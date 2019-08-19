Syrian Air Force Nearly Hits Turkish Military Convoy in Idlib

Alwaght- Syrian Air Force's heavy bombing has stopped a Turkish military convoy that has crossed into Syrian territory.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Turkish armored vehicles were heading for the town of Khan Sheikhoun in the province of Idlib, where Syrian government forces were fighting terrorists, according to the state channel Syria TV.

The Syrian Air Force nearly hit the Turkish military convoy that was passing through the area. According to Turkey's Demirören News Agency (DHA ,)t he route of the convoy, which included additional troops and vehicles to be deployed in No. 9 observation point in Morek and No. 10 observation point in Zawiyah, was hit in airstrikes, and the convoy was made to stop in a safe location.

As shown in the video below, smoke can be seen billowing from the site as the Turkish military convoy continues to pass through the area.

Syrian armed forces entered the town of Khan Sheikhoun on Sunday, amid heavy fighting with al-Nusra Front* terrorists and their allies, targeting their positions and inflicting heavy losses on militants, the SANA news agency reported.

After two days of negotiations on Syria in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, a conditional ceasefire came into force on 2 August in Idlib. The Syrian Armed Forces said they would stop fighting provided Turkey fulfills its obligations under the Russian-Turkish agreement reached in September 2018 in Sochi, namely the withdrawal of militants' heavy and medium weapons 20 kilometres away from the lines of Idlib's de-escalation zone.

Three days later, the army resumed the military operation against terrorist groups in Idlib due to their failure to respect the ceasefire and the Sochi memorandum of 2018.