Roots of Saudi-Turkish Relations Crisis?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 11 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions

Hundreds of Venezuelans took to the streets of Caracas and other cities to express protest against new US sanctions imposed on the Latin American country, Sputnik reported.

Typhoon Kills 28 in Eastern China, 20 Missing A powerful typhoon in eastern China has killed at least 28, and left 20 more people unaccounted for, state media reported on Sunday,

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden The Saudi-led coalition has attacked a position of Yemeni militias backed by coalition partner the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in war-torn country’s Aden port, signaling that rifts between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi is growing wider.

Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir Indian security forces have fired tear gas and shot live rounds in the air to disperse mass protests in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city as thousands rallied against New Delhi’s stripping of the region’s autonomy, Al Jazeera reported.

US Threatens to Withdraw Troops from Germany over Defense Spending The US has threatened to withdraw its military forces from Germany amid a dispute with Berlin over defense spending.

Floods Kill 95, Displace Hundreds of Thousands in India At least 95 people were killed due to flooding in India’s states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, as heavy rain and landslides forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’ Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the "deal of the century" which is to be unveiled by the US is a crime against humanity, urging "everyone" to help defeat it.

Tensions Between US, China Increase over Hong Kong Tensions between the US and China have over Hong Kong have been increased, as Beijing says demonstrations in its Special Administrative Region are being fueled by foreign powers, including Washington.

At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after a landslide caused by severe rains buried homes and buildings in southern Myanmar on Friday, Reuters reported.

El Paso Shooter Was ‘Targeting Mexicans’ Patrick Crusius who massacred 22 at an El Paso Walmert confessed to police that his targets were “Mexicans.”

Engine Blast at Russia’s Ballistic Missile Facility Kills 5 Nuclear Experts Five staff at a weapons plant in north east Russia were killed and three suffered serious burns in a blast during a test of a liquid-propellant engine that resulted in a brief spike of radiation around the military testing site.

France Needs ’No Permission’ for Iran Dialogue after Trump Tweet France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that Paris "needs no permission" to engage in dialogue with Iran, responding to a tweet made by US President Donald Trump scolding French President Emmanuel Macron over the matter.

Infighting between Saudi-Backed, UAE-Sponsored Militants Continues in Yemen’s Aden At least 24 people, including eight civilians, have been killed in Yemen’s port city of Aden - which bases the ex-government - during renewed infighting between Emirati-backed separatists and Saudi-backed militia loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf Iran considers possible presence of Israeli regime in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security, and reserves the right to counter it, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday.

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry Ibrahim al-Houthi, the brother of Ansarullah movement’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has been assassinated, Yemen’s Interior Ministry said

Iran Dismantled US Spy Ring Focused on Iran’s Oil Sales: NY Times Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has reportedly dismantled last month a CIA spy ring that was trying to gather intelligence on Iran’s oil sales

Pakistan Halts Train Service to India over Kashmir Move Pakistan halted its main train service to neighboring India on Thursday and banned Indian films as Islamabad exerted diplomatic pressure on New Delhi for revoking the special status of Kashmir, the region at the heart of 70 years of hostility between them, Reuters reported.

IRGC Chief Warns US War on Iran Will Expose Israel to Full-Scale Threat The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the US was not interested in waging war on Iran since it knows that any such confrontation would expose the Israeli regime to “full-scale threat.”

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region Iran has blasted Bahrain for hosting a so-called maritime security conference as part of its highly hostile agenda towards the Islamic Republic, calling on the West-backed Al Khalifa regime to stop acting as “a facilitator of enemy plots” in the region.

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope A Texas police chief was made to apologize after outrage has erupted across the US after a photo of two white police officers riding on horseback walking a handcuffed black man by a rope - recalling the long history of violence, slavery and racism against African Americans during the era of segregation - went viral.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Threatens to Withdraw Troops from Germany over Defense Spending

Roots of Saudi-Turkish Relations Crisis?

1000s of Venezuelans Demonstrate to Protest US New Sanctions

Typhoon Kills 28 in Eastern China, 20 Missing

Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir

Saudi, UAE Proxies Clash in Southern Yemen, as UAE Plots Partition

Floods Kill 95, Displace Hundreds of Thousands in India

The Islamophobic Roots of Population Control Efforts in India

Saudi-Led Forces Attack UAE-Backed Militia in Yemen’s Aden

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio

Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia

UN Urges Sanctions on Myanmar Army Businesses over Rohingya Genocide

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

Trump Attacks Obama for Condemning Racism

Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

The Islamophobic Roots of Population Control Efforts in India

North Korea’s Missile Tests ‘Warning’ over Washington-Seoul Drills: Kim

Saudi Crown Prince Seeks to Fast Track Trial of Khashoggi Suspects

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India

Iran FM Condemns US Legacy of Targeting Civilians Since Hiroshima

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

The Untold Story of Christian Zionism’s Rise to Power in US

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

Syria Rejects Turkey-US Deal on Buffer Zone as Violation of Its Sovereignty

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation

Failing to Lure Trump into War, Bolton Dragging UK into Quagmire: Iran FM

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Trump’s Middle East Policy Could Push Yemen’s Houthis into Iran’s Hands

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Roots of Saudi-Turkish Relations Crisis?

Sunday 11 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Roots of Saudi-Turkish Relations Crisis?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkey-Saudi Arabia relations over the past decade have been rolling ahead with highs and lows amid the geopolitical rivalry and conflict of ideologies. The reason behind this is the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s pragmatic foreign policy of expansion of influence, especially in the Persian Gulf Arab states.

However, the rivalry appears to be shifting to hostility as time goes by. The Middle East Eye website recently reported about “leaked” documents that showed Saudi Arabia has started a strategic plan to cut Ankara’s regional clout and topple Erdogan government. The root of this brewing hostility should be sought in their stances regarding the Arab uprisings.

Ankara-Riyadh ties since 2011

Saudi Arabia’s regional policy is set on two significant levels. The first level is seeking hegemony among the Arab states. The kingdom exploits its Islamic identity to legitimize this hegemony. The second level is its relations with the regional non-Arab countries. Because it is not able to expand this hegemony to these countries, Riyadh uses a policy of balance making for relative supremacy.

Because Turkey historically and religiously rose out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire on the one hand and on the other hand is the second pillar of the US and NATO foreign policy in the region and Syria in particular, Saudi Arabia rivals the country in the two levels. Under Erdogan and using the foreign policy theories of Ahmet Davutoglu, the former foreign minister, who set a plan for expanding the sphere of influence, promoting multilateralism, and boosting the cultural and economic relations with the neighbors, Turkey, using soft power, sought to broaden its strategic depth in the states that rose out of the fall of the Ottoman Empire. With the Arab uprisings of 2011 in Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt, Turkey saw the opportunity prepared to deepen its strategic depth on the strength of the rise of Muslim Brotherhood, a movement holding similar ideologies.

When Erdogan and Davutoglu traveled to Egypt after Hosni Mubarak ousting, the two countries announced a “strategic alliance”, with Davutoglu calling it the “axis of democracy.” But as Saudi Arabia stepped up its anti-Brotherhood agenda, grounds for tensions between Ankara and Riyadh began to emerge. The Saudi role in ousting Mohamad Morsi, the first democratically-elected president of Egypt, and el-Sisi assumption of power even further tightened the competition.

2016 Turkey coup

As Turkey saw protests and waves of discontentment at home, the Saudis saw a chance to undermine and even topple Erdogan. A military coup targeted Erdogan in July 2016 but was foiled. Shortly after, AMC news website, citing informed sources, revealed that Saudi Arabia took “dangerous steps” towards subversion of Erdogan and the AK Party through establishing contacts with the coup plotters and backing them. At the time, Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks whistle-blower outlet, in an interview with RT revealed that Hillary Clinton and Saudi Arabia supported the power grab attempt and that Fethullah Gulen, a Pennsylvania-based Turkish preacher  whom Erdogan accuses of masterminding the coup, contributed to Clinton’s election campaign.

In December 2018, Yeni Safak, a Turkish newspaper close to the government, in a report on the Saudi and Emirati foreign financing systems said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE spent $3 billion on the power takeover attempt. The writer noted claims that the UAE was bankroller of the plot were not a conspiracy theory but a reality based on “accurate” information.

The Turkish officials did not hide their view that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi colluded against Erdogan. But the issue was given further publicity when the Riyadh-Ankara tensions increased over the killing of the prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad at his country’s consulate in Istanbul.

Syria crisis and hostility between the old partners

As the Syrian crisis unfolded, Saudi Arabia embarked on efforts to set up a balance of power with Turkey and even undermine it if possible. Upon the outbreak of Syria crisis, Saudi Arabia and Turkey partnered to damage the Arab country using the Turkish potentials, including its geographical position to encircle Syria and arm the foreign-backed terrorists, thinking that ousting President Assad could lead to their strategic cooperation. However, it gradually became clear that the ideological aspect of the Saudi meddling in Syria was broader than other aspects while for Turkey the geopolitical interests mattered.

The major blow to their cooperation was dealt by a clash of stances on the Syrian Kurds’ role in the conflict. After coup failure, the Saudi rulers sought a way to press Ankara. When Trump announced that he will withdraw his forces from Syria and faced calls from Arab countries for stay in return for them shouldering the costs of the military presence, it became clear that Saudi Arabia began a game in northern Syria. Last year, the Saudi ambassador to Washington said the kingdom provided aid of $100 million to groups active in northern Syria. The aid was to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a militia Turkey says is affiliated with the PKK.

Rivalry in Palestine

Erdogan’s push for a toehold in Palestine, marked by sending Marmara aid ship to break Gaza siege and a verbal clash with the late Israeli President Shimon Peres in Davos Economic Summit, and other pro-Palestinian steps replaced Riyadh with Ankara in Palestine and Muslim world public’s eyes. Now the Saudis are implementing a dictate by the US to force the Palestinians to approve of the “deal of the century” which will deprive the Palestinians of much of their rights and recognize the Israeli occupation. Turkey’s opposition to the deal even gives it a deeper place in the Muslim world while damaging the Saudi image.

Qatar crisis and new Riyadh-Ankara encounter

The face-off of the Turkish-supported Muslim Brotherhood ideology and Saudi-backed Salafi ideology reached a peak with the emergence of (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council crisis and blockade on Qatar by a Saudi-led bloc.

The blockaders calculated that pressure will lead to Qatar policy review but they faced firm support to Doha by Ankara. Erdogan dismissed 13 Saudi conditions to Qatar as against international law and formalized a Turkish-Qatari military pact by a parliament bid. Help to Qatar added a twist to already complicated relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, especially that the latter thwarted the siege by huge exports to Qatar. In December 2018, Prince Mohammed in an interview with Egypt newspaper editors said Turkey was part of a “triangle of evil.”

In Libya the two are also clashing. While Turkey backs the internationally recognized Government of National Accommodation, Saudi Arabia backs General Khalifa Haftar who rebels against the government by a push for the capital Tripoli.

New Saudi measures

After the failure in Syria and development of convergence gathering together Russia, Iran, and Turkey, Saudi Arabia proposed in 2016 a NATO-style Arab force. Only four months after an announcement on the force, word spread that Egypt, to Riyadh’s frustration, quit the new bloc.

The frustration in more than one front led Saudi Arabia to seek new ways, among them a new coup against Erdogan. A power shift in Turkey will rejuvenate the Salafi axis in the region. In 2016, an Egyptian lawmaker proposed to the government to grant Gulen political asylum. So, Saudi Arabia is determined to bring life and union to disappointment-hit Riyadh camp with a new coup in Turkey. Loss of AK Party candidate in Istanbul gave this Saudi dream rays of hope. Okaz newspaper of Saudi Arabia last year, calling Turkish economic conditions critical, predicted an irreversible coup in Turkey will occur. The report brazenly indicates that the Saudis have been preparing the Turkish public for a power shift. Daily Express recently wrote that the Arab kingdom seeks to oust the Turkish president as Turkish-warmed international pressures mount on Riyadh over Khashoggi killing.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Turkey Rivalry Geopollitical Influnce Interests

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Israeli Regime Clamps down on Palestinian Protest in Kufr Qadoom Village in West Bank
Death Toll from Dengue Fever in Bangladesh Rises to 23
Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack
Wildfire in Spain
Israeli Regime Clamps down on Palestinian Protest in Kufr Qadoom Village in West Bank

Israeli Regime Clamps down on Palestinian Protest in Kufr Qadoom Village in West Bank

At Least 28 Dead, 20 Missing as Typhoon Lekima Makes Landfall in China
Thousands of Pakistanis March in Islamabad in Solidarity with Kashmir
Iran Unveils Advanced Guided Bombs
Frenchman Successfully Flies across English Channel on Hoverboard