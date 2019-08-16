US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 16 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

Syrian Army Liberates Two Towns from Terrorists in Southern Idlib

Syrian Army Liberates Two Towns from Terrorists in Southern Idlib

The Syrian army has managed to liberate two towns from terrorists near their stronghold of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib, reaching the edges of a major bastion of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants.

Nigerian Muslim Leader Zakzaky leaves India Without Being Treated Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky who traveled to India for medical reasons has left the country without being treated after rejecting the Nigerian government’s "obstruction" of his medical treatment.

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure The US has threatened to impose a visa ban on the crew of an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar after the Supreme Court in the British territory ruled Thursday that Grace 1 seized for the past six weeks is free to sail, despite a last-minute bid by Washington to seize the vessel.

Israel, UAE Hold Secret Talks on Iran Mediated by US: WSJ Regimes of Israel and the United Arab Emirates have been recently engaged in secret talks, brokered by the US, to share their information and coordinate their efforts against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

North Korea Launches Two Missiles After Rejecting Talks with South Korea Pyongyang reportedly has fired two missiles into the sea off its eastern coast, shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejected any further talks with South Korea over a recent joint military exercise with the US.

Trump Defends Israeli Regime’s Move to Bar Two US Congresswomen US President Donald Trump has defended Israeli regime’s decision to bar two Muslim Congresswomen from visiting the occupied territories, even as he claims he didn’t “encourage or discourage” Tel Aviv’s mpve.

Militants Fire Missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim Airport in Syria Militants, for the third night in a row, have fired grad missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase near Syria’s coastal city of Jableh, Al Masdar News reported.

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are after partitioning Yemen and called for strong resistance in the face of the plot.

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims An independent campaign has been launched in Iran in order to attract international aid in cryptocurrency for flood victims in the face of US sanctions which have choked off foreign funds.

Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met Donald Trump has threatened to pull his country out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) over what he claims are years of mistreatment at the hands of the Geneva-based organization.

Hamas Threatens Israeli Regime with Barrages of Missiles if Gaza Comes under Attack The leader of the Gaza-based Hamas has warned if the Israeli military wages a new military campaign on the besieged coastal sliver the resistance movements’ fighters will prevail over Israeli troops.

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has dismissed a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video testimony denying that she had been tortured and sexually harassed in custody, her family said on Tuesday.

Iraq Rejects Israeli Presence in US-Led Naval Force in Persian Gulf Iraq has rejected presence of any foreign power, particularly Israeli regime, in the Persian Gulf under the guise of securing shipping in the strategic waterways.

Pakistan Deploys Military Hardware, Aircraft to India border amid Kashmir Dispute Pakistan has started moving military equipment to forward bases near the Indian border amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear powers over the disputed Kashmir region, Indian media reported.

Radiation Levels Rose by 4-16 Times in Northern Russia After Rocket Explosion Russia’s state weather agency said on Tuesday radiation levels in Severodvinsk city rose by up to 16 times on Aug. 8 after a missile test on a sea platform failed, the TASS news agency reported.

Britain May Release Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Soon: Report Iran said on Tuesday that Britain may free its oil tanker Grace 1 illegally seized by Britain’s Royal Marines, after some documents were exchanged that would help the seized ship’s release.

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention Thirty Palestinian prisoners have joined a hunger strike in solidarity with six detainees who have themselves been refusing to eat or drink to protest their illegal detention without charge or trial.

US Arms Sales Turning Persian Gulf into Tinderbox: Iran FM ranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned on Monday that the United States has turned the Persian Gulf region into a "tinderbox ready to blow up" by selling weaponry to certain regional countries.

US-Taliban Latest Round of Talks Inconclusive The latest round of US-Taliban so-called peace talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, have ended without agreement, the Afghan militant group said.

Britain Is More Involved in Kashmir’s Affairs Than FCO Likes to Admit India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status has attracted widespread international concern. Fears are centred on greater repression in Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed the disputed region’s “special status” in India.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Defends Israeli Regime’s Move to Bar Two US Congresswomen

North Korea Launches Two Missiles After Rejecting Talks with South Korea

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure

Three Saudi Scenarios after UAE-Backed Separatists Seized Aden

Israel, UAE Hold Secret Talks on Iran Mediated by US: WSJ

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf

Tensions Between US, China Increase over Hong Kong

France Needs ’No Permission’ for Iran Dialogue after Trump Tweet

Engine Blast at Russia’s Ballistic Missile Facility Kills 5 Nuclear Experts

The Islamophobic Roots of Population Control Efforts in India

Floods Kill 95, Displace Hundreds of Thousands in India

At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims

Pakistan Deploys Military Hardware, Aircraft to India border amid Kashmir Dispute

Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

Mole Hunt: Story of Busting CIA’s House of Cards

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement

At Least 13 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio

2,500 European Terrorists Unaccounted For: EU Commission

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report

Turkey Vs. Syrian Kurds: Outlook, Consequences

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure

Friday 16 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Threatens Visa Ban on Crew of Iranian Ranker after Failing to Block Gibraltar Departure

Related Content

Britain May Release Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Soon: Report

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US has threatened to impose a visa ban on the crew of an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar after the Supreme Court in the British territory ruled Thursday that Grace 1 seized for the past six weeks is free to sail, despite a last-minute bid by Washington to seize the vessel.

 “Crew members of vessels assisting the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) by transporting oil from Iran may be ineligible for visas or admission to the United States under the terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds,” US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

“In the case of the M/T Grace 1, we will continue to act consistent with our existing policies concerning those who provide material support to the IRGC,” he added.

The statement came shortly after the Gibraltar government, which had unlawfully seized the tanker and its cargo of 2.1 million barrels of oil in the Strait of Gibraltar last month, announced the vessel's release on Thursday.

Deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization Jalil Eslami subsequently said that the vessel was preparing to leave Gibraltar amid US pressure.

“Based on the owner's request, the oil tanker Grace 1 will depart for the Mediterranean after being reflagged under the Iranian flag and renamed Adrian Darya after preparing for the journey,” he said.

The tanker's Thursday release was anticipated following related remarks from Iranian and Gibraltar authorities earlier this week.

Earlier on Thursday, however, Washington had sent an appeal to Gibraltar seeking to "seize the Grace 1" based on "a number of allegations" in a bid to block the anticipated move.

The Supreme Court of Gibraltar, however, pushed forward with the vessel's release.

"There are no longer reasonable grounds to suspect that the detention of the vessel is required," chief justice of Gibraltar's Supreme Court Anthony Dudley announced.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo said that the ship "is able to leave as soon as she organizes the logistics necessary in order to sail a ship of that size wherever it's going next."

Speaking about the US appeal, however, Picardo added that Washington's last-minute legal bid could yet end up back in court.

Washington's failed ‘maritime piracy’

Gibraltar, which is under British rule, claimed to have apprehended the tanker on alleged suspicion that the vessel was carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of the European Union’s unilateral sanctions on the war-torn country.

Consisting of an irregular imposition of EU regulations on a non-EU member state, the measure was vehemently condemned by Tehran as being an act of “maritime piracy" done at the request of Washington.

Initial reports from Gibraltar authorities, along with later statements from Spain's Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, further confirmed that the tanker's seizure had been originally ordered by Washington.

The tanker seizure took place as the US had pledged to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero” as part of sanctions that it reinstated after leaving a multilateral 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year.

Tensions have since further escalated between the two countries, with the US military announcing the deployment of additional military forces in the region in early May, citing alleged “threats” from Iran.

Several oil tankers have also been targeted near the Persian Gulf region in the past months, with Washington and its ally Saudi Arabia quickly blaming Iran for the attacks.

Tehran has rejected any involvement, saying the incidents appear to be false flags meant to frame the Islamic Republic.

Washington also further heightened its rhetoric against Tehran after Iran apprehended the 30,000-tonne UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker last month for violating international maritime rules while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has since called on its allies to assist it in forming a naval collation in the Persian Gulf. The appeal has so far been coldly received by its allies.

Tehran has time and again said that it does not seek military confrontation with the US, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region against any foreign intervention.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Oil Tanker US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Unveils New Multi-Purpose Tactical Armored Vehicles
Indian Government Lock down Kashmir on Eid Al-Adha Holiday
Israeli Regime Clamps down on Palestinian Protest in Kufr Qadoom Village in West Bank
Death Toll from Dengue Fever in Bangladesh Rises to 23
Iran Unveils New Multi-Purpose Tactical Armored Vehicles

Iran Unveils New Multi-Purpose Tactical Armored Vehicles

Syrian Army Liberates Al-Habit Town in Idleb from Terrorists
Hong Kong Protests Gets More Violent in 10th Week
At Least 28 Dead, 20 Missing as Typhoon Lekima Makes Landfall in China
Thousands of Pakistanis March in Islamabad in Solidarity with Kashmir