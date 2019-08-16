India Prevent Kashmiris from Entering Mosques for Friday Prayers

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Indian authorities have barred Kashmiri Muslims from entering mosques for Friday prayers as New Delhi continues clampdown on the Muslim-majority Himalayan region

Syrian Army Liberates Two Towns from Terrorists in Southern Idlib The Syrian army has managed to liberate two towns from terrorists near their stronghold of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib, reaching the edges of a major bastion of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants.

Nigerian Muslim Leader Zakzaky leaves India Without Being Treated Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky who traveled to India for medical reasons has left the country without being treated after rejecting the Nigerian government’s "obstruction" of his medical treatment.

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure The US has threatened to impose a visa ban on the crew of an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar after the Supreme Court in the British territory ruled Thursday that Grace 1 seized for the past six weeks is free to sail, despite a last-minute bid by Washington to seize the vessel.

Israel, UAE Hold Secret Talks on Iran Mediated by US: WSJ Regimes of Israel and the United Arab Emirates have been recently engaged in secret talks, brokered by the US, to share their information and coordinate their efforts against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

North Korea Launches Two Missiles After Rejecting Talks with South Korea Pyongyang reportedly has fired two missiles into the sea off its eastern coast, shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejected any further talks with South Korea over a recent joint military exercise with the US.

Trump Defends Israeli Regime’s Move to Bar Two US Congresswomen US President Donald Trump has defended Israeli regime’s decision to bar two Muslim Congresswomen from visiting the occupied territories, even as he claims he didn’t “encourage or discourage” Tel Aviv’s mpve.

Militants Fire Missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim Airport in Syria Militants, for the third night in a row, have fired grad missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase near Syria’s coastal city of Jableh, Al Masdar News reported.

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are after partitioning Yemen and called for strong resistance in the face of the plot.

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims An independent campaign has been launched in Iran in order to attract international aid in cryptocurrency for flood victims in the face of US sanctions which have choked off foreign funds.

Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met Donald Trump has threatened to pull his country out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) over what he claims are years of mistreatment at the hands of the Geneva-based organization.

Hamas Threatens Israeli Regime with Barrages of Missiles if Gaza Comes under Attack The leader of the Gaza-based Hamas has warned if the Israeli military wages a new military campaign on the besieged coastal sliver the resistance movements’ fighters will prevail over Israeli troops.

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has dismissed a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video testimony denying that she had been tortured and sexually harassed in custody, her family said on Tuesday.

Iraq Rejects Israeli Presence in US-Led Naval Force in Persian Gulf Iraq has rejected presence of any foreign power, particularly Israeli regime, in the Persian Gulf under the guise of securing shipping in the strategic waterways.

Pakistan Deploys Military Hardware, Aircraft to India border amid Kashmir Dispute Pakistan has started moving military equipment to forward bases near the Indian border amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear powers over the disputed Kashmir region, Indian media reported.

Radiation Levels Rose by 4-16 Times in Northern Russia After Rocket Explosion Russia’s state weather agency said on Tuesday radiation levels in Severodvinsk city rose by up to 16 times on Aug. 8 after a missile test on a sea platform failed, the TASS news agency reported.

Britain May Release Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Soon: Report Iran said on Tuesday that Britain may free its oil tanker Grace 1 illegally seized by Britain’s Royal Marines, after some documents were exchanged that would help the seized ship’s release.

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention Thirty Palestinian prisoners have joined a hunger strike in solidarity with six detainees who have themselves been refusing to eat or drink to protest their illegal detention without charge or trial.

US Arms Sales Turning Persian Gulf into Tinderbox: Iran FM ranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned on Monday that the United States has turned the Persian Gulf region into a "tinderbox ready to blow up" by selling weaponry to certain regional countries.

US-Taliban Latest Round of Talks Inconclusive The latest round of US-Taliban so-called peace talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, have ended without agreement, the Afghan militant group said.

Friday 16 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Indian authorities have barred Kashmiri Muslims from entering mosques for Friday prayers as New Delhi continues clampdown on the Muslim-majority Himalayan region.

India has imposed a curfew and communication blackout on Kashmir for the past 12 days, after having stripped the disputed region of its special autonomy.

Residents of Kashmir’s largest city, Srinagar, said the city’s mosque was seen shut on Friday morning, with an armed vehicle outside.

Shops remained closed and many streets were noticeably empty.

“This is Friday,” said a resident Bashir Ahmed. “They are not allowing us to enter the mosque and pray… This is a matter of religion so they should not have done this.

Telephone and internet links were cut and public assembly banned in Kashmir days before New Delhi rescinded the region’s autonomy.

The security lockdown in India’s only Muslim-majority region, home to nearly seven million people, has drawn widespread criticism ever since it began.

In response, the Indian government said on Friday, that it will lift restrictions on people's movements and communication links in the next few days.

Security was tightened up on Thursday when India celebrated its independence day. Its nuclear-power rival, Pakistan, also marked its independence on the previous day.

New Delhi’s move to revoke Kashmir of its special status has sparked yet further tensions between India and Pakistan.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their partition and independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed region is claimed in full by both sides, which have fought three wars over it.

In recent years, southern Kashmir has seen intense fighting between Indian forces and armed Kashmiri fighters, who are demanding independence for the Himalayan region. The conflict has left thousands dead, mostly civilians.

 

