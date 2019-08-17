Pakistani, Indian Envoys Trade Barbs Over Kashmir

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 17 August 2019

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

Indian and Pakistani envoys have traded barbs outside the United Nations Security Council chamber, after members met behind closed doors for rare talks on the disputed region of Kashmir, Al Jazeera reported.

Norway Mosque Terror, Murder Suspect ’Admits’ Crimes: Police Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire in a mosque near Oslo last weekend has admitted to the crimes though he has not officially entered a plea, police said Friday.

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan China has warned the US against potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to self-ruled Taiwan, saying Washington will be held responsible “for all related consequences.”

Israeli Regime Injures Over 30 Gazan Protesters Israeli regime’s forces has injured more than 30 Palestinians, cracking down on anti-occupation protests near the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Saudi Regime Covered up Its War Crimes against Yemeni Nation: Report Saudi-led collation has been covering up its unlawful airstrikes on civilian targets and its war crimes in the war on Yemen, an international law group revealed.

India Prevent Kashmiris from Entering Mosques for Friday Prayers Indian authorities have barred Kashmiri Muslims from entering mosques for Friday prayers as New Delhi continues clampdown on the Muslim-majority Himalayan region

Syrian Army Liberates Two Towns from Terrorists in Southern Idlib The Syrian army has managed to liberate two towns from terrorists near their stronghold of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib, reaching the edges of a major bastion of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants.

Nigerian Muslim Leader Zakzaky leaves India Without Being Treated Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky who traveled to India for medical reasons has left the country without being treated after rejecting the Nigerian government’s "obstruction" of his medical treatment.

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure The US has threatened to impose a visa ban on the crew of an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar after the Supreme Court in the British territory ruled Thursday that Grace 1 seized for the past six weeks is free to sail, despite a last-minute bid by Washington to seize the vessel.

Israel, UAE Hold Secret Talks on Iran Mediated by US: WSJ Regimes of Israel and the United Arab Emirates have been recently engaged in secret talks, brokered by the US, to share their information and coordinate their efforts against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

North Korea Launches Two Missiles After Rejecting Talks with South Korea Pyongyang reportedly has fired two missiles into the sea off its eastern coast, shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejected any further talks with South Korea over a recent joint military exercise with the US.

Trump Defends Israeli Regime’s Move to Bar Two US Congresswomen US President Donald Trump has defended Israeli regime’s decision to bar two Muslim Congresswomen from visiting the occupied territories, even as he claims he didn’t “encourage or discourage” Tel Aviv’s mpve.

Militants Fire Missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim Airport in Syria Militants, for the third night in a row, have fired grad missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase near Syria’s coastal city of Jableh, Al Masdar News reported.

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are after partitioning Yemen and called for strong resistance in the face of the plot.

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims An independent campaign has been launched in Iran in order to attract international aid in cryptocurrency for flood victims in the face of US sanctions which have choked off foreign funds.

Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met Donald Trump has threatened to pull his country out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) over what he claims are years of mistreatment at the hands of the Geneva-based organization.

Hamas Threatens Israeli Regime with Barrages of Missiles if Gaza Comes under Attack The leader of the Gaza-based Hamas has warned if the Israeli military wages a new military campaign on the besieged coastal sliver the resistance movements’ fighters will prevail over Israeli troops.

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has dismissed a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video testimony denying that she had been tortured and sexually harassed in custody, her family said on Tuesday.

Iraq Rejects Israeli Presence in US-Led Naval Force in Persian Gulf Iraq has rejected presence of any foreign power, particularly Israeli regime, in the Persian Gulf under the guise of securing shipping in the strategic waterways.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Pakistani, Indian Envoys Trade Barbs Over Kashmir

Saturday 17 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistani, Indian Envoys Trade Barbs Over Kashmir

India Prevent Kashmiris from Entering Mosques for Friday Prayers

Pakistan Deploys Military Hardware, Aircraft to India border amid Kashmir Dispute

Alwaght- Indian and Pakistani envoys have traded barbs outside the United Nations Security Council chamber, after members met behind closed doors for rare talks on the disputed region of Kashmir, Al Jazeera reported.

The meeting on Friday came as Indian-administered Kashmir remained under a military lockdown for a 12th straight day following the highly controversial decision by the Hindu nationalist government in New Delhi to revoke the special status accorded to the Muslim-majority state in India's constitution.

Council members met for 90 minutes amid heightened tensions in the contested Himalayan region, which has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan - the two countries, which both claim Kashmir in full but rule it in part, have fought two of their three wars over the disputed territory. India is also fighting a three-decade rebellion in Jammu and Kashmir that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Pakistan requested the Security Council meeting in a letter on August 13 and it was subsequently called for by permanent member China.

The 15-nation body heard briefings from Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, the UN's assistant secretary-general for peacebuilding support, and Carlos Humberto Loitey, the UN military adviser for peacekeeping operations.

Following the session, Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UN, said the council's first meeting on Kashmir in more than 50 years was only a "first step" that Islamabad would take in support of the people of Kashmir.

"This meeting nullifies India's claim that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter for India. Today, the whole world is discussing the occupied state and the situation there," she told reporters.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir may be locked up, their voices may not be heard in their own homes and their own land, but their voices were heard today at the United Nations and their voices will always be heard because Pakistan will always stand by them."

Minutes later, Syed Akbaruddin, India's UN ambassador, told journalists that Kashmir was an "internal matter" for India and that it was "gradually removing all restrictions" that were recently placed on the region as it "moves towards normalcy".

"Of particular concern is that one state is using terminology of jihad against and promoting violence in India, including by the leaders," Akbaruddin said, without identifying the country by name.

"We are saddened that terrorism is being fuelled, language and incendiary talk of jihad is being mentioned by people who should know better."

India Pakistan Kashmir

