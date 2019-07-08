Bomb Attack on Police Station in Kabul wounds at least 34

Alwaght- At least 34 people were injured in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after a car bomb exploded outside a police station on Wednesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, in the west of the city during the morning rush hour, which sent a cloud of gray smoke billowing into the sky.

The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the station, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Tolow News cited Eyewitnesses as saying that the explosion was followed by a gunfight.

Thirty-four wounded people were brought into hospitals, a health ministry spokesman said.

There has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan even though the Taliban and the United States appear close to a historic pact for US troops to withdraw in exchange for a Taliban promise the country would not be used to plot terrorist attacks.