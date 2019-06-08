Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

UN Urges India, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint as Kashmir Heats Up

UN Urges India, Pakistan to Exercise Restraint as Kashmir Heats Up

The UN has called on India and Pakistan to maintain peace as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalate again in the wake of New Delhi’s move to strip the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.

US Sanctions on Iran’s Health Sector Crime against Humanity: Minister Sanctions imposed by the US against Iran’s health sector amount to crime against humanity, the Islamic Republic’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said.

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing a “strategic plan” aimed at weakening the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has adopted a tough position against Riyadh over the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, A leaked UAE intelligence document revealed.

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya At least 43 people have been killed in southern Libyan after a drone air strike by eastern Libyan forces hit town of Murzuq on Monday, Reuters reported.

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India A Nigerian court has allowed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky to fly to India for medical care, after more than three years in prison.

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two India has declared on Monday it is revoking a decades-old constitutional provision that granted special powers to the disputed territory of Kashmir, a move likely to face major resistance in the Muslim-majority state and escalate tensions with Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

UN Urges Sanctions on Myanmar Army Businesses over Rohingya Genocide The UN called on the world leaders to impose sanctions on companies linked to the Myanmarese military, saying foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.

Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces launched drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir Tensions have flared up between India and Pakistan, with the two nuclear-armed neighbors trading accusations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf Iran has confiscated a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab countries.

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio At least 10 people have been killed and 16 were injured in a mass shooting at an arts and entertainment district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts Facebook says it has dismantled a network of fake accounts and pages connected to the Saudi regime with aim of promoting state propaganda and attacking regional rivals.

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage 20 people have been killed and 26 others were wounded in El Paso, Texas after a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store on Saturday

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates Moscow police has detained at least 600 people on Saturday in a crackdown on opposition activists who gathered for protest “walks” in objection to some candidates being excluded from the upcoming council election.

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019 The UN has expressed concerns about new wave of terror attacks before the end of this year, as tens of thousands of foreigners, who had traveled abroad to join the ISIS or other terrorist groups, are said to be still alive.

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report Western sanctions have further deepened the suffering of the Syrian civilian population as the war-torn country struggles to press ahead with post-war reconstruction

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War China warned that it is ready to fight back the US administration’s “irrational” decision to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Afghans with obliteration within two days during a potential war

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Alwaght- The UN has called on India and Pakistan to maintain peace as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalate again in the wake of New Delhi’s move to strip the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to exercise restraint, said his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday.

“We are following with concern the tense situation in the region,” Dujarric said.

Asked if Guterres intended to play a role in resolving the Kashmir issue, Dujarric said the UN chief had constantly said that his good offices were always available if “both sides” asked for it.

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday, a move described by Pakistan as “illegal.”

In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “no unilateral step by the government of India can change [Kashmir’s] disputed status... Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.”

Pakistan braces for more protests

The move sparked protests in Pakistan on Monday. More protests are also planned for Tuesday afternoon in Muzaffarabad, the largest city in Pakistani-held Kashmir, alongside demonstrations in Lahore, Karachi, as well as the capital, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistani lawmakers have begun a joint session of parliament to discuss a possible response to the Indian decision.

A separate meeting by Pakistan’s top military commanders was also planned in Rawalpindi.

‘US closely watching developments’

In reaction to the move, the United States has said it is “closely” observing developments.

“We are closely following the events in Jammu and Kashmir,” said US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control,” which divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Ahead of its announcement, India deployed tens of thousands of troops to Kashmir and introduced other security measures — including a call to stock up food and fuel — over claims of an imminent terror attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir government also ordered tourists to cut their stay in the region short and leave as soon as possible because of “intelligence inputs of terror threats” against a huge Hindu pilgrimage and “the prevailing security situation.”

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their partition and independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed region is claimed in full by both sides, which have fought three wars over it.

In recent years, southern Kashmir has seen intense fighting between Indian forces and armed Kashmiri fighters, who are demanding independence for the Himalayan region. The conflict has left thousands dead, mostly civilians.

 

Kashmir India Pakistan UN

