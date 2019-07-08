North Korea’s Missile Tests ‘Warning’ over Washington-Seoul Drills: Kim

Alwaght- North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said the test launch of “new-type tactical guided missiles” was carried out as a warning to the US and South Korea, which resumed military maneuvers amid Pyongyang’s warnings that the war games would jeopardize peace negotiations.

Kim Jong-un personally oversaw Tuesday's launch of two of short-range ballistic missiles, which was conducted "to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill,” Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The test “clearly verified the reliability, security and actual war capacity” of the projectiles, the report added.

The latest launch was the fourth time North Korea has tested this type of missile in less than two weeks.