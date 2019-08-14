Militants Fire Missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim Airport in Syria

Alwaght- Militants, for the third night in a row, have fired grad missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase near Syria's coastal city of Jableh, Al Masdar News reported.

According to the news outlet, citing military source in the area, the Russian air defense sirens went off once the militants' rockets approached the Hmeimim Airport. Russian air defenses intercepted all of the militant missiles before they could hit the Hmeimim Airport this evening.

The militants attempted the same attack on the Hmeimim Airport last night, but were unsuccessful after the Russian air defenses intercepted their projectiles.

Since the Syrian Army restarted their offensive in the Idlib Governorate, the militants have attempted to attack the Hmeimim Airport on four separate occasions, with three of them coming in the last 72 hours.

The Hmeimim Airport is the main base for the Russian military in Syria and it is home to most of their aircraft inside the country.