At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 10 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

Floods Kill 95, Displace Hundreds of Thousands in India

Floods Kill 95, Displace Hundreds of Thousands in India

At least 95 people were killed due to flooding in India’s states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, as heavy rain and landslides forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’ Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the "deal of the century" which is to be unveiled by the US is a crime against humanity, urging "everyone" to help defeat it.

Tensions Between US, China Increase over Hong Kong Tensions between the US and China have over Hong Kong have been increased, as Beijing says demonstrations in its Special Administrative Region are being fueled by foreign powers, including Washington.

At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after a landslide caused by severe rains buried homes and buildings in southern Myanmar on Friday, Reuters reported.

El Paso Shooter Was ‘Targeting Mexicans’ Patrick Crusius who massacred 22 at an El Paso Walmert confessed to police that his targets were “Mexicans.”

Engine Blast at Russia’s Ballistic Missile Facility Kills 5 Nuclear Experts Five staff at a weapons plant in north east Russia were killed and three suffered serious burns in a blast during a test of a liquid-propellant engine that resulted in a brief spike of radiation around the military testing site.

France Needs ’No Permission’ for Iran Dialogue after Trump Tweet France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that Paris "needs no permission" to engage in dialogue with Iran, responding to a tweet made by US President Donald Trump scolding French President Emmanuel Macron over the matter.

Infighting between Saudi-Backed, UAE-Sponsored Militants Continues in Yemen’s Aden At least 24 people, including eight civilians, have been killed in Yemen’s port city of Aden - which bases the ex-government - during renewed infighting between Emirati-backed separatists and Saudi-backed militia loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf Iran considers possible presence of Israeli regime in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security, and reserves the right to counter it, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday.

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry Ibrahim al-Houthi, the brother of Ansarullah movement’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has been assassinated, Yemen’s Interior Ministry said

Iran Dismantled US Spy Ring Focused on Iran’s Oil Sales: NY Times Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has reportedly dismantled last month a CIA spy ring that was trying to gather intelligence on Iran’s oil sales

Pakistan Halts Train Service to India over Kashmir Move Pakistan halted its main train service to neighboring India on Thursday and banned Indian films as Islamabad exerted diplomatic pressure on New Delhi for revoking the special status of Kashmir, the region at the heart of 70 years of hostility between them, Reuters reported.

IRGC Chief Warns US War on Iran Will Expose Israel to Full-Scale Threat The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the US was not interested in waging war on Iran since it knows that any such confrontation would expose the Israeli regime to “full-scale threat.”

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region Iran has blasted Bahrain for hosting a so-called maritime security conference as part of its highly hostile agenda towards the Islamic Republic, calling on the West-backed Al Khalifa regime to stop acting as “a facilitator of enemy plots” in the region.

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope A Texas police chief was made to apologize after outrage has erupted across the US after a photo of two white police officers riding on horseback walking a handcuffed black man by a rope - recalling the long history of violence, slavery and racism against African Americans during the era of segregation - went viral.

Turkish Court Bans 136 Websites Manly Belonging to Opposition: Monitor A Turkish court has prohibited 136 websites and social media accounts mainly belonging to organizations and people critical of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, fueling criticism of state censorship, Reuters reported.

Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34 At least 34 people were injured in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after a car bomb exploded outside a police station on Wednesday.

North Korea’s Missile Tests ‘Warning’ over Washington-Seoul Drills: Kim North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said the test launch of “new-type tactical guided missiles” was carried out as a warning to the US and South Korea, which resumed military maneuvers amid Pyongyang’s warnings that the war games would jeopardize peace negotiations.

Iran FM Condemns US Legacy of Targeting Civilians Since Hiroshima Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the US legacy of targeting civilians’ lives on 74 years after it became the only country to ever drop a nuclear bomb.

Trump Attacks Obama for Condemning Racism US Present Donald Trump has pushed back at former president after Barack Obama implicitly urged Americans to “reject” any leader who used hate language, promoted terrorism and normalized racist sentiments, saying former President George W. Bush didn’t criticize Obama after the Sandy Hook massacre.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Leader Invites ’Everyone to Help Defeat Ploy of Century’

Infighting between Saudi-Backed, UAE-Sponsored Militants Continues in Yemen’s Aden

Iran Dismantled US Spy Ring Focused on Iran’s Oil Sales: NY Times

Engine Blast at Russia’s Ballistic Missile Facility Kills 5 Nuclear Experts

France Needs ’No Permission’ for Iran Dialogue after Trump Tweet

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

Tensions Between US, China Increase over Hong Kong

At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar

El Paso Shooter Was ‘Targeting Mexicans’

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage

Prohibiting Maintenance of Tanker Off Yemeni Coast, Saudis Risk Explosion and Environmental Disaster

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

Team Trump Launches New Round towards “Deal of the Century”

IRGC Chief Warns US War on Iran Will Expose Israel to Full-Scale Threat

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts

Turkish Court Bans 136 Websites Manly Belonging to Opposition: Monitor

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

Hamas Visits Moscow to Discuss Palestinian Affairs

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria

Saudi Youth Injured by Regime Gunfire Dies

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar

Saturday 10 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Missing after Landslide in Myanmar
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght - At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after a landslide caused by severe rains buried homes and buildings in southern Myanmar on Friday, Reuters reported.

Heavy rain has pummeled the south for days, causing flooding that has displaced at least 12,000 people, according to the United Nations.

Thin Lae War Aung, an official in Paung township, Mon state, told Reuters five men and five women had been confirmed dead after the landslide in Thaphyu Kone village.

Myo Myint Shein, chairman of the Mudon Rescue Association, said the death toll was 17 and expected to rise.

“I heard a loud sound and the ground was shaking,” he told Reuters. “It’s not possible to be alive after being hit by rock and soil.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement that houses and a school had been washed away in other townships. More heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Myanmar Landslide

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Death Toll from Dengue Fever in Bangladesh Rises to 23
Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack
Wildfire in Spain
Violent Protests Continues in Hong Kong
Death Toll from Dengue Fever in Bangladesh Rises to 23

Death Toll from Dengue Fever in Bangladesh Rises to 23

Thousands of Pakistanis March in Islamabad in Solidarity with Kashmir
Iran Unveils Advanced Guided Bombs
Frenchman Successfully Flies across English Channel on Hoverboard
Russia Strikes Militants Positions in Northwestern Syria