Turkish Court Bans 136 Websites Manly Belonging to Opposition: Monitor

Alwaght- A Turkish court has prohibited 136 websites and social media accounts mainly belonging to organizations and people critical of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, fueling criticism of state censorship, Reuters reported.

Bianet, a foreign-supported group focused on rights, said its site was among those affected by the July 16 ruling which it said it became aware of by “coincidence.” Others included critical news websites and pro-Kurdish social media accounts.

Reuters could not independently verify the ruling, which was published online by Bianet, and neither