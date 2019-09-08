Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 9 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf

Iran considers possible presence of Israeli regime in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security, and reserves the right to counter it, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday.

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry Ibrahim al-Houthi, the brother of Ansarullah movement’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has been assassinated, Yemen’s Interior Ministry said

Iran Dismantled US Spy Ring Focused on Iran’s Oil Sales: NY Times Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has reportedly dismantled last month a CIA spy ring that was trying to gather intelligence on Iran’s oil sales

Pakistan Halts Train Service to India over Kashmir Move Pakistan halted its main train service to neighboring India on Thursday and banned Indian films as Islamabad exerted diplomatic pressure on New Delhi for revoking the special status of Kashmir, the region at the heart of 70 years of hostility between them, Reuters reported.

IRGC Chief Warns US War on Iran Will Expose Israel to Full-Scale Threat The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the US was not interested in waging war on Iran since it knows that any such confrontation would expose the Israeli regime to “full-scale threat.”

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region Iran has blasted Bahrain for hosting a so-called maritime security conference as part of its highly hostile agenda towards the Islamic Republic, calling on the West-backed Al Khalifa regime to stop acting as “a facilitator of enemy plots” in the region.

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope A Texas police chief was made to apologize after outrage has erupted across the US after a photo of two white police officers riding on horseback walking a handcuffed black man by a rope - recalling the long history of violence, slavery and racism against African Americans during the era of segregation - went viral.

Turkish Court Bans 136 Websites Manly Belonging to Opposition: Monitor A Turkish court has prohibited 136 websites and social media accounts mainly belonging to organizations and people critical of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, fueling criticism of state censorship, Reuters reported.

Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34 At least 34 people were injured in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after a car bomb exploded outside a police station on Wednesday.

North Korea’s Missile Tests ‘Warning’ over Washington-Seoul Drills: Kim North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said the test launch of “new-type tactical guided missiles” was carried out as a warning to the US and South Korea, which resumed military maneuvers amid Pyongyang’s warnings that the war games would jeopardize peace negotiations.

Iran FM Condemns US Legacy of Targeting Civilians Since Hiroshima Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the US legacy of targeting civilians’ lives on 74 years after it became the only country to ever drop a nuclear bomb.

Trump Attacks Obama for Condemning Racism US Present Donald Trump has pushed back at former president after Barack Obama implicitly urged Americans to “reject” any leader who used hate language, promoted terrorism and normalized racist sentiments, saying former President George W. Bush didn’t criticize Obama after the Sandy Hook massacre.

UN Urges India, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint as Kashmir Heats Up The UN has called on India and Pakistan to maintain peace as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalate again in the wake of New Delhi’s move to strip the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.

US Sanctions on Iran’s Health Sector Crime against Humanity: Minister Sanctions imposed by the US against Iran’s health sector amount to crime against humanity, the Islamic Republic’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said.

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing a “strategic plan” aimed at weakening the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has adopted a tough position against Riyadh over the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, A leaked UAE intelligence document revealed.

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya At least 43 people have been killed in southern Libyan after a drone air strike by eastern Libyan forces hit town of Murzuq on Monday, Reuters reported.

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India A Nigerian court has allowed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky to fly to India for medical care, after more than three years in prison.

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two India has declared on Monday it is revoking a decades-old constitutional provision that granted special powers to the disputed territory of Kashmir, a move likely to face major resistance in the Muslim-majority state and escalate tensions with Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

UN Urges Sanctions on Myanmar Army Businesses over Rohingya Genocide The UN called on the world leaders to impose sanctions on companies linked to the Myanmarese military, saying foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.

Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces launched drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

Ansarullah’s Missile Threats to UAE Last Shot to Arab Coalition

Iran Reserves Right to Counter Israeli Presence in US-Led Coalition in Persian Gulf

Iran Dismantled US Spy Ring Focused on Iran’s Oil Sales: NY Times

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

Team Trump Launches New Round towards “Deal of the Century”

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates

Saudi Crown Prince Seeks to Fast Track Trial of Khashoggi Suspects

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir

UN Urges India, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint as Kashmir Heats Up

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief

Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi Mercenaries

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

Biden, Sanders, Warren Lead Trump in Election Matchup

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf

Terrorists Kill Three IRGC Officers in Western Iran

Syria Rejects Turkey-US Deal on Buffer Zone as Violation of Its Sovereignty

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry

Friday 9 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Brother of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s Leader Assassinated: Ministry
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Ibrahim al-Houthi, the brother of Ansarullah movement’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has been assassinated, Yemen's Interior Ministry said.

"The treacherous hands affiliated with the US-Israeli aggression and its tools assassinated Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi," a statement from the ministry, cited by al-Masirah TV, said on Friday.

The statement did not provide any further details regarding al-Houthi's assassination, who is said to have been an influential military commander among the Ansarullah forces.

Other Yemeni sources reported that al-Houthi's body, along with a number of Ansarullah commanders, had been discovered in a house following a Saudi strike in the city of Haddeh in Yemen's west-central province of Sana’a.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

Resistance by Yemen’s armed forces, led by the Ansarullah movement, has, however, pushed the Saudi war to a stalemate, with Yemeni forces increasingly using sophisticated weaponry in retaliatory attacks against the coalition.

Growing Saudi desperation

The assassination takes place at a time when Saudi Arabia's main ally in the conflict, the United Arab Emirates, is withdrawing its troops from the conflict, largely because Abu Dhabi believes the war appears to have become "unwinnable."

The Emirati move has reportedly upset Riyadh to a great extent, pushing the country to plead for more assistance from Washington.

Saudi Arabia relied greatly on Emirati forces in advancing its war in Yemen, with Abu Dhabi maintaining a fragile network of mercenaries and tribal militia to fight for the coalition.

Observers believe the tribal militia alliance may disintegrate due to a lack of Emirati oversight.

Earlier this week, clashes broke out between Emirati-backed separatists and Saudi-backed militants in Yemen’s port city of Aden, which bases the Hadi-led forces.

The war four-year-long has taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Ansarullah Ibrahim al-Houthi

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack
Wildfire in Spain
Violent Protests Continues in Hong Kong
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas
Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack

Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack

Iran Unveils Advanced Guided Bombs
Frenchman Successfully Flies across English Channel on Hoverboard
Russia Strikes Militants Positions in Northwestern Syria
Over 50 Injured in Israeli Regimes Crackdown against Palestinians Protesting Near Gaza Border