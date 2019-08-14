Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 14 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are after partitioning Yemen and called for strong resistance in the face of the plot.

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims An independent campaign has been launched in Iran in order to attract international aid in cryptocurrency for flood victims in the face of US sanctions which have choked off foreign funds.

Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met Donald Trump has threatened to pull his country out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) over what he claims are years of mistreatment at the hands of the Geneva-based organization.

Hamas Threatens Israeli Regime with Barrages of Missiles if Gaza Comes under Attack The leader of the Gaza-based Hamas has warned if the Israeli military wages a new military campaign on the besieged coastal sliver the resistance movements’ fighters will prevail over Israeli troops.

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has dismissed a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video testimony denying that she had been tortured and sexually harassed in custody, her family said on Tuesday.

Iraq Rejects Israeli Presence in US-Led Naval Force in Persian Gulf Iraq has rejected presence of any foreign power, particularly Israeli regime, in the Persian Gulf under the guise of securing shipping in the strategic waterways.

Pakistan Deploys Military Hardware, Aircraft to India border amid Kashmir Dispute Pakistan has started moving military equipment to forward bases near the Indian border amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear powers over the disputed Kashmir region, Indian media reported.

Radiation Levels Rose by 4-16 Times in Northern Russia After Rocket Explosion Russia’s state weather agency said on Tuesday radiation levels in Severodvinsk city rose by up to 16 times on Aug. 8 after a missile test on a sea platform failed, the TASS news agency reported.

Britain May Release Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Soon: Report Iran said on Tuesday that Britain may free its oil tanker Grace 1 illegally seized by Britain’s Royal Marines, after some documents were exchanged that would help the seized ship’s release.

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention Thirty Palestinian prisoners have joined a hunger strike in solidarity with six detainees who have themselves been refusing to eat or drink to protest their illegal detention without charge or trial.

US Arms Sales Turning Persian Gulf into Tinderbox: Iran FM ranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned on Monday that the United States has turned the Persian Gulf region into a "tinderbox ready to blow up" by selling weaponry to certain regional countries.

US-Taliban Latest Round of Talks Inconclusive The latest round of US-Taliban so-called peace talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, have ended without agreement, the Afghan militant group said.

Britain Is More Involved in Kashmir’s Affairs Than FCO Likes to Admit India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status has attracted widespread international concern. Fears are centred on greater repression in Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed the disputed region’s “special status” in India.

Israeli Regime to Build 641 Illegal Settlements in Al-Quds Israeli regime plans to construct hundreds of illegal settlements in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in defiance of international outcry against the occupying regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies.

South Korea Retaliates Against Japan in Trade Row South Korea considers dropping Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status, deepening diplomatic and trade rift between the two East Asian countries

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions Hundreds of Venezuelans took to the streets of Caracas and other cities to express protest against new US sanctions imposed on the Latin American country, Sputnik reported.

Typhoon Kills 28 in Eastern China, 20 Missing A powerful typhoon in eastern China has killed at least 28, and left 20 more people unaccounted for, state media reported on Sunday,

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden The Saudi-led coalition has attacked a position of Yemeni militias backed by coalition partner the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in war-torn country’s Aden port, signaling that rifts between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is growing wider.

Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir Indian security forces have fired tear gas and shot live rounds in the air to disperse mass protests in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city as thousands rallied against New Delhi’s stripping of the region’s autonomy, Al Jazeera reported.

US Threatens to Withdraw Troops from Germany over Defense Spending The US has threatened to withdraw its military forces from Germany amid a dispute with Berlin over defense spending.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial

Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope

Pakistan Deploys Military Hardware, Aircraft to India border amid Kashmir Dispute

Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met

Cryptocurrency Campaign Seeks to Help Iran Flood Victims

Iraq Rejects Israeli Presence in US-Led Naval Force in Persian Gulf

Iran Leader Calls For Resistance against Saudi-UAE Plot to Split Yemen

Hamas Threatens Israeli Regime with Barrages of Missiles if Gaza Comes under Attack

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

Pakistan Halts Train Service to India over Kashmir Move

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

IRGC Chief Warns US War on Iran Will Expose Israel to Full-Scale Threat

Ansarullah’s Missile Threats to UAE Last Shot to Arab Coalition

Iran Dismantled US Spy Ring Focused on Iran’s Oil Sales: NY Times

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region

Kashmir Row Can Hit Kashmiris’ Rights, Overshadow Afghanistan Peace: Expert

Radiation Levels Rose by 4-16 Times in Northern Russia After Rocket Explosion

US-Taliban Latest Round of Talks Inconclusive

Engine Blast at Russia’s Ballistic Missile Facility Kills 5 Nuclear Experts

Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions

Typhoon Kills 28 in Eastern China, 20 Missing

Roots of Saudi-Turkish Relations Crisis?

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief

Reza Pahlavi Sells Himself to MBS at 98% Discount to Be TV Star

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met

Wednesday 14 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Threatens to Leave WTO if Conditions Not Met
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Donald Trump has threatened to pull his country out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) over what he claims are years of mistreatment at the hands of the Geneva-based organization.

"We will leave if we have to," Trump told workers at a chemical plant in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. "We know that they have been screwing us for years and it's not going to happen again.”

Washington claims that some of the world's richest countries, like China, style themselves as "developing countries" and “enjoy the benefits that come with that status and seek weaker commitments than those made by other WTO members.”

Among the benefits that Trump has outlined concerning the developing economy status at the WTO are procedural advantages in disputes, softer tariff cuts, the ability to maintain export subsidies and weaker commitments in negotiations.

The US president went on to say on Tuesday that Washington does not need the WTO if the organization fails to address such regulatory loopholes that favor certain nations.

"They view certain countries like China, India, many countries - they've viewed them as growing, they are growing nations. [...] Well, they have grown, and they had tremendous advantages. We are not letting that happen anymore", he said.

This is not the first time Trump has attacked the global trading body.

Claiming that the US is disadvantaged as a WTO member, the American head of state has also repeatedly called the organization a "catastrophe" and a "disaster" for the US.

Last year, he threatened to withdraw the US from WTO, accusing it of treating his country unfairly.

He also said Washington did not have to abide by the Organization’s rulings.

Trump’s latest remarks come against the backdrop of his multiple trade conflicts with both allies and rivals, including China, Mexico, and Canada.

Trump initiated what is effectively a trade war with China last year, when he first imposed unusually heavy tariffs on imports from the country. Since then, the two sides have exchanged tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade.

Since last March, Trump has also imposed 10 percent tariffs on aluminum imports and 25 percent tariffs on steel imports, which mainly affected the EU, Canada, and Mexico.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Trump WTO

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Unveils New Multi-Purpose Tactical Armored Vehicles
Indian Government Lock down Kashmir on Eid Al-Adha Holiday
Israeli Regime Clamps down on Palestinian Protest in Kufr Qadoom Village in West Bank
Death Toll from Dengue Fever in Bangladesh Rises to 23
Iran Unveils New Multi-Purpose Tactical Armored Vehicles

Iran Unveils New Multi-Purpose Tactical Armored Vehicles

Syrian Army Liberates Al-Habit Town in Idleb from Terrorists
Hong Kong Protests Gets More Violent in 10th Week
At Least 28 Dead, 20 Missing as Typhoon Lekima Makes Landfall in China
Thousands of Pakistanis March in Islamabad in Solidarity with Kashmir