  Tuesday 6 August 2019

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing a “strategic plan” aimed at weakening the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has adopted a tough position against Riyadh over the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, A leaked UAE intelligence document revealed.

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya At least 43 people have been killed in southern Libyan after a drone air strike by eastern Libyan forces hit town of Murzuq on Monday, Reuters reported.

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India A Nigerian court has allowed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky to fly to India for medical care, after more than three years in prison.

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two India has declared on Monday it is revoking a decades-old constitutional provision that granted special powers to the disputed territory of Kashmir, a move likely to face major resistance in the Muslim-majority state and escalate tensions with Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

UN Urges Sanctions on Myanmar Army Businesses over Rohingya Genocide The UN called on the world leaders to impose sanctions on companies linked to the Myanmarese military, saying foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.

Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces launched drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir Tensions have flared up between India and Pakistan, with the two nuclear-armed neighbors trading accusations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf Iran has confiscated a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab countries.

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio At least 10 people have been killed and 16 were injured in a mass shooting at an arts and entertainment district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts Facebook says it has dismantled a network of fake accounts and pages connected to the Saudi regime with aim of promoting state propaganda and attacking regional rivals.

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage 20 people have been killed and 26 others were wounded in El Paso, Texas after a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store on Saturday

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates Moscow police has detained at least 600 people on Saturday in a crackdown on opposition activists who gathered for protest “walks” in objection to some candidates being excluded from the upcoming council election.

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019 The UN has expressed concerns about new wave of terror attacks before the end of this year, as tens of thousands of foreigners, who had traveled abroad to join the ISIS or other terrorist groups, are said to be still alive.

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report Western sanctions have further deepened the suffering of the Syrian civilian population as the war-torn country struggles to press ahead with post-war reconstruction

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War China warned that it is ready to fight back the US administration’s “irrational” decision to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Afghans with obliteration within two days during a potential war

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike China said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation after US President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sharply escalating a trade row between the world’s biggest economies, Reuters reported.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19 Al-Qaeda militants have attacked a base in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, killing at least 19 Saudi-led forces loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

Alwaght- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing a “strategic plan” aimed at weakening the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has adopted a tough position against Riyadh over the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, A leaked UAE intelligence document revealed.

Entitled “Monthly Report on Saudi Arabia, Issue 24, May 2019,” the confidential document was written by the Emirates Policy Centre and obtained by the Middle East Eye news portal.

It revealed that bin Salman had decided to confront Turkey following the murder of Khashoggi — an outspoken critic of the heir to the Saudi throne — by a Saudi hit team inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2018.

Ankara has been pressing the Saudis, in vain, to cooperate in a probe into the crime, which Erdogan says has been ordered by the highest ranks of authorities in Riyadh. The CIA has concluded that bin Salman had ordered the murder of Khashoggi — who had been brutally dismembered inside Riyadh’s mission.

According to the leaked document, the Saudi scheme involves mounting pressure on Erdogan’s administration, slashing Saudi investment in Turkey and sidelining Ankara in issues of the Muslim world.

The plan would use “all possible tools to pressure Erdogan’s government, weaken him, and keep him busy with domestic issues in the hope that he will be brought down by the opposition, or occupy him with confronting crisis after crisis, and push him to slip up and make mistakes which the media would surely pick up on,” read the document.

“The kingdom would start to target the Turkish economy and press towards the gradual termination of Saudi investment in Turkey, the gradual decrease of Saudi tourists visiting Turkey while creating alternative destinations for them, decreasing Saudi import of Turkish goods, and most importantly minimizing Turkish regional role in Islamic matters,” it added.

The Emirati report also accused Erdogan of having gone “too far in his campaign smearing the kingdom, especially the person of the crown prince, using in the most reprehensible manner the case of Khashoggi.”

It further claimed that Turkey had not provided “specific and honest” information to assist the “Saudi investigation” into the killing, but instead leaked “disinformation” to the media “aimed at distorting the image of the kingdom and ... the reputation of the crown prince.”

In June, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, presented findings of her six-month investigation into Khashoggi’s murder case, backing up Ankara’s views on the murder and the CIA findings.

In her 101-page report, she said that there is “sufficient credible evidence” indicating that the Saudi crown prince bears responsibility for the murder and thus should be investigated.

Under Riyadh’s campaign against Ankara, the number of Saudi tourists to Turkey has decreased while the kingdom has blocked Turkish exports and excluded Erdogan from a recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Mecca.

A senior Turkish official, speaking anonymously, said that his country was aware of the Saudi strategy as the kingdom had openly called for a boycott.

“It is almost public, to the extent that you could see their activities on Saudi-backed social media and Saudi state media,” he said. “Tourist arrivals are decreasing, while we are having problems related to Turkish exports. We are closely following the situation.”

