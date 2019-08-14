Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen

Alwaght- Iran's Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are after partitioning Yemen and called for strong resistance in the face of the plot.

Ayatollah Khamenei in a meeting with a visiting delegation from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said the Saudis, the Emiratis and their supporters, who have perpetrated great crimes in Yemen, are after “disintegrating Yemen, a plot that should be confronted decisively,” adding, however, that the scheme is doomed to failure.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies -- including the UAE -- launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The Ansarullah movement, backed by allied Yemeni armed forces, has been successfully defending the nation against the Saudi-led aggression.

Iran's Leader further emphasized the need for protecting the war-torn country’s “unity” and “territorial integrity,” saying, “Preservation of Yemen’s integrity, given the country’s various religious ideologies and ethnicities, requires Yemeni-Yemeni dialog.”

Elsewhere, the Leader congratulated the Yemeni people on their successful resistance in the face of the military aggression, asserting that the oppressed nation will undoubtedly emerge victorious.

“A good future” is awaiting the Yemeni people, the Leader noted. “With divine grace, they will form a strong government and achieve progress within the framework of that government.”

The Ansarullah movement has been running Yemen’s state affairs since 2014, when then president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi resigned amid a political conflict with the Ansarullah and later fled to the Saudi capital.

The Leader further criticized the West’s indifference towards the crimes being committed in Yemen, saying the developments unfolding in the Arab country have exposed the true nature of those who claim to be advocates of human rights in the US and the West.

“American and Western statesmen perpetrate the worst excesses under a humanitarian, civic, and moral guise, and interminably claiming regard for human rights,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“These criminal powers should be confronted with the power of devotion, resistance, and by reliance on [faith in] divine victory. This is the only way [to confront them],” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei cited the instance of the Islamic Republic’s resistance against foreign pressure since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, especially during the ex-Iraqi regime’s Western-backed war on Iran in 1980s.

Despite 40 years of sanctions, the Iranian nation has made important achievements in the area of defense, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei further offered condolences over the recent assassination of Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi, Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s brother, which is reported to be linked to the Saudi regime.

Ansarullah hails Iran’s support

The Ansarullah spokesman, for his part, praised Ayatollah Khamenei’s support for the Yemeni nation as “a blessing” and “highly encouraging.”

He equated Iran’s backing for the world’s oppressed people, especially Yemenis, with “a religious and ideological position.”

The Yemenis are confronting a war being waged by as many as 17 nations, Abdul-Salam said, pledging that the nation’s resistance and steadfastness in the face of the oppressors will last until “complete victory.”