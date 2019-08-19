UK-Made Bomb Parts at Site of Saudi Strike in Yemen: UN Experts

Alwaght- Parts of British-made weapons have been found at a site of a Saudi strike in Yemen, a UN panel of experts has discovered.

Britain’s Guardian newspaper said in a report published on Sunday that a guidance unit for a “high explosive” bomb – stamped with the name of a Brighton based company, EDO MBM Technology Ltd – had been found at an air-raid site in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a.

The site had attacked by the Saudi-led coalition in September 2016, with the UN panel saying the strike had breached international humanitarian law.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing the government of Hadi back to power and crushing the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The UN experts also found British-made missile fragments at an industrial site following a second strike in Sana’a, which came nine days after the first one.

The attacks were launched one month after the UK decided to allow the export of weapons systems to Saudi Arabia.

The UK — a major supporter of the Saudi-led war —has licensed at least 4.7 billion pounds of arms exports to Saudi Arabia since the country launched the military campaign in 2015 to reinstate a former Riyadh-friendly government in Yemen, according to UN reports.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have lost their lives in the war, which has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

The UN has warned that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the worst global famine in more than 100 years.