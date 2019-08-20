Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 20 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

News

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Syrian army has managed to liberate the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun from militant and terrorist groups in the northwest of the country, local activists and a war monitor have said.

Infighting between UAE-Backed Militias, Saudi Mercenaries Continues in Aden, Yemen Yemeni militias, backed by, the United Arab Emirates, have seized two Saudi-backed forces bases near the southern port of Aden early on Tuesday, triggering fresh clashes between nominal allies that have been waging a brutal aggression on Yemeni nations since 2015.

Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government For more than a week, the young men of Soura, a densely populated enclave in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, have been taking turns to maintain an around-the-clock vigil at the entry points to their neighborhood, with the aim of keeping Indian security forces, and particularly the paramilitary police, out of the area, Reuters reported

Syrian Air Force Nearly Hits Turkish Military Convoy in Idlib Syrian Air Force’s heavy bombing has stopped a Turkish military convoy that has crossed into Syrian territory.

Turkey Replaces Three Pro-Kurdish Party Mayors over Militant Links Turkey replaced mayors from a pro-Kurdish party with state officials in three cities and detained more than 400 people for suspected militant links, the Interior Ministry said.

Syrian Army Enters Key Town in Idlib after 5 Years Syrian Army has managed to enter the Khan Sheikhoun town in Idlib province for the first time since 2014 after heavy clashes with terrorists and anti-government militants.

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts Parts of British-made weapons have been found at a site of a Saudi strike in Yemen, a UN panel of experts has discovered.

Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Jordan has summoned ambassador of the Israel to protest the regime’s "violations" at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds (Jerusalem), demanding the immediate halt of “provocative practices” that constitute a gross breach of international law.

Foreign Military Presence Brings Insecurity to Persian Gulf: IRGC Navy Chief The top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy said foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf brings insecurity and instability to the region.

UK to Face with Food, Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Case of No-Deal Brexit: Doc A leaked UK government report predicted the country could face a shortage of fresh food, fuel and medicine in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as bringing critical supplies into the country will be hit by logjams at EU ports and borders.

Over 600 Bahraini Inmates Launch Hunger Strike to Protest Abuses At least 400 Bahraini political prisoners have launched hunger strike on Saturday, joining 196 other inmates who started an open-ended hunger earlier on Friday.

At Least 63 Killed as Suicide Bomber Attacks Shiites Wedding in Afghan Capital At least 63 people have been killed and 182 were wounded after a suicide bomber attacked a packed wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night.

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’ China and North Korea are set to increase military cooperation and work together to assure security in the Asia Pacific, a high-ranking Chinese commander has said.

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

Trump to Quit 2020 Presidential Race Within Months: EX-Top Aide Donald Trump will drop out of the race for the US 2020 presidential election and will not seek re-election, his former top aide said.

Israeli Jets, Helicopters Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

US Cuts Pakistan’s Aid by $440mn Amid Kashmir Tensions The US reportedly has further slashed aid to Pakistan by $440 million, sending mixed signals as Donald Trump seeks mediation between New Delhi and Islamabad over the crisis in Kashmir.

Yemeni Drones Attack Saudi Oil Field near UAE Border Yemeni forces have launched multiple drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities in the east of the kingdom, close to the United Arab Emirates border, Al Masirah television reported on Saturday.

Pakistani, Indian Envoys Trade Barbs Over Kashmir Indian and Pakistani envoys have traded barbs outside the United Nations Security Council chamber, after members met behind closed doors for rare talks on the disputed region of Kashmir, Al Jazeera reported.

Norway Mosque Terror, Murder Suspect ’Admits’ Crimes: Police Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire in a mosque near Oslo last weekend has admitted to the crimes though he has not officially entered a plea, police said Friday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Syrian Army Liberates Key Town from Militants

Infighting between UAE-Backed Militias, Saudi Mercenaries Continues in Aden, Yemen

Iranian Tanker Sails Towards Mediterranean despite US Sanctions

Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims

Israeli Regime Injures Over 30 Gazan Protesters

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen

North Korea Launches Two Missiles After Rejecting Talks with South Korea

India Prevent Kashmiris from Entering Mosques for Friday Prayers

Trump’s Trade War: Strategy for Victory or Economic Suicide?

Pakistani, Indian Envoys Trade Barbs Over Kashmir

Three Saudi Scenarios after UAE-Backed Separatists Seized Aden

Military Pact with Russia Clear Iranian Response to West: Expert

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich

Syrian Army Enters Key Town in Idlib after 5 Years

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence

No More Coalitions: US Allies Decline US-Proposed Sea Alliance

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement

A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump’s Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen’s Houthis into Iran’s Hands

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

Team Trump Launches New Round towards “Deal of the Century”

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Brazil Supreme Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Stranded Iranian Ships

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government

Tuesday 20 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Besieged Kashmiri Neighborhood in Defies India’s Nationalist Government

Related Content

Pakistani, Indian Envoys Trade Barbs Over Kashmir

India Prevent Kashmiris from Entering Mosques for Friday Prayers

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- For more than a week, the young men of Soura, a densely populated enclave in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, have been taking turns to maintain an around-the-clock vigil at the entry points to their neighborhood, with the aim of keeping Indian security forces, and particularly the paramilitary police, out of the area, Reuters reported

Each of the dozen or so entrances have been blocked with makeshift barricades of bricks, corrugated metal sheets, wooden slabs and felled tree trunks. Groups of youths armed with stones congregate behind the biggest obstacles.

“We have no voice. We are exploding from within,” said Ejaz, 25, who like many other residents in Soura interviewed by Reuters gave only one name, saying he feared arrest. “If the world won’t listen to us too, then what should we do? Pick up guns?”

Soura, home to about 15,000 people, is becoming the epicenter of resistance to Indian government plans to remove the partial autonomy that was enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority state. The enclave, which has effectively become a no-go zone for the Indian security forces, is now a barometer of the ability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government to impose its will in Kashmir after its dramatic move on Aug. 5 to tighten its control over the region.

In Soura, it’s hard to find anyone who supports Modi’s move. Many of the more than two dozen residents interviewed by Reuters over the past week referred to the Indian prime minister as “zaalim”, an Urdu word meaning “tyrant”.

The constitutional change will allow non-residents to buy property in Jammu and Kashmir and apply for jobs in local government. People in Kashmir say they fear that India’s dominant Hindu population will overrun the lush state at the foot of the Himalayas, and Kashmiris’ identity, culture and religion will be diluted and repressed.

“We feel like we are guarding the LOC here,” said Ejaz. The LOC refers to the Line of Control, the highly militarized de facto border between the Indian and Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir. For decades, Kashmir has been a source of friction between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. Both nations claim the region in full and have fought two wars over the territory since 1947.

Residents in Soura say that dozens of people have been injured in clashes with the paramilitary police over the past week. It is unclear how many have been detained.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Kashmir India Muslims

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Sudan Erupts in Celebration after Army, Civilians Agree to Share Power
Indian-Administered Kashmir Remains under Lockdown
Iran Unveils New Multi-Purpose Tactical Armored Vehicles
Indian Government Lock down Kashmir on Eid Al-Adha Holiday
Sudan Erupts in Celebration after Army, Civilians Agree to Share Power

Sudan Erupts in Celebration after Army, Civilians Agree to Share Power

Heavy Rain Floods Grand Bazaar in Istanbul
Israeli Regime Injures Over 30 Gazan Protesters
Syrian Army Liberates Al-Habit Town in Idleb from Terrorists
Hong Kong Protests Gets More Violent in 10th Week