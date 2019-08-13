Iraq Rejects Israeli Presence in US-Led Naval Force in Persian Gulf

Alwaght- Iraq has rejected presence of any foreign power, particularly Israeli regime, in the Persian Gulf under the guise of securing shipping in the strategic waterways.

Iraq "rejects any participation of forces of the Zionist entity in any military force to secure passage of ships in the [Persian Gulf]", Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim wrote on social media on Monday.

"Together, the [Persian] Gulf states can secure the passage of ships," the Iraqi top diplomat added.

He added that "Iraq will work to lower tensions in our region through calm negotiations", while "the presence of Western forces in the region would raise tensions".

His comment comes amid a recent push by the US to form a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, a move that has been rejected by Tehran as well.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, deplored the move on Monday saying foreign forces only create insecurity in the region.

Speaking at a meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Doha, Zarif said the responsibility of ensuring the Persian Gulf’s security lies with countries in the region, not foreign forces.

Tensions have escalated in past months, with drones downed and tankers mysteriously attacked in Gulf and nearby waters, where about 20 percent of the world's oil trade passes through.