  Sunday 11 August 2019

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions

Hundreds of Venezuelans took to the streets of Caracas and other cities to express protest against new US sanctions imposed on the Latin American country, Sputnik reported.

Typhoon Kills 28 in Eastern China, 20 Missing A powerful typhoon in eastern China has killed at least 28, and left 20 more people unaccounted for, state media reported on Sunday,

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden The Saudi-led coalition has attacked a position of Yemeni militias backed by coalition partner the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in war-torn country’s Aden port, signaling that rifts between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is growing wider.

Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir Indian security forces have fired tear gas and shot live rounds in the air to disperse mass protests in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city as thousands rallied against New Delhi’s stripping of the region’s autonomy, Al Jazeera reported.

US Threatens to Withdraw Troops from Germany over Defense Spending The US has threatened to withdraw its military forces from Germany amid a dispute with Berlin over defense spending.

Floods Kill 95, Displace Hundreds of Thousands in India At least 95 people were killed due to flooding in India’s states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, as heavy rain and landslides forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’ Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the "deal of the century" which is to be unveiled by the US is a crime against humanity, urging "everyone" to help defeat it.

Tensions Between US, China Increase over Hong Kong Tensions between the US and China have over Hong Kong have been increased, as Beijing says demonstrations in its Special Administrative Region are being fueled by foreign powers, including Washington.

At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after a landslide caused by severe rains buried homes and buildings in southern Myanmar on Friday, Reuters reported.

El Paso Shooter Was ‘Targeting Mexicans’ Patrick Crusius who massacred 22 at an El Paso Walmert confessed to police that his targets were “Mexicans.”

Engine Blast at Russia’s Ballistic Missile Facility Kills 5 Nuclear Experts Five staff at a weapons plant in north east Russia were killed and three suffered serious burns in a blast during a test of a liquid-propellant engine that resulted in a brief spike of radiation around the military testing site.

France Needs ’No Permission’ for Iran Dialogue after Trump Tweet France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that Paris "needs no permission" to engage in dialogue with Iran, responding to a tweet made by US President Donald Trump scolding French President Emmanuel Macron over the matter.

Infighting between Saudi-Backed, UAE-Sponsored Militants Continues in Yemen’s Aden At least 24 people, including eight civilians, have been killed in Yemen’s port city of Aden - which bases the ex-government - during renewed infighting between Emirati-backed separatists and Saudi-backed militia loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf Iran considers possible presence of Israeli regime in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security, and reserves the right to counter it, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday.

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry Ibrahim al-Houthi, the brother of Ansarullah movement’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has been assassinated, Yemen’s Interior Ministry said

Iran Dismantled US Spy Ring Focused on Iran’s Oil Sales: NY Times Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has reportedly dismantled last month a CIA spy ring that was trying to gather intelligence on Iran’s oil sales

Pakistan Halts Train Service to India over Kashmir Move Pakistan halted its main train service to neighboring India on Thursday and banned Indian films as Islamabad exerted diplomatic pressure on New Delhi for revoking the special status of Kashmir, the region at the heart of 70 years of hostility between them, Reuters reported.

IRGC Chief Warns US War on Iran Will Expose Israel to Full-Scale Threat The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the US was not interested in waging war on Iran since it knows that any such confrontation would expose the Israeli regime to “full-scale threat.”

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region Iran has blasted Bahrain for hosting a so-called maritime security conference as part of its highly hostile agenda towards the Islamic Republic, calling on the West-backed Al Khalifa regime to stop acting as “a facilitator of enemy plots” in the region.

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope A Texas police chief was made to apologize after outrage has erupted across the US after a photo of two white police officers riding on horseback walking a handcuffed black man by a rope - recalling the long history of violence, slavery and racism against African Americans during the era of segregation - went viral.

alwaght.com
Typhoon Kills 28 in Eastern China, 20 Missing

Sunday 11 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
 Alwaght- A powerful typhoon in eastern China has killed at least 28, and left 20 more people unaccounted for, state media reported on Sunday,

Typhoon Lekima made landfall early on Saturday in the eastern province of Zhejiang with winds gusting to 187 km (per hour, causing travel chaos with thousands of flights canceled and rail operations suspended, Reuters reported.

The typhoon damaged more than 173,000 hectares of crops and 34,000 homes in Zhejiang, provincial authorities said in estimating the economic losses at $2 billion, the state news agency Xinhua said.

The deadly landslide occurred about 130 km north of the coastal city of Wenzhou, when a natural dam collapsed in an area deluged with 160 mm (6.3 inches) of rain within three hours, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

State media reports showed rescuers wading in waist-high waters to evacuate people from their homes, while the Ministry of Emergency Management said that more than one million people in the financial hub of Shanghai, as well as Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, have been evacuated.

Some power had been restored to homes by Sunday while a portion of suspended railway lines resumed operations, CCTV said.

Lekima, China’s ninth typhoon of this year, is moving northwards and is expected to make a second landing along the coastline in Shandong, causing further airport disruptions, Xinhua said.

Some expressways between Shanghai and Shandong have been closed, CCTV said.

 

China Typhoon Lekima

