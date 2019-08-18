Trump to Quit 2020 Presidential Race Within Months: EX-Top Aide

Alwaght- Donald Trump will drop out of the race for the US 2020 presidential election and will not seek re-election, his former top aide said.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made the remarks in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying, obviously, Trump would not be able to win the election.

"He’s gonna drop out of the race because it’s gonna become very clear. Okay, it’ll be March of 2020. He’ll likely drop out by March of 2020. It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win"

"He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon. It’s a very small pigeon. And so you think this guy’s gonna look at those poll numbers and say — he’s not gonna be able to handle that humiliation,” added Scaramucci, who worked under Trump for 11 days only.

The battle of words between Scaramucci and Trump has escalated in recent weeks.

Last week, Trump took to Twitter, charging that Scaramucci was “totally incapable of handling” the role of White House communications chief.

.....other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

A day later, Scaramucci said on CNN that Trump had “gone off the rails,” adding, the president was “sounding more and more nonsensical.".

Scaramucci compared the US president to a “demagogue” and insisted the Trump administration’s conservative policy agenda is not worth the damage the Republican has inflicted upon America’s democratic institutions.

A new poll showed on Wednesday that Trump's disapproval rating had risen to 56 percent.

The Fox News poll found a 5 percentage point boost in Trump's disapproval rating from last month when 51 respondents disapproved the president’s performance.

In October 2017, Trump’s disapproval rating reached a record high of 57 percent, according to Fox News.

Only 43 people contacted for the latest survey said they approve of Trump's job performance, down from 46 percent last month.