Doha after eight rounds. Although no details of the results surfaced, some reports suggest that the negotiations have focused on the withdrawal of the foreign forces from Afghanistan in return for guarantees offered by the Taliban leaders.

One important point is that the administration which pursues the talks and the opponents of the talks are both from the Republican Party. The initial understanding is that the ruling party in the US is not united in the views about the peace talks. While the White House decision-makers are for the negotiations, some Congress Republicans strongly oppose them arguing that the process is dangerous for Washington.

The multitude of voices about the pursuit of peace with the militant group reveals the UN trustworthiness of the American decision-making body. It is not unlikely that a new government, even from the Republicans, will reject the talks and their outcome altogether and restore the policy of seeing Taliban as a terrorist group, something being a Taliban red line and in practice will mean renewed confrontation between the US and the group inside Afghanistan and even outside it.

The American opponents of the peace process are far from transparent in justifying their opposition, and at best refer to the Iran nuclear deal that was signed between Tehran and six world powers but faltered after Trump in May last year pulled out of it and reinstated sanctions on the Islamic Republic. They cite the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name for Iran deal, as the reason for them to cast doubt about the viability of any agreement with the Taliban. They, however, appear to close their eyes to the fact that the US failure in the JCPOA is an outcome of the White House’s decision to scrap the agreement. So, it looks that the main drive behind the protests to the engagement with the Taliban is a fear of the direct repercussions of the negotiations on the American status globally and regionally.

To put it differently, the critics remain critics regardless of the dialogue will produce positive results or negative ones. They oppose the very nature of the Taliban. They note that Washington’s agreement to talk to the Taliban is an agreement to talk to a foe the US 17 years ago waged a deadly and devastating war against Afghanistan to obliterate. The war killed thousands of civilians and wounded more. At the end of the road and after heavy costs, the US came to the negotiating table. They say that negotiations with the Taliban are an admission that nearly two decades of war went nowhere. They question that if the US has been fighting for the Taliban obliteration for nearly two decades, why it should sit and talk with it now. They ask: Can this bear a meaning other than accepting the defeat by the US?

Or perhaps the critics are concerned about their forces’ withdrawal as a result of any peace deal with the Taliban. If the American troops, who are serving along with other Western forces in Afghanistan, pull out, it will practically mean that war ended and the US will no longer have a war to fight in the Central Asian country. This is a nightmare for the neoconservatives who understand the war to be a driving force for the American global hegemony.

Some of them even reject the idea that Trump is a neoconservative as they refer to his insistence on exit from Afghanistan. The president finds the cross-border military spending of the US economically unjustifiable. But the neoconservatives defend the American wars in West Asia. They add that a US military and political hegemony on the world arena is an outcome of the wars it fought to date and that it needs to protect this position. Retreat from the battlegrounds, they think, marks an admission of the end of global hegemony. Thus, perhaps some Republicans will keep their sheer opposition to exit from Afghanistan and Syria even if the militant groups are disarmed and no longer pose the so-called threat to the US presence.

Regardless of the arguments of the supporters and opponents of negotiations with the Taliban, what calls the attention these days is the reality of insecurity and instability on the Afghan ground despite the US military presence whose aim is the alleged fight against fundamentalist groups. Perhaps only with the foreign military pull-out the Afghans can set hope on domestically-provided security in their chaos-hit country which on its 100th independence anniversary is a setting to home and international disputes.

