  Wednesday 7 August 2019

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Turkish Court Bans 136 Websites Manly Belonging to Opposition: Monitor

Turkish Court Bans 136 Websites Manly Belonging to Opposition: Monitor

A Turkish court has prohibited 136 websites and social media accounts mainly belonging to organizations and people critical of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, fueling criticism of state censorship, Reuters reported.

Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34 At least 34 people were injured in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after a car bomb exploded outside a police station on Wednesday.

North Korea’s Missile Tests ‘Warning’ over Washington-Seoul Drills: Kim North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said the test launch of “new-type tactical guided missiles” was carried out as a warning to the US and South Korea, which resumed military maneuvers amid Pyongyang’s warnings that the war games would jeopardize peace negotiations.

Iran FM Condemns US Legacy of Targeting Civilians Since Hiroshima Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the US legacy of targeting civilians’ lives on 74 years after it became the only country to ever drop a nuclear bomb.

Trump Attacks Obama for Condemning Racism US Present Donald Trump has pushed back at former president after Barack Obama implicitly urged Americans to “reject” any leader who used hate language, promoted terrorism and normalized racist sentiments, saying former President George W. Bush didn’t criticize Obama after the Sandy Hook massacre.

UN Urges India, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint as Kashmir Heats Up The UN has called on India and Pakistan to maintain peace as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalate again in the wake of New Delhi’s move to strip the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.

US Sanctions on Iran’s Health Sector Crime against Humanity: Minister Sanctions imposed by the US against Iran’s health sector amount to crime against humanity, the Islamic Republic’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said.

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing a “strategic plan” aimed at weakening the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has adopted a tough position against Riyadh over the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, A leaked UAE intelligence document revealed.

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya At least 43 people have been killed in southern Libyan after a drone air strike by eastern Libyan forces hit town of Murzuq on Monday, Reuters reported.

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India A Nigerian court has allowed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky to fly to India for medical care, after more than three years in prison.

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two India has declared on Monday it is revoking a decades-old constitutional provision that granted special powers to the disputed territory of Kashmir, a move likely to face major resistance in the Muslim-majority state and escalate tensions with Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

UN Urges Sanctions on Myanmar Army Businesses over Rohingya Genocide The UN called on the world leaders to impose sanctions on companies linked to the Myanmarese military, saying foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.

Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces launched drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir Tensions have flared up between India and Pakistan, with the two nuclear-armed neighbors trading accusations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf Iran has confiscated a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab countries.

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio At least 10 people have been killed and 16 were injured in a mass shooting at an arts and entertainment district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts Facebook says it has dismantled a network of fake accounts and pages connected to the Saudi regime with aim of promoting state propaganda and attacking regional rivals.

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage 20 people have been killed and 26 others were wounded in El Paso, Texas after a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store on Saturday

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates Moscow police has detained at least 600 people on Saturday in a crackdown on opposition activists who gathered for protest “walks” in objection to some candidates being excluded from the upcoming council election.

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019 The UN has expressed concerns about new wave of terror attacks before the end of this year, as tens of thousands of foreigners, who had traveled abroad to join the ISIS or other terrorist groups, are said to be still alive.

Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34

Wednesday 7 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34
Alwaght- At least 34 people were injured in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after a car bomb exploded outside a police station on Wednesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, in the west of the city during the morning rush hour, which sent a cloud of gray smoke billowing into the sky.

The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the station, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Tolow News cited Eyewitnesses as saying that the explosion was followed by a gunfight.

Thirty-four wounded people were brought into hospitals, a health ministry spokesman said.

There has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan even though the Taliban and the United States appear close to a historic pact for US troops to withdraw in exchange for a Taliban promise the country would not be used to plot terrorist attacks.

 

