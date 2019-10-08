Engine Blast at Russia’s Ballistic Missile Facility Kills 5 Nuclear Experts

Alwaght- Five staff at a weapons plant in north east Russia were killed and three suffered serious burns in a blast during a test of a liquid-propellant engine that resulted in a brief spike of radiation around the military testing site.

Nuclear corporation Rosatom engineering and technical team was working on the ”isotope power source" for a propulsion system on Thursday, when the accident happened, Russia Today repowered. The blast caused a background radiation spike, which quickly returned back to normal.

"As a result of the accident at the military firing range in Arkhangelsk region during liquid reactive propulsion system tests, five employees of the state corporation Rosatom were killed,” the company said. Three military and civilian specialists remain in serious condition, but their injuries are “not life-threatening".

It remains unclear what type of ‘experimental’ missile or jet engine was being tested.

The victims of the explosion were brought to Moscow today in ambulances staffed by drivers and paramedics wearing special chemical protection suits, according to BAZA media in Russia.

The backs of the vehicles appeared to be wrapped in a protective film amid concern over radiation seeping out from the vehicles.

The victims were being reportedly evacuated to Burnasyan Federal Medical Biophysical Centre in Moscow, to receive specialist care.