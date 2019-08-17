Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 17 August 2019

Israel's 33-Day war on Lebanon Aimed at Creation of New Middle East: Nasrallah

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

India Prevent Kashmiris from Entering Mosques for Friday Prayers Indian authorities have barred Kashmiri Muslims from entering mosques for Friday prayers as New Delhi continues clampdown on the Muslim-majority Himalayan region

Syrian Army Liberates Two Towns from Terrorists in Southern Idlib The Syrian army has managed to liberate two towns from terrorists near their stronghold of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib, reaching the edges of a major bastion of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants.

Nigerian Muslim Leader Zakzaky leaves India Without Being Treated Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky who traveled to India for medical reasons has left the country without being treated after rejecting the Nigerian government’s "obstruction" of his medical treatment.

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure The US has threatened to impose a visa ban on the crew of an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar after the Supreme Court in the British territory ruled Thursday that Grace 1 seized for the past six weeks is free to sail, despite a last-minute bid by Washington to seize the vessel.

Israel, UAE Hold Secret Talks on Iran Mediated by US: WSJ Regimes of Israel and the United Arab Emirates have been recently engaged in secret talks, brokered by the US, to share their information and coordinate their efforts against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

North Korea Launches Two Missiles After Rejecting Talks with South Korea Pyongyang reportedly has fired two missiles into the sea off its eastern coast, shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejected any further talks with South Korea over a recent joint military exercise with the US.

Trump Defends Israeli Regime’s Move to Bar Two US Congresswomen US President Donald Trump has defended Israeli regime’s decision to bar two Muslim Congresswomen from visiting the occupied territories, even as he claims he didn’t “encourage or discourage” Tel Aviv’s mpve.

Militants Fire Missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim Airport in Syria Militants, for the third night in a row, have fired grad missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase near Syria’s coastal city of Jableh, Al Masdar News reported.

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are after partitioning Yemen and called for strong resistance in the face of the plot.

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims An independent campaign has been launched in Iran in order to attract international aid in cryptocurrency for flood victims in the face of US sanctions which have choked off foreign funds.

Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met Donald Trump has threatened to pull his country out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) over what he claims are years of mistreatment at the hands of the Geneva-based organization.

Hamas Threatens Israeli Regime with Barrages of Missiles if Gaza Comes under Attack The leader of the Gaza-based Hamas has warned if the Israeli military wages a new military campaign on the besieged coastal sliver the resistance movements’ fighters will prevail over Israeli troops.

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has dismissed a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video testimony denying that she had been tortured and sexually harassed in custody, her family said on Tuesday.

Iraq Rejects Israeli Presence in US-Led Naval Force in Persian Gulf Iraq has rejected presence of any foreign power, particularly Israeli regime, in the Persian Gulf under the guise of securing shipping in the strategic waterways.

Pakistan Deploys Military Hardware, Aircraft to India border amid Kashmir Dispute Pakistan has started moving military equipment to forward bases near the Indian border amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear powers over the disputed Kashmir region, Indian media reported.

Radiation Levels Rose by 4-16 Times in Northern Russia After Rocket Explosion Russia’s state weather agency said on Tuesday radiation levels in Severodvinsk city rose by up to 16 times on Aug. 8 after a missile test on a sea platform failed, the TASS news agency reported.

Britain May Release Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Soon: Report Iran said on Tuesday that Britain may free its oil tanker Grace 1 illegally seized by Britain’s Royal Marines, after some documents were exchanged that would help the seized ship’s release.

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention Thirty Palestinian prisoners have joined a hunger strike in solidarity with six detainees who have themselves been refusing to eat or drink to protest their illegal detention without charge or trial.

US Arms Sales Turning Persian Gulf into Tinderbox: Iran FM ranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned on Monday that the United States has turned the Persian Gulf region into a "tinderbox ready to blow up" by selling weaponry to certain regional countries.

Alwaght- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, said on Friday the Israeli regime launched the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 with the aim of creating a new Middle East region, where the Tel Aviv would have performed the leading role.

“The Israeli military was simply a tool in the 2006 war against Lebanon, as the military campaign had been orchestrated by the United States. Among the objectives of the war were putting an end to the presence of (Hezbollah) resistance (movement) in Lebanon, toppling the Syrian government, and defeating Iran in the region,” the leader of  Lebanese resistance movement stated in a televised speech broadcast live from the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil. 

He added that American officials, by launching the 33-day war on Lebanon, had wished to form a new Middle East, where the Israeli regime would have been in the saddle, controlling everything.

"In that war, John Bolton, then the US ambassador to the UN Security Council, told an Arab official: 'The war will stop only if Hezbollah is crushed or it surrenders.'"

"But Bolton later told the same Arab official: 'We have to stop the war now.'" 

“The Arab official asked him: Did you crush Hezbollah? He said no. The Arab official asked: Did Hezbollah surrender? He said no. the Arab official said: So why did you stop the war?! Bolton said: Israel would face a catastrophe if the war continues,” the Hezbollah chief said.

“American and Israeli officials failed to attain any of their goals (in the 33-day war),” Nasrallah said, describing Hezbollah as a deterrent force against US and Israeli acts of aggression in the region.

The Hezbollah chief noted that Lebanon could emerge victorious in the war because it held on to the golden equation of people, army and the anti-Israel resistance front.

Nasrallah then warned Israeli officials against launching a new military aggression against his country, stressing that all Israeli battalions will be destroyed under the eyes of mainstream media.

“Israeli military experts acknowledge that the Israeli army is incapable of waging a fresh war on Lebanon,” he said.

The Hezbollah secretary general went on to say that the resistance front is gaining momentum across the Middle East, and now covers a vast expanse of land from Lebanon to Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq and Iran.

“Reliance on the resistance front will prevent war, acts of aggression as well as terrorism. Being part of such an axis will prevent (US President Donald) Trump’s exploitation as he is now milking (Persian) Gulf countries,” Nasrallah stated.

He also lauded Palestinians’ outright rejection of Trump’s controversial proposal for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, dubbed “the deal of the century.”

 “Look at daily operations being carried out by Palestinians against Israel in the occupied territories. They are done by young people who are not older than 15. This is the new Palestinian generation,” Nasrallah said.

‘A war on Iran would mean the whole region will be set ablaze’

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah chief described Iran as a “major regional superpower,” stating that the rhetoric and threats of a war against the Islamic Republic have ebbed because Trump came to realize that Iran is not an easy target.

“War against Iran means the entire region will be set on fire,” Nasrallah underlined.

He stated that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps lawfully captured British oil tanker Stena Impero for breaching international maritime law while crossing the Strait of Hormuz on July 19, and shot down an intruding US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone in the skies over the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan on June 20.

"Iran has proved its strength and showed that it does not accept to be threatened… I assure that a war on Iran is a war on the resistance front in the entire region."

"All enemies’ efforts to topple the resistance front in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran have failed. As Imam Khomeini [the late founder of the Islamic Republic] said the price of the resistance is much lower than the price of submission. Hezbollah, which they wanted to destroy, is now a regional power," Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah also highlighted that Hezbollah does not intend to remove any one from the political arena in Lebanon, calling on politicians and people from all walks of the Lebanese society to join forces and address lingering corruption in the country.

 

