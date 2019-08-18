Israeli Jets, Helicopters Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 18 August 2019

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

UK to Face with Food, Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Case of No-Deal Brexit: Doc

UK to Face with Food, Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Case of No-Deal Brexit: Doc

A leaked UK government report predicted the country could face a shortage of fresh food, fuel and medicine in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as bringing critical supplies into the country will be hit by logjams at EU ports and borders.

Over 600 Bahraini Inmates Launch Hunger Strike to Protest Abuses At least 400 Bahraini political prisoners have launched hunger strike on Saturday, joining 196 other inmates who started an open-ended hunger earlier on Friday.

At Least 63 Killed as Suicide Bomber Attacks Shiites Wedding in Afghan Capital At least 63 people have been killed and 182 were wounded after a suicide bomber attacked a packed wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night.

China, North Korea ‘To Boost Military Ties’ China and North Korea are set to increase military cooperation and work together to assure security in the Asia Pacific, a high-ranking Chinese commander has said.

French Waiter Shot Dead for Not Being Quick on Sandwich A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

Trump to Quit 2020 Presidential Race Within Months: EX-Top Aide Donald Trump will drop out of the race for the US 2020 presidential election and will not seek re-election, his former top aide said.

Israeli Jets, Helicopters Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

US Cuts Pakistan’s Aid by $440mn Amid Kashmir Tensions The US reportedly has further slashed aid to Pakistan by $440 million, sending mixed signals as Donald Trump seeks mediation between New Delhi and Islamabad over the crisis in Kashmir.

Yemeni Drones Attack Saudi Oil Field near UAE Border Yemeni forces have launched multiple drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities in the east of the kingdom, close to the United Arab Emirates border, Al Masirah television reported on Saturday.

Pakistani, Indian Envoys Trade Barbs Over Kashmir Indian and Pakistani envoys have traded barbs outside the United Nations Security Council chamber, after members met behind closed doors for rare talks on the disputed region of Kashmir, Al Jazeera reported.

Norway Mosque Terror, Murder Suspect ’Admits’ Crimes: Police Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire in a mosque near Oslo last weekend has admitted to the crimes though he has not officially entered a plea, police said Friday.

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan China has warned the US against potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to self-ruled Taiwan, saying Washington will be held responsible “for all related consequences.”

Israeli Regime Injures Over 30 Gazan Protesters Israeli regime’s forces has injured more than 30 Palestinians, cracking down on anti-occupation protests near the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Saudi Regime Covered up Its War Crimes against Yemeni Nation: Report Saudi-led collation has been covering up its unlawful airstrikes on civilian targets and its war crimes in the war on Yemen, an international law group revealed.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

India Prevent Kashmiris from Entering Mosques for Friday Prayers Indian authorities have barred Kashmiri Muslims from entering mosques for Friday prayers as New Delhi continues clampdown on the Muslim-majority Himalayan region

Syrian Army Liberates Two Towns from Terrorists in Southern Idlib The Syrian army has managed to liberate two towns from terrorists near their stronghold of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib, reaching the edges of a major bastion of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants.

Nigerian Muslim Leader Zakzaky leaves India Without Being Treated Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky who traveled to India for medical reasons has left the country without being treated after rejecting the Nigerian government’s "obstruction" of his medical treatment.

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure The US has threatened to impose a visa ban on the crew of an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar after the Supreme Court in the British territory ruled Thursday that Grace 1 seized for the past six weeks is free to sail, despite a last-minute bid by Washington to seize the vessel.

Israel, UAE Hold Secret Talks on Iran Mediated by US: WSJ Regimes of Israel and the United Arab Emirates have been recently engaged in secret talks, brokered by the US, to share their information and coordinate their efforts against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Israeli Jets, Helicopters Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

Sunday 18 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Jets, Helicopters Strike Besieged Gaza Strip
Alwaght- Israeli regime's helicopters and jets have launched fresh attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, less than a day after warplanes targeted facilities allegedly belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli sources said airstrikes late on Saturday targeted Hamas positions in Gaza while tanks were stationed on the border separating the enclave from the occupied Palestinian territories.

The attacks reportedly came after Hamas fired rockets on Israeli positions in Sderot and in Sha’ar Hanegev region to retaliate Israeli attacks that had taken place in the early hours of Saturday.

Regime sources said two of the three rockets fired by Hamas had been intercepted by Israel’s modern Iron Dome system.

Media reports said the rocket attacks had caused panic among Israeli settlers and military forces. There was no statement from Hamas on the rocket attacks and Israeli bombardment. 

Five Palestinians killed in border fire

Later reports in the Israeli media showed that regime forces had shot and killed five Palestinians who were allegedly attempting to cross the border from Gaza into the occupied territories.

The reports said the five were members of the military wing of Palestinian movement the Islamic Jihad who were crossing the border from Gaza’s Beit Hanoun region.

The escalation of the conflict in Gaza comes amid renewed tensions in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians have been protesting against the continued Israeli aggressions.

Hamas officials said early on Saturday that Israel’s attacks on Gaza were meant to divert attentions from regime’s embarrassment in the West Bank.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, said it would not allow the Israeli regime to use the enclave as a ground to settle its accounts.

 

