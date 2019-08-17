Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 17 August 2019

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire in a mosque near Oslo last weekend has admitted to the crimes though he has not officially entered a plea, police said Friday.

China Infuriated as US Administration Backs Sale of F-16 Fighters to Taiwan China has warned the US against potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to self-ruled Taiwan, saying Washington will be held responsible “for all related consequences.”

Israeli Regime Injures Over 30 Gazan Protesters Israeli regime’s forces has injured more than 30 Palestinians, cracking down on anti-occupation protests near the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Saudi Regime Covered up Its War Crimes against Yemeni Nation: Report Saudi-led collation has been covering up its unlawful airstrikes on civilian targets and its war crimes in the war on Yemen, an international law group revealed.

Israel’s 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

India Prevent Kashmiris from Entering Mosques for Friday Prayers Indian authorities have barred Kashmiri Muslims from entering mosques for Friday prayers as New Delhi continues clampdown on the Muslim-majority Himalayan region

Syrian Army Liberates Two Towns from Terrorists in Southern Idlib The Syrian army has managed to liberate two towns from terrorists near their stronghold of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib, reaching the edges of a major bastion of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants.

Nigerian Muslim Leader Zakzaky leaves India Without Being Treated Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky who traveled to India for medical reasons has left the country without being treated after rejecting the Nigerian government’s "obstruction" of his medical treatment.

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure The US has threatened to impose a visa ban on the crew of an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar after the Supreme Court in the British territory ruled Thursday that Grace 1 seized for the past six weeks is free to sail, despite a last-minute bid by Washington to seize the vessel.

Israel, UAE Hold Secret Talks on Iran Mediated by US: WSJ Regimes of Israel and the United Arab Emirates have been recently engaged in secret talks, brokered by the US, to share their information and coordinate their efforts against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

North Korea Launches Two Missiles After Rejecting Talks with South Korea Pyongyang reportedly has fired two missiles into the sea off its eastern coast, shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejected any further talks with South Korea over a recent joint military exercise with the US.

Trump Defends Israeli Regime’s Move to Bar Two US Congresswomen US President Donald Trump has defended Israeli regime’s decision to bar two Muslim Congresswomen from visiting the occupied territories, even as he claims he didn’t “encourage or discourage” Tel Aviv’s mpve.

Three Saudi Scenarios after UAE-Backed Separatists Seized Aden Saudi Arabia will have to choose among three options after UAE-supported forces captured Aden in south from Saudi-backed administration.

Militants Fire Missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim Airport in Syria Militants, for the third night in a row, have fired grad missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase near Syria’s coastal city of Jableh, Al Masdar News reported.

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are after partitioning Yemen and called for strong resistance in the face of the plot.

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims An independent campaign has been launched in Iran in order to attract international aid in cryptocurrency for flood victims in the face of US sanctions which have choked off foreign funds.

Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met Donald Trump has threatened to pull his country out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) over what he claims are years of mistreatment at the hands of the Geneva-based organization.

Hamas Threatens Israeli Regime with Barrages of Missiles if Gaza Comes under Attack The leader of the Gaza-based Hamas has warned if the Israeli military wages a new military campaign on the besieged coastal sliver the resistance movements’ fighters will prevail over Israeli troops.

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has dismissed a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video testimony denying that she had been tortured and sexually harassed in custody, her family said on Tuesday.

Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope The political forces and military council agreed on an interim administration and transition period but the country has huge troubles to deal with.

Saturday 17 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Tensions Between US, China Increase over Hong Kong

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War

Alwaght- China has warned the US against potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to self-ruled Taiwan, saying Washington will be held responsible “for all related consequences.”

In yet another move to further escalate tensions with Beijing, The Trump administration has informally told Congress on Friday that it supports an $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taipei.

In a quick response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said such moves "severely violate" the one-China policy and that Washington should “fully recognize the highly sensitive and harmful nature of the relevant issue.”

"Otherwise, the Chinese side will surely make strong reactions, and the US will have to bear all the consequences.” she said.

"China firmly opposes this and has lodged stern representations with the US," she said. "It must be stressed that the Taiwan issue concerns China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests."

China has sovereignty over the island and almost all world countries recognize that sovereignty under the policy known as One China.

Beijing has constantly warned the US over its relations with Taiwan. The US, too, recognizes Chinese sovereignty over the island, but it has long courted Taipei in an attempt to counter Beijing.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said in March that the US was responding positively to Taipei’s requests for new arms sales to bolster its defenses in the face of what she described as pressure from China.

Late in July, the US approved a major possible arms sale to the Tsai government that estimated to be worth 2.2 billion dollars.

The latest plan to sell 66 fighter jets to the island would be the largest or one of the largest single arms package transactions between Washington and Taipei.

Some analysts suggest China would react by imposing sanctions on American companies involved in the sale.

The sale, which is approved at a particularly consequential time in US-China relations, is expected to further escalate tensions on an already bitter trade war.

President Trump initiated a trade war with China last year, when he first imposed unusually heavy tariffs on imports from the country, seeking extensive structural changes from Beijing and alleging that it had engaged in intellectual property theft over many years, which China vehemently denies.

 

