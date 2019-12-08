What’s Driving Tel Aviv to Join US-led Sea Force in Persian Gulf?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 12 August 2019

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status has attracted widespread international concern. Fears are centred on greater repression in Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed the disputed region’s “special status” in India.

Israeli Regime to Build 641 Illegal Settlements in Al-Quds Israeli regime plans to construct hundreds of illegal settlements in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in defiance of international outcry against the occupying regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies.

South Korea Retaliates Against Japan in Trade Row South Korea considers dropping Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status, deepening diplomatic and trade rift between the two East Asian countries

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions Hundreds of Venezuelans took to the streets of Caracas and other cities to express protest against new US sanctions imposed on the Latin American country, Sputnik reported.

Typhoon Kills 28 in Eastern China, 20 Missing A powerful typhoon in eastern China has killed at least 28, and left 20 more people unaccounted for, state media reported on Sunday,

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden The Saudi-led coalition has attacked a position of Yemeni militias backed by coalition partner the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in war-torn country’s Aden port, signaling that rifts between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is growing wider.

Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir Indian security forces have fired tear gas and shot live rounds in the air to disperse mass protests in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city as thousands rallied against New Delhi’s stripping of the region’s autonomy, Al Jazeera reported.

US Threatens to Withdraw Troops from Germany over Defense Spending The US has threatened to withdraw its military forces from Germany amid a dispute with Berlin over defense spending.

Floods Kill 95, Displace Hundreds of Thousands in India At least 95 people were killed due to flooding in India’s states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, as heavy rain and landslides forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’ Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the "deal of the century" which is to be unveiled by the US is a crime against humanity, urging "everyone" to help defeat it.

Tensions Between US, China Increase over Hong Kong Tensions between the US and China have over Hong Kong have been increased, as Beijing says demonstrations in its Special Administrative Region are being fueled by foreign powers, including Washington.

At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after a landslide caused by severe rains buried homes and buildings in southern Myanmar on Friday, Reuters reported.

El Paso Shooter Was ‘Targeting Mexicans’ Patrick Crusius who massacred 22 at an El Paso Walmert confessed to police that his targets were “Mexicans.”

Engine Blast at Russia’s Ballistic Missile Facility Kills 5 Nuclear Experts Five staff at a weapons plant in north east Russia were killed and three suffered serious burns in a blast during a test of a liquid-propellant engine that resulted in a brief spike of radiation around the military testing site.

France Needs ’No Permission’ for Iran Dialogue after Trump Tweet France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that Paris "needs no permission" to engage in dialogue with Iran, responding to a tweet made by US President Donald Trump scolding French President Emmanuel Macron over the matter.

Infighting between Saudi-Backed, UAE-Sponsored Militants Continues in Yemen’s Aden At least 24 people, including eight civilians, have been killed in Yemen’s port city of Aden - which bases the ex-government - during renewed infighting between Emirati-backed separatists and Saudi-backed militia loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf Iran considers possible presence of Israeli regime in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security, and reserves the right to counter it, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday.

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry Ibrahim al-Houthi, the brother of Ansarullah movement’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has been assassinated, Yemen’s Interior Ministry said

Iran Dismantled US Spy Ring Focused on Iran’s Oil Sales: NY Times Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has reportedly dismantled last month a CIA spy ring that was trying to gather intelligence on Iran’s oil sales

Pakistan Halts Train Service to India over Kashmir Move Pakistan halted its main train service to neighboring India on Thursday and banned Indian films as Islamabad exerted diplomatic pressure on New Delhi for revoking the special status of Kashmir, the region at the heart of 70 years of hostility between them, Reuters reported.

alwaght.com
What’s Driving Tel Aviv to Join US-led Sea Force in Persian Gulf?

Monday 12 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Driving Tel Aviv to Join US-led Sea Force in Persian Gulf?

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Alwaght- On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz in a meeting of the Knesset’s Committee on Defense and Foreign Affairs announced that Tel Aviv will join the US-led sea coalition in the Persian Gulf. The stance comes while the Israeli regime has not even been invited to a regional military alliance. Iran, which argues the new bloc will only stir tensions in the region, has severely reacted to the Israeli announcement and warned the Israelis about the “consequences” of their decision.

Israeli goals

The main reason behind Washington’s plan to build a sea patrolling alliance under the ruse of protecting the commercial ships is to raise an anti-Iranian diplomatic and military consensus. This has been Trump foreign policy’s biggest obsession since he pulled out of the nuclear deal in early May 2018. Many countries that the US pushed to persuade them to come on board, like Germany and Japan, turned down to invitation. Having in mind that Trump withdrawal from the 2015 agreement was meant to serve the Israeli interests, Tel Aviv, seeing Washington credit shattering, finally broke its strategic silence and said will be part of the alliance. Thus, the first drive was to strengthen Trump much of whose regional policy dedicated to the Israeli interests.

A year of Trump actions in West Asia brought many Americans and European diplomats to the conclusion that Trump is intentionally forging tensions in the region. At home, this showed itself obviously. In a Congress session, dubbed “responding to Iran”, after Iran air force shot down a trespassing American spy drone, named Global Hawk, over its territorial waters in the Persian Gulf last month, lawmakers warned the administration about taking wrong steps toward Iran. Additionally, on July 12 the 251 congressmen approved a bill prohibiting funding for military action against Iran without congressional consent. The suspicious attack on a Japanese vessel in Sea of Oman to fail an underway visit to Iran of Japan’s Prime Minister even further eroded the trust in Washington, to a degree that gradually even the UAE, a US ally, grew dubious about the American intentions to secure navigation.

Tel Aviv, watching the tensions unfolding was disappointed to see the US military deployment just for show off and was impatient to see a confrontation between Arab allies of Washington and Iran. Responding to a question about the American caution in the region, the Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi told an Israeli radio that “For two years now, Israel has been the only country in the world killing Iranians.” The remarks were meant to transfer the muscle flexing of both sides in the Persian Gulf to direct clashes. So, the second goal behind the Israeli joining the patrolling force is to cultivate a military conflict.

The third goal is to normalize diplomatically with the Arab countries and transform into an accepted active player in the region before the US leaves the region. Since Trump assumed the power as a president in 2017, the Israeli push for normalization doubled. In February, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israeli Hadashot TV revealed that he visited four countries over 2018 and plans more visit in the future. Katz said that the participation in the coalition was part of the strategy to contain Iran and a boost of relations with the Arab states. Because the Arab states are under criticism for normalization, Tel Aviv uses Iranophobia to legitimize an Arab-Israeli thaw. Netanyahu openly pointed to this policy in an interview.

The fourth goal is to get a foothold in the vicinity of Iran in retaliation to Iran’s influence in Syria and Lebanon. Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told Arutz Sheva news website that the biggest challenge is the Iranian push to “encircle Israel” in a surprising way. Over the past years, Tel Aviv struggled to get security foothold in Azerbaijan, Iraqi Kurdistan, and now the Persian Gulf Arab states.

Navy and Israeli influence records

The total number of the Israeli navy vessels are 65, making it rank 37 worldwide. It has no destroyer. The regime has only four frigates used for coastal waters. At best, the Israeli navy can conduct limited operations around the occupied territories, the Red Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea. It best facility is the Dolphin-class submarines that can launch cruise missiles with a 1500-kilometers range. They were made by Germany and supplied free to the Israeli regime for nuclear deterrence. So, the Israeli navy lacks the necessary facilities for an influential presence in a cross-border alliance.

In July 2009 and while Iranian-European tensions escalated, some Israeli media reported that Tel Aviv sends submarines to sea drills in the Persian Gulf. According to Arab media, a Dolphin-class submarine shortly after joined the Bahrain-based American Fifth Fleet “to watch Iran.” This class is not immune to detection and damage. In 2017, US Veterans News reported that an Israeli submarine that trespassed into Syrian waters for surveillance mission was destroyed by Syrian torpedos.

Iran’s sea power and deterrence

Dealing with sea challenges and the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has been developing its navy forces. In the late 1980s, the Iranian navy clashed with the American naval vessels in the Persian Gulf in several operations. To put an end to the war, the USS Vincennes warship shot down an Iranian passenger plane killing 290 over the Strait of Hormuz. With regard to Iran’s military and intelligence domination, the Israeli regime’s participation will only add to its navy susceptibility and endanger the other parties in the coalition as the Israeli presence in the Persian Gulf is Iran’s red line. Last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif tweeted that Persian Gulf security is Iran’s national security priority and it will not hesitate to defend its security. He added that countering the Israeli presence is Iran’s right and that he did not expect the regional countries to welcome the Israeli participation in the alliance amid Tehran’s efforts to de-escalate the tensions. The Israeli regime has no oil imports from the Persian Gulf nor does it have legitimate interests in the region. So, understanding Tel Aviv’s ill intent is not difficult for regional countries.

In collective security regimes, the security of the sea normally preserved by regional states. This week, Iran’s defense minister in phone conservations with his Kuwaiti, Qatari, and Omani counterparts discussed regional cooperation bolstering to thwart the Israeli provocative measures. Analysts agree that Israeli hasty decision only promotes Iranian force and gives Tehran legitimacy to strike Israeli forces.

All in all, the Israeli naval weakness makes the decision to join the US-led alliance largely symbolic and propagandistic. At best, Tel Aviv will contribute intelligence to the coalition. Netanyahu appears to exploit this stance to win the hardline right-wing votes in the upcoming elections, set for September 17.

 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Sea Force US Persian Gulf Tensions

