Syrian Army Enters Key Town in Idlib after 5 Years

  Monday 19 August 2019

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

Syrian Army has managed to enter the Khan Sheikhoun town in Idlib province for the first time since 2014 after heavy clashes with terrorists and anti-government militants.

UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts Parts of British-made weapons have been found at a site of a Saudi strike in Yemen, a UN panel of experts has discovered.

Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Jordan has summoned ambassador of the Israel to protest the regime’s "violations" at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds (Jerusalem), demanding the immediate halt of “provocative practices” that constitute a gross breach of international law.

Foreign Military Presence Brings Insecurity to Persian Gulf: IRGC Navy Chief The top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy said foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf brings insecurity and instability to the region.

UK to Face with Food, Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Case of No-Deal Brexit: Doc A leaked UK government report predicted the country could face a shortage of fresh food, fuel and medicine in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as bringing critical supplies into the country will be hit by logjams at EU ports and borders.

Over 600 Bahraini Inmates Launch Hunger Strike to Protest Abuses At least 400 Bahraini political prisoners have launched hunger strike on Saturday, joining 196 other inmates who started an open-ended hunger earlier on Friday.

At Least 63 Killed as Suicide Bomber Attacks Shiites Wedding in Afghan Capital At least 63 people have been killed and 182 were wounded after a suicide bomber attacked a packed wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night.

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’ China and North Korea are set to increase military cooperation and work together to assure security in the Asia Pacific, a high-ranking Chinese commander has said.

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

Trump to Quit 2020 Presidential Race Within Months: EX-Top Aide Donald Trump will drop out of the race for the US 2020 presidential election and will not seek re-election, his former top aide said.

Israeli Jets, Helicopters Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

US Cuts Pakistan’s Aid by $440mn Amid Kashmir Tensions The US reportedly has further slashed aid to Pakistan by $440 million, sending mixed signals as Donald Trump seeks mediation between New Delhi and Islamabad over the crisis in Kashmir.

Yemeni Drones Attack Saudi Oil Field near UAE Border Yemeni forces have launched multiple drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities in the east of the kingdom, close to the United Arab Emirates border, Al Masirah television reported on Saturday.

Pakistani, Indian Envoys Trade Barbs Over Kashmir Indian and Pakistani envoys have traded barbs outside the United Nations Security Council chamber, after members met behind closed doors for rare talks on the disputed region of Kashmir, Al Jazeera reported.

Norway Mosque Terror, Murder Suspect ’Admits’ Crimes: Police Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire in a mosque near Oslo last weekend has admitted to the crimes though he has not officially entered a plea, police said Friday.

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan China has warned the US against potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to self-ruled Taiwan, saying Washington will be held responsible “for all related consequences.”

Israeli Regime Injures Over 30 Gazan Protesters Israeli regime’s forces has injured more than 30 Palestinians, cracking down on anti-occupation protests near the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Saudi Regime Covered up Its War Crimes against Yemeni Nation: Report Saudi-led collation has been covering up its unlawful airstrikes on civilian targets and its war crimes in the war on Yemen, an international law group revealed.

India Prevent Kashmiris from Entering Mosques for Friday Prayers Indian authorities have barred Kashmiri Muslims from entering mosques for Friday prayers as New Delhi continues clampdown on the Muslim-majority Himalayan region

Monday 19 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Syrian Army has managed to enter the Khan Sheikhoun town in Idlib province for the first time since 2014 after heavy clashes with terrorists and anti-government militants.

The Syrian troops "entered the town of Khan Sheikhoun for the first since they lost control of it in 2014," said Rami Abdel Rahman of the anti-government Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The town serves as a major bastion for Takfiri terrorists in northwestern Idlib province.

Reports say clashes are underway between the Syrian forces and Nusra Front terrorists. The army operations have focused on Nusra fortifications in Khan Sheikhoun, leaving many terrorists dead or injured.

Idlib remains the only large area in the hands of foreign-backed terrorists after the Syrian army, backed by Iran and Russia, managed to wrest back control of almost all of the country's land, undoing militants’ gains.

The government forces have gained more ground against Takfiri militants in the southern edge of Idlib in their latest offensive that was launched last week.

On Sunday, Syrian army troops and their allies established full control over Kfaridoun and Sabbaghiyah farms, which lie in an area between the towns of Madaya and Kafrsajna.

Earlier in the day, Syrian soldiers managed to regain control over Tal Kfar Idoun area, which is located west of a key highway that connects the capital Damascus with the strategic northern city of Aleppo.

They also managed to retake the village of Tel al-Nar and nearby farmland northwest of Khan Sheikhoun on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

On August 5, the Syrian army declared in a statement the start of an offensive against foreign-sponsored militants in Idlib after those positioned in the de-escalation zone failed to honor a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey and continued to target civilian neighborhoods.

 

