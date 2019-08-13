Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Radiation Levels Rose by 4-16 Times in Northern Russia After Rocket Explosion

Radiation Levels Rose by 4-16 Times in Northern Russia After Rocket Explosion

Russia’s state weather agency said on Tuesday radiation levels in Severodvinsk city rose by up to 16 times on Aug. 8 after a missile test on a sea platform failed, the TASS news agency reported.

Britain May Release Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Soon: Report Iran said on Tuesday that Britain may free its oil tanker Grace 1 illegally seized by Britain’s Royal Marines, after some documents were exchanged that would help the seized ship’s release.

30 Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention Thirty Palestinian prisoners have joined a hunger strike in solidarity with six detainees who have themselves been refusing to eat or drink to protest their illegal detention without charge or trial.

US Arms Sales Turning Persian Gulf into Tinderbox: Iran FM ranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned on Monday that the United States has turned the Persian Gulf region into a "tinderbox ready to blow up" by selling weaponry to certain regional countries.

US-Taliban Latest Round of Talks Inconclusive The latest round of US-Taliban so-called peace talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, have ended without agreement, the Afghan militant group said.

Britain Is More Involved in Kashmir’s Affairs Than FCO Likes to Admit India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status has attracted widespread international concern. Fears are centred on greater repression in Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed the disputed region’s “special status” in India.

Israeli Regime to Build 641 Illegal Settlements in Al-Quds Israeli regime plans to construct hundreds of illegal settlements in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in defiance of international outcry against the occupying regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies.

South Korea Retaliates Against Japan in Trade Row South Korea considers dropping Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status, deepening diplomatic and trade rift between the two East Asian countries

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions Hundreds of Venezuelans took to the streets of Caracas and other cities to express protest against new US sanctions imposed on the Latin American country, Sputnik reported.

Typhoon Kills 28 in Eastern China, 20 Missing A powerful typhoon in eastern China has killed at least 28, and left 20 more people unaccounted for, state media reported on Sunday,

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden The Saudi-led coalition has attacked a position of Yemeni militias backed by coalition partner the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in war-torn country’s Aden port, signaling that rifts between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is growing wider.

Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir Indian security forces have fired tear gas and shot live rounds in the air to disperse mass protests in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city as thousands rallied against New Delhi’s stripping of the region’s autonomy, Al Jazeera reported.

US Threatens to Withdraw Troops from Germany over Defense Spending The US has threatened to withdraw its military forces from Germany amid a dispute with Berlin over defense spending.

Floods Kill 95, Displace Hundreds of Thousands in India At least 95 people were killed due to flooding in India’s states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, as heavy rain and landslides forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’ Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the "deal of the century" which is to be unveiled by the US is a crime against humanity, urging "everyone" to help defeat it.

Tensions Between US, China Increase over Hong Kong Tensions between the US and China have over Hong Kong have been increased, as Beijing says demonstrations in its Special Administrative Region are being fueled by foreign powers, including Washington.

At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after a landslide caused by severe rains buried homes and buildings in southern Myanmar on Friday, Reuters reported.

El Paso Shooter Was ‘Targeting Mexicans’ Patrick Crusius who massacred 22 at an El Paso Walmert confessed to police that his targets were “Mexicans.”

Engine Blast at Russia’s Ballistic Missile Facility Kills 5 Nuclear Experts Five staff at a weapons plant in north east Russia were killed and three suffered serious burns in a blast during a test of a liquid-propellant engine that resulted in a brief spike of radiation around the military testing site.

France Needs ’No Permission’ for Iran Dialogue after Trump Tweet France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that Paris "needs no permission" to engage in dialogue with Iran, responding to a tweet made by US President Donald Trump scolding French President Emmanuel Macron over the matter.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Britain May Release Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Soon: Report

Britain May Release Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Soon: Report

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Alwaght- Iran said on Tuesday that Britain may free its oil tanker Grace 1 illegally seized by Britain's Royal Marines, after some documents were exchanged that would help the seized ship’s release.

"Britain is interested in releasing Iran’s oil tanker Grace 1 ... following the exchange of some documents, we hope the release will take place soon,” the deputy head of Iran’s ports and Maritime Organisation, Jalil Eslami, said in remarks reported by IRNA news agency.

A diplomatic standoff broke out between Tehran and London after Britain’s naval forces unlawfully seized Grace 1 and its cargo in the Strait of Gibraltar.

London claimed the supertanker was suspected of carrying crude to Syria in violation of the European Union’s unilateral sanctions against the Arab country.

Tehran has condemned the seizure as “maritime piracy”, vehemently rejecting London’s claim that the ship had been bound for Syria.

Iran Oil Tanker Britain

