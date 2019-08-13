Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial

Saudi Woman Activist Rejects Release Deal tied to Torture Denial

Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has dismissed a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video testimony denying that she had been tortured and sexually harassed in custody, her family said on Tuesday.

Iraq Rejects Israeli Presence in US-Led Naval Force in Persian Gulf Iraq has rejected presence of any foreign power, particularly Israeli regime, in the Persian Gulf under the guise of securing shipping in the strategic waterways.

Pakistan Deploys Military Hardware, Aircraft to India border amid Kashmir Dispute Pakistan has started moving military equipment to forward bases near the Indian border amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear powers over the disputed Kashmir region, Indian media reported.

Radiation Levels Rose by 4-16 Times in Northern Russia After Rocket Explosion Russia’s state weather agency said on Tuesday radiation levels in Severodvinsk city rose by up to 16 times on Aug. 8 after a missile test on a sea platform failed, the TASS news agency reported.

Britain May Release Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Soon: Report Iran said on Tuesday that Britain may free its oil tanker Grace 1 illegally seized by Britain’s Royal Marines, after some documents were exchanged that would help the seized ship’s release.

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention Thirty Palestinian prisoners have joined a hunger strike in solidarity with six detainees who have themselves been refusing to eat or drink to protest their illegal detention without charge or trial.

US Arms Sales Turning Persian Gulf into Tinderbox: Iran FM ranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned on Monday that the United States has turned the Persian Gulf region into a "tinderbox ready to blow up" by selling weaponry to certain regional countries.

US-Taliban Latest Round of Talks Inconclusive The latest round of US-Taliban so-called peace talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, have ended without agreement, the Afghan militant group said.

Britain Is More Involved in Kashmir’s Affairs Than FCO Likes to Admit India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status has attracted widespread international concern. Fears are centred on greater repression in Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed the disputed region’s “special status” in India.

Israeli Regime to Build 641 Illegal Settlements in Al-Quds Israeli regime plans to construct hundreds of illegal settlements in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in defiance of international outcry against the occupying regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies.

South Korea Retaliates Against Japan in Trade Row South Korea considers dropping Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status, deepening diplomatic and trade rift between the two East Asian countries

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions Hundreds of Venezuelans took to the streets of Caracas and other cities to express protest against new US sanctions imposed on the Latin American country, Sputnik reported.

Typhoon Kills 28 in Eastern China, 20 Missing A powerful typhoon in eastern China has killed at least 28, and left 20 more people unaccounted for, state media reported on Sunday,

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden The Saudi-led coalition has attacked a position of Yemeni militias backed by coalition partner the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in war-torn country’s Aden port, signaling that rifts between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is growing wider.

Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir Indian security forces have fired tear gas and shot live rounds in the air to disperse mass protests in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city as thousands rallied against New Delhi’s stripping of the region’s autonomy, Al Jazeera reported.

US Threatens to Withdraw Troops from Germany over Defense Spending The US has threatened to withdraw its military forces from Germany amid a dispute with Berlin over defense spending.

Floods Kill 95, Displace Hundreds of Thousands in India At least 95 people were killed due to flooding in India’s states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, as heavy rain and landslides forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’ Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the "deal of the century" which is to be unveiled by the US is a crime against humanity, urging "everyone" to help defeat it.

Tensions Between US, China Increase over Hong Kong Tensions between the US and China have over Hong Kong have been increased, as Beijing says demonstrations in its Special Administrative Region are being fueled by foreign powers, including Washington.

At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after a landslide caused by severe rains buried homes and buildings in southern Myanmar on Friday, Reuters reported.

Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope

Wednesday 14 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Sudan Agreement: Challenges Remain Standing Despite Rays of Hope

Alwaght- Over the past four months, Sudan was scene to violent developments until the revolutionary groups and the military reached an agreement on a new constitution in early August. The agreement has revived the hope for the country’s movement to free elections for a civilian government after several decades of rule by the military personnel through a coup. However, the Sudanese people and civilian institutions have a long way until they can realize their ideals and hold a free and democratic election.

Sudan developments

The protests against Omar al-Bashir led to his ouster in April 2019. Since then, the pace of developments in the African country has been highly dazzling and unpredictable. Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the defense minister under al-Bashir, led the military’s power takeover. He resigned from the post 24 hours after al-Bashir was removed, however. He also removed his aide Kamal Abdel Marouf. Even though the military fast moved to the people’s side during the revolution, the people and Forces of Freedom and Change played the key role. The military council initially promised to the protestors a civilian prime minister in a bid to calm the demonstrations. Two weeks later, the military rulers and the political forces at their first meeting agreed on a transitional council. The tensions continued despite that. Regional players like the European Union, African Union, and Ethiopia mediated between the two Sudanese sides who on July 27 officially signed a political agreement on the transitional period. By far, this was the biggest political achievement that gave out rays of hope for a civilian and democratic government.

Constitution agreement

Last week, the new constitutional document was signed by the military council and the coalition of political forces. According to the document, an independent council will be formed to undertake the administration. The transitional period is 39 months, with the first six months dedicated to spreading peace across the country, mainly in disputed regions like Darfur. The new administration will have 11 members, 6 from the military and 7 from the political coalition. Abdel Fatah al-Burhan, a military commander who led the military council after the resignation of Ibn Auf, was appointed the leader of the new administration. The constitutional document, which according to an agreement distributes the power, gives choosing the prime minister to the political forces. The ministers, it decrees, should not be more than 20. The political bloc also will elect 67 percent of the future parliament members. The prime minister is set to be picked on August 20 and will serve 28 months. The document entrusts the administrative council with the right of the declaration of war, state of emergency, and signing international pacts.

Sudan political developments outlook

The main actors of the Sudanese scene are the 23 major parties of the political alliance and the military commanders who are unified under the military council. In addition to these actors, the military personnel loyal to al-Bashir are waiting for a new opportunity and reportedly designed at least two military coups but failed since al-Bashir was ousted.

The main issue the country grapples with at present is nationwide severe poverty, a situation worsened since the south of the country, which is home to 75 percent of the oil reserves, separated to become an independent state in 2011. The economic weakness motivated foreign players, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to play a major role in the management of the developments by presenting aids to al-Bashir and then the military council.

Al-Burhan, who became the successor to Ibn Auf a day after al-Bashir ouster, is the commander of the Sudanese forces in the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen war. He was invited for Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s meetings held in Mecca on May 31. Upon his return from Saudi Arabia, he attacked the sit-inners and killed a large number of them. According to Al Jazeera news network of Qatar, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the deputy leader of the military council, in a speech asserted that “we fight along with the UAE and Saudi Arabia as we have the biggest number of troops in the coalition who reach 30,000.”

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi gave aid of $3 billion to the post-revolution Sudan which according to the military rulers is deposited in the central bank of Sudan. This comes while Saudi Arabia seeks to establish a relationship with the military rulers in Sudan like that established with General Khalifa Haftar of Libya, who is currently busy with a push to seize the capital Tripoli from the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord. The only difference is that in Sudan the political forces will hold 67 percent of the seats of the new parliament and can close Riyadh’s hands for such manipulation of their politics. The leaders of the Forces of Freedom and Change are against Sudan’s participation in the anti-Yemeni campaign, which started in March 2015 and killed and wounded thousands and displaced millions.

The makeup of the political alliance is largely various, containing liberal forces, nationalists— like the National Consensus Forces—, leftists, independents, and some Muslim Brotherhood forces. They all are mainly unified around the “no to military rule” vision. But apparently with the change of the balance of power the alliance will change.

Another challenge beside poverty is the Israeli meddling in the country’s home affairs and that is for the significance of the Nile River and Sudan being neighbor to Egypt.

Another challenge is the status of the militias, which is yet to be determined and their leader is al-Burhan’s deputy in the administrative council. The military commanders are not interested to quit the power structure.

Yet another challenge is free election that is set to be held in three years from now. The power changes until the election pose another challenge.

Most importantly, as long as the sources of income and foreign aids are not clear, potential tensions are expected to grow clandestinely under the surface of the current developments.

Sudan Coup Constitution Transition Miliytray Council

