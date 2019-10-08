Indian Troops Fire Tear Gas as Mass Protests Erupt in Kashmir

Alwaght- Indian security forces have fired tear gas and shot live rounds in the air to disperse mass protests in Indian-administered Kashmir's main city as thousands rallied against New Delhi's stripping of the region's autonomy, Al Jazeera reported.

The protests erupted after noon prayers on Friday, with thousands of people marching towards the centre of Srinagar ignoring a curfew imposed as part of an unprecedented security lockdown in the disputed region.

Some demonstrators were carrying black flags and placards saying "We want freedom" and "Abrogation of Article 370 is not acceptable."

India's Hindu-nationalist government on Monday revoked Article 370 of India's constitution, limiting the region's decision-making powers and eliminating its right to its own constitution.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also downgraded Indian-administered Kashmir from statehood to two federally administered territories - Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh - ruled directly by New Delhi.