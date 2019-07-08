Saudi Crown Prince Seeks to Fast Track Trial of Khashoggi Suspects

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 7 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

Outrage in US as Officers on Horseback Led Blackman by Rope

A Texas police chief was made to apologize after outrage has erupted across the US after a photo of two white police officers riding on horseback walking a handcuffed black man by a rope - recalling the long history of violence, slavery and racism against African Americans during the era of segregation - went viral.

Turkish Court Bans 136 Websites Manly Belonging to Opposition: Monitor A Turkish court has prohibited 136 websites and social media accounts mainly belonging to organizations and people critical of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, fueling criticism of state censorship, Reuters reported.

Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34 At least 34 people were injured in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after a car bomb exploded outside a police station on Wednesday.

North Korea’s Missile Tests ‘Warning’ over Washington-Seoul Drills: Kim North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said the test launch of “new-type tactical guided missiles” was carried out as a warning to the US and South Korea, which resumed military maneuvers amid Pyongyang’s warnings that the war games would jeopardize peace negotiations.

Iran FM Condemns US Legacy of Targeting Civilians Since Hiroshima Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the US legacy of targeting civilians’ lives on 74 years after it became the only country to ever drop a nuclear bomb.

Trump Attacks Obama for Condemning Racism US Present Donald Trump has pushed back at former president after Barack Obama implicitly urged Americans to “reject” any leader who used hate language, promoted terrorism and normalized racist sentiments, saying former President George W. Bush didn’t criticize Obama after the Sandy Hook massacre.

UN Urges India, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint as Kashmir Heats Up The UN has called on India and Pakistan to maintain peace as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalate again in the wake of New Delhi’s move to strip the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.

US Sanctions on Iran’s Health Sector Crime against Humanity: Minister Sanctions imposed by the US against Iran’s health sector amount to crime against humanity, the Islamic Republic’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said.

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing a “strategic plan” aimed at weakening the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has adopted a tough position against Riyadh over the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, A leaked UAE intelligence document revealed.

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya At least 43 people have been killed in southern Libyan after a drone air strike by eastern Libyan forces hit town of Murzuq on Monday, Reuters reported.

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India A Nigerian court has allowed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky to fly to India for medical care, after more than three years in prison.

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two India has declared on Monday it is revoking a decades-old constitutional provision that granted special powers to the disputed territory of Kashmir, a move likely to face major resistance in the Muslim-majority state and escalate tensions with Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

UN Urges Sanctions on Myanmar Army Businesses over Rohingya Genocide The UN called on the world leaders to impose sanctions on companies linked to the Myanmarese military, saying foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.

Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces launched drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir Tensions have flared up between India and Pakistan, with the two nuclear-armed neighbors trading accusations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf Iran has confiscated a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab countries.

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio At least 10 people have been killed and 16 were injured in a mass shooting at an arts and entertainment district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts Facebook says it has dismantled a network of fake accounts and pages connected to the Saudi regime with aim of promoting state propaganda and attacking regional rivals.

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage 20 people have been killed and 26 others were wounded in El Paso, Texas after a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store on Saturday

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates Moscow police has detained at least 600 people on Saturday in a crackdown on opposition activists who gathered for protest “walks” in objection to some candidates being excluded from the upcoming council election.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkish Court Bans 136 Websites Manly Belonging to Opposition: Monitor

Iran FM Condemns US Legacy of Targeting Civilians Since Hiroshima

Saudi Crown Prince Seeks to Fast Track Trial of Khashoggi Suspects

North Korea’s Missile Tests ‘Warning’ over Washington-Seoul Drills: Kim

UN Urges India, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint as Kashmir Heats Up

Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34

Trump Attacks Obama for Condemning Racism

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War

US Sanctioned Zarif Fearing His Logic: Iran President

North Korea’s Missile Tests ‘Warning’ over Washington-Seoul Drills: Kim

UN Urges India, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint as Kashmir Heats Up

Turkey Vs. Syrian Kurds: Outlook, Consequences

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Iran’s FM Says IAEA Board of Governors Meeting Proved US Isolation

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation

Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

26 Dead as Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel in Somali

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq

UN Concerned over US Administration’s Curb on Visiting Iranian FM

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

US Actively Involved in Saudi Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Saudi Crown Prince Seeks to Fast Track Trial of Khashoggi Suspects

Wednesday 7 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Crown Prince Seeks to Fast Track Trial of Khashoggi Suspects
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is determined to “fast track” court proceedings against the murder squad sent to kill Jamal Khashoggi, before Donald Trump’s re-election campaign starts in earnest.

Mohammed bin Salman, who is thought by the CIA and Turkish investigators to have ordered the killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi, wants to close the chapter as soon as possible, according to a report based on Emirati intelligence.

“It was a wise step for Riyadh to move quickly to close the case and indict those responsible before the start of the American presidential election,” the document says. “Otherwise the killing could have been turned into one of the presidential debate topics.”

The report is one of a monthly series written by the Emirates Policy Centre, a think tank with close links to the Emirati government and security services.

Entitled “Monthly Report on Saudi Arabia, Issue 24, May 2019”, the document is of limited circulation and intended for the Emirati leadership. It does not appear on the think tank’s website. A copy has been obtained by Middle East Eye.

Trump has consistently backed the Saudi crown prince, who is the kingdom’s de facto leader, in the international furore which followed Khashoggi’s killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.

Last month, the US president dismissed a United Nations request for an FBI investigation into Khashoggi’s death, saying it would jeopardise Washington’s arms sales to Riyadh.

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, released a scathing 100-page report on the Middle East Eye and Washington Post columnist's assassination, revealing that his killers had referred to him as their “sacrificial animal”.

She said the FBI should open an inquiry and “pursue criminal prosecutions within the United States”.

MEE contacted the Emirates Policy Centre for comment, with no reply by the time of publication.

Closing the case

The Emirati paper reveals that Saudi efforts to close the case are centred on attempts to get Khashoggi’s heirs to accept “blood money” or accept a financial settlement agreed between the parties involved, and thus forgo the right of revenge or “qisas”.

The Saudi authorities plan to use the kingdom’s religious authorities to close the case, the report says.

“There were signs that religious figures would provide a religious view stating that Khashoggi’s heirs had the following choices: they could either forfeit their rights with no compensation, forgo revenge, take blood money or accept a financial settlement agreed by the parties involved,” the document reads.

'They could either forfeit their rights with no compensation, forgo revenge, take blood money or accept a financial settlement'

- Emirates Policy Centre report

“These practices are sanctioned by sharia and commonly followed in the Saudi judicial process relating to killings where the parties opt to reconcile based on an amount of money.”

Salah Khashoggi, the slain journalist’s eldest son, recently denied that payments made to the family were an admission of guilt by Saudi rulers. In April, the Washington Post reported the writer’s children were given million-dollar homes and monthly payments of at least $10,000.

However, in its report the Emirates Policy Centre notes Salah Khashoggi's press release was used to deny any settlement and demand that those who committed, participated in or were associated with the crime be brought to justice.

“The press release emphasised that the financial rewards from the government were not part of a settlement, but a generous assistance from the government and a gesture of kindness to its citizens.”

The report says there were indications that Salah was instructed to issue his statement.

Legal procedures

As the kingdom and crown prince himself were under international pressure to convict those responsible, the report says political advisory committees recommended the government announce legal procedures for those accused. 

Eleven unnamed Saudis are currently on trial in Riyadh over the murder, though Saud al-Qahtani, a top aide to Mohammed bin Salman thought to have masterminded the assassination, walks free and remains in contact with the crown prince, according to multiple reports. Five of the 11 face the death penalty.

The number of those on trial in Riyadh conflicts with the US State Department’s own list of individuals it deems responsible. In April, Washington sanctioned and issued a travel ban for 16 Saudi citizens over their alleged involvement in Khashoggi's murder.

In her report, Callamard doubted whether justice would be delivered in Riyadh.

"The trial is held behind closed doors; the identity of those charged has not been released nor is the identity of those facing death penalty," she wrote. 

"At the time of writing, at least one of those identified as responsible for the planning and organizing of the execution of Mr Khashoggi has not been charged."

Callamard warned that it was questionable whether a financial package offered to Khashoggi’s children amounts to compensation under international human rights law.

Source:  Middle East Eye

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Bin Salman Khashoggi Murder Saudi Arabia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack
Wildfire in Spain
Violent Protests Continues in Hong Kong
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas
Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack

Hiroshima Marks 74th Anniversary of US Nuclear Attack

Iran Unveils Advanced Guided Bombs
Frenchman Successfully Flies across English Channel on Hoverboard
Russia Strikes Militants Positions in Northwestern Syria
Over 50 Injured in Israeli Regimes Crackdown against Palestinians Protesting Near Gaza Border