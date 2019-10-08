El Paso Shooter Was ‘Targeting Mexicans’

Alwaght- Patrick Crusius who massacred 22 at an El Paso Walmert confessed to police that his targets were “Mexicans.”

The 21-year-old gunman immediately surrendered to police, admitting to officers “I’m the shooter” and later confessing that he'd aimed to kill Mexicans, Detective Adrian Garcia of the El Paso Police Department said, in an arrest warrant affidavit.

Crusius told police he made the 10-hour drive from his home in the suburbs of Allen, Texas, about 26 miles north of Dallas, to the El Paso Walmart, where the attack took place. He is thought to have posted a racially-charged manifesto online shortly before the shooting, in which 22 people were killed and around two dozen others wounded.

El Paso is located along the border with Mexico, and has a large Hispanic population.

The suspect in El Paso was able to legally purchase the assault rifle used in the attack, and carry it into the Walmart due to the state's "open carry" gun laws.

On Thursday, lawyers for Mr Crusius told US media that his mother had called police weeks before the attack to say she was concerned about him owning a weapon.

There has also been increased scrutiny - and criticism - of the president's language - he has repeatedly referred to an immigrant "invasion".

The online manifesto being investigated by police used similar words.

Crusius is currently being held without bond, and awaits trial for murder. Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty.