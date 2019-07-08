Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 8 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

IRGC Chief Warns US War on Iran Will Expose Israel to Full-Scale Threat

IRGC Chief Warns US War on Iran Will Expose Israel to Full-Scale Threat

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the US was not interested in waging war on Iran since it knows that any such confrontation would expose the Israeli regime to “full-scale threat.”

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region Iran has blasted Bahrain for hosting a so-called maritime security conference as part of its highly hostile agenda towards the Islamic Republic, calling on the West-backed Al Khalifa regime to stop acting as “a facilitator of enemy plots” in the region.

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope A Texas police chief was made to apologize after outrage has erupted across the US after a photo of two white police officers riding on horseback walking a handcuffed black man by a rope - recalling the long history of violence, slavery and racism against African Americans during the era of segregation - went viral.

Turkish Court Bans 136 Websites Manly Belonging to Opposition: Monitor A Turkish court has prohibited 136 websites and social media accounts mainly belonging to organizations and people critical of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, fueling criticism of state censorship, Reuters reported.

Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34 At least 34 people were injured in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after a car bomb exploded outside a police station on Wednesday.

North Korea’s Missile Tests ‘Warning’ over Washington-Seoul Drills: Kim North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said the test launch of “new-type tactical guided missiles” was carried out as a warning to the US and South Korea, which resumed military maneuvers amid Pyongyang’s warnings that the war games would jeopardize peace negotiations.

Iran FM Condemns US Legacy of Targeting Civilians Since Hiroshima Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the US legacy of targeting civilians’ lives on 74 years after it became the only country to ever drop a nuclear bomb.

Trump Attacks Obama for Condemning Racism US Present Donald Trump has pushed back at former president after Barack Obama implicitly urged Americans to “reject” any leader who used hate language, promoted terrorism and normalized racist sentiments, saying former President George W. Bush didn’t criticize Obama after the Sandy Hook massacre.

UN Urges India, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint as Kashmir Heats Up The UN has called on India and Pakistan to maintain peace as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalate again in the wake of New Delhi’s move to strip the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.

US Sanctions on Iran’s Health Sector Crime against Humanity: Minister Sanctions imposed by the US against Iran’s health sector amount to crime against humanity, the Islamic Republic’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said.

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing a “strategic plan” aimed at weakening the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has adopted a tough position against Riyadh over the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, A leaked UAE intelligence document revealed.

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya At least 43 people have been killed in southern Libyan after a drone air strike by eastern Libyan forces hit town of Murzuq on Monday, Reuters reported.

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India A Nigerian court has allowed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky to fly to India for medical care, after more than three years in prison.

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two India has declared on Monday it is revoking a decades-old constitutional provision that granted special powers to the disputed territory of Kashmir, a move likely to face major resistance in the Muslim-majority state and escalate tensions with Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

UN Urges Sanctions on Myanmar Army Businesses over Rohingya Genocide The UN called on the world leaders to impose sanctions on companies linked to the Myanmarese military, saying foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.

Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces launched drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir Tensions have flared up between India and Pakistan, with the two nuclear-armed neighbors trading accusations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf Iran has confiscated a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab countries.

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio At least 10 people have been killed and 16 were injured in a mass shooting at an arts and entertainment district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts Facebook says it has dismantled a network of fake accounts and pages connected to the Saudi regime with aim of promoting state propaganda and attacking regional rivals.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

IRGC Chief Warns US War on Iran Will Expose Israel to Full-Scale Threat

Iran Urges Bahrain to Stop Facilitating Enemy Plots in Region

Kashmir Row Can Hit Kashmiris’ Rights, Overshadow Afghanistan Peace: Expert

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition

Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report

Prohibiting Maintenance of Tanker Off Yemeni Coast, Saudis Risk Explosion and Environmental Disaster

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Turkey Vs. Syrian Kurds: Outlook, Consequences

Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two

Trump Attacks Obama for Condemning Racism

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

Team Trump Launches New Round towards “Deal of the Century”

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief

The Untold Story of Christian Zionism’s Rise to Power in US

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria

US Failed on Every Path Taken against Iran: President

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

Iranian IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying ‘Smuggled Fuel’ in Persian Gulf

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

Thursday 8 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Not Late Yet: Alliance with Damascus Can Still Save Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Threats

Related Content

Turkey Vs. Syrian Kurds: Outlook, Consequences

Syria Rejects Turkey-US Deal on Buffer Zone as Violation of Its Sovereignty

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Defying the US opposition to an imminent Turkish military operation in the eastern Euphrates that is under the control of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the need for his country to launch a military operation inside Syria. The field evidence indicates that Turkey over the past few days even accelerated the transfer of the military facility and forces to its southern borders with Syria. Erdogan’s argument is that if his country at present declines to attack the Syrian Kurdish militias who are affiliated with Ankara’s arch-enemy Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and are blacklisted by Turkey as terrorist groups, in the future Ankara has to pay a heavy price struggling to confront a potential Kurdish state which is legitimate and recognized by the international order.

The Turkish president never wants to see a sequel to the Iraqi experience of Kurdish autonomous region in the north. He may now go beyond and think that if Turkey prevented an autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq’s north in 1991, such a government would have never formed. Ankara leaders have a belief that the Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a Syrian branch of the PKK and poses a threat to the Turkish national security prospectively.

Despite this vision, the US Secretary of State Mark Esper has recently asserted that any form of Turkish military incursion in Syria against the Kurds is “unacceptable” and that the US “will prevent it.” The comments by the Pentagon chief can have two meanings: First, the US will deploy its forces to the border areas for an encounter with the Turkish forces. Second, Washington will use economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure instruments to prevent an anti-Kurdish campaign. There is another probability beside these two: Trump will choose Turkey over the Syrian Kurds.

The fact is that over the past three years of his presidency, Trump showed that his mercantilist policy makes him abandon his closest allies refuse to pay costs for them in sensitive times. This Trump’s logic considered, Trump is very unlikely to close eyes to the huge profits of the relations with Turkey and lay them aside in favor such small actors as the Syrian Kurds. Once this scenario is materialized on the ground, the Kurds will be the main losers for their trust in the US.

Kurds caught in Washington’s treachery

Since 2014, the Kurds of Syria have played as infantry to the Americans in the Syrian crisis equations. Putting all of his eggs in the American basket, the PYD officially tied its political future to the American policy. The dangerous aspect of the issue for the PYD leaders is that Trump apparently is not even ready to spend for such a power as Turkey that for decades has been an ally to the US, let alone the Kurds of Syria who have a role and profit very smaller than Ankara’s for Washington.

The latest comments by the Turkish president ware readable within this analysis. Erdogan said on Tuesday that he expects Washington to take steps worthy of a true ally in the Syrian case. The remarks imply that the Americans should not forget their ally in the NATO and at the end of the road Trump should stand by Turkey, not by the Kurds of Syria. Odds are that the Turkish leaders’ comments at present come with an American green light with regard to the fact that he has always realized his threats against the Kurds. If this theory comes true, the Kurds will be immersed in a self-made swamp of trust in the US.

Kurds burn opportunity of closeness to Damascus

The most strategic mistake of the Syrian Kurds in the equations of crisis is the constant servility to Washington and a failure to reach out to Damascus. In early 2018, amid the silence of the US and other Western countries, Turkey and the allied militias seized Afrin canton. Shortly after, Trump said he wants to withdraw his forces from Syria. Despite that all, the Kurds never understood that the Americans will ultimately leave them alone.

In the middle of this, the opportunity was ripe for them to, even before the Turkish attack on Afrin, not only avoid falling victim to the developments through closeness to the Syrian government but also stand as a new partner to Damascus to unite mobilize their forces and protect the predominantly Kurdish regions against the Turkish incursions. At present, they have a chance to invite the central government to take control of the borders to thwart the possible campaign of the Turkish military in the eastern Euphrates to seize new areas of Syria under the guise of the fight against terrorism. Ankara hopes for the constancy of division between the Kurds and the central government so that it can realize its ambitions in Syria before the crisis end and the political process starts.

Syrian field equations go complicated

If Erdogan accomplishes his threats against the Kurds, the Syrian filed equations will be further compounded. Such actors as Russia and Iran are not happy to see a greater role for Turkey in the crisis-hit country. They read this Turkish behavior contradictory to all of Ankara’s stated commitments at the Astana meetings. Thus, the attack on the eastern Euphrates can stir a new round of chaos and crisis in the already-complicated Syrian conflict.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syrian Kurds Turkey Incursion US Crisis

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack
Wildfire in Spain
Violent Protests Continues in Hong Kong
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas
Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack

Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack

Iran Unveils Advanced Guided Bombs
Frenchman Successfully Flies across English Channel on Hoverboard
Russia Strikes Militants Positions in Northwestern Syria
Over 50 Injured in Israeli Regimes Crackdown against Palestinians Protesting Near Gaza Border