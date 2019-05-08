Team Trump Launches New Round towards “Deal of the Century”

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

Bin Salman Pursuing ‘Strategic Plan’ to Take Turkey Down

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing a “strategic plan” aimed at weakening the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has adopted a tough position against Riyadh over the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, A leaked UAE intelligence document revealed.

At Least 43 Killed after Drone Strike in Southern Libya At least 43 people have been killed in southern Libyan after a drone air strike by eastern Libyan forces hit town of Murzuq on Monday, Reuters reported.

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India A Nigerian court has allowed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky to fly to India for medical care, after more than three years in prison.

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two India has declared on Monday it is revoking a decades-old constitutional provision that granted special powers to the disputed territory of Kashmir, a move likely to face major resistance in the Muslim-majority state and escalate tensions with Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

UN Urges Sanctions on Myanmar Army Businesses over Rohingya Genocide The UN called on the world leaders to impose sanctions on companies linked to the Myanmarese military, saying foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.

Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces launched drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir Tensions have flared up between India and Pakistan, with the two nuclear-armed neighbors trading accusations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf Iran has confiscated a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab countries.

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio At least 10 people have been killed and 16 were injured in a mass shooting at an arts and entertainment district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts Facebook says it has dismantled a network of fake accounts and pages connected to the Saudi regime with aim of promoting state propaganda and attacking regional rivals.

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage 20 people have been killed and 26 others were wounded in El Paso, Texas after a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store on Saturday

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates Moscow police has detained at least 600 people on Saturday in a crackdown on opposition activists who gathered for protest “walks” in objection to some candidates being excluded from the upcoming council election.

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019 The UN has expressed concerns about new wave of terror attacks before the end of this year, as tens of thousands of foreigners, who had traveled abroad to join the ISIS or other terrorist groups, are said to be still alive.

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report Western sanctions have further deepened the suffering of the Syrian civilian population as the war-torn country struggles to press ahead with post-war reconstruction

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War China warned that it is ready to fight back the US administration’s “irrational” decision to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Afghans with obliteration within two days during a potential war

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike China said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation after US President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sharply escalating a trade row between the world’s biggest economies, Reuters reported.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19 Al-Qaeda militants have attacked a base in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, killing at least 19 Saudi-led forces loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

Team Trump Launches New Round towards “Deal of the Century”

Tuesday 6 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Team Trump Launches New Round towards “Deal of the Century”

Alwaght- After two-day Manama conference on Palestine ended in frustration, Jared Kushner, Trump’s advisor and the architect of the “deal of the century”, has initiated a new round of talks with officials of some of the Arab countries. Kushner, along with Trump envoy to West Asia Jason Greenblatt, special representative for Iran Brian Hook, and senior White House advisor Avi Berkowitz started on Tuesday their three-day regional trip to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the occupied Palestinian territories, Egypt, and Morocco mainly with the aim to examine if the conditions are ready to materialize the deal of the century.

Some informed sources said that the American delegation discussed with the Arab countries the cash each of them has to contribute to pushing ahead the initiative.

Vanity Fair newspaper of the US, citing an American diplomat, reported that the trip focused on persuading the Arab states to pay for the required budget of the so-called Trump peace process. But with the massive opposition showed by the Palestinians to Bahrain “investment workshop” last month, the Americans should see if they can realize their goals.

Abu Dhabi conference a sequel to Manama workshop

Since Trump assumed the power at the White House and raised the idea of the deal of the century, news about the plan came out of the White House occasionally mainly to test the Palestinian reactions before an official announcement of the deal. So far, the sensitive parts of it, like the two states status, the capital, and Palestinian armed force remain shrouded in mystery. The latest revelations were made by the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. The newspaper pointed to the formation of a Palestinian state, adding that Al-Quds (Jerusalem) will not be divided between an Israeli and Palestinian state. There is no transparency on important issues like the borders. The settlements remain in place and the new ones built in separate occupied Palestinian lands will join them. This is realized by expanding the size of the already-built settlements until they link to the separate ones.

Another challenging issue is depriving Palestine of having an armed force, and very importantly disarmament of Hamas, a resistant group in control of Gaza Strip. The initiative does not mention any plan for the Israeli regime to retreat to the pre-1967 borders.

What was largely predictable was the strong opposition to it by the Palestinian groups. None of them, even the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmoud Abbas which showed compromises in many cases, took part in Manama meeting.

The initiative exploits the critical crisis in the Palestinian economy as a result of cutting off foreign aids. It contains a $50 billion aid package which is ostensibly meant to help launch projects to connect the West Bank to Gaza but is practically meant to sow the division among the Palestinians for maximum use of the deal. The Palestinians rejected the “bribery” but the US is struggling to realize the agreements reached in Bahrain conference. Washington needs the company of important Arab states like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt to continue the way.

Media outlets have reported over the past few days that the UAE intends to host the second round of efforts towards the deal. According to Arab sources, the preparations for the “Abu Dhabi workshop” on Palestine have start from early August and the meeting is expected to be held after the Eid al-Adha which will be in mid-August. Sources suggest that Abu Dhabi leaders insist on making the upcoming meeting a success. The meeting between Kushner and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in Morocco on Friday very likely came to coordinate the efforts for the UAE workshop.

Political phase

The deal of the century stipulates that if the Palestinian Liberation Organization, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad Movement decline the conditions, they will be fully sanctioned and thus deprived of any foreign contributions. It further suggests that if only Hamas and Islamic Jihad oppose it, the US will support Israeli campaign to strike them. So, Kushner’s regional trip comes to push the second phase–political phase– of the deal of the century according to a pre-planned scenario to press for conditions in whose designing the Palestinians had no role nor did they sign them.

Kushner pursues a couple of goals simultaneously:

1. He already called his loyalty to Trump unswerving. Some liken his role at the White House to the role of Dick Chaney, former US vice-president, for President George W. Bush. He seeks to pave the way for Trump to unveil the political part of the initiative to build propaganda necessary for the president to boast of as a major diplomatic achievement in his 2020 election campaign.

2. To win the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to win votes of the right-wing parties at home and also in the US. He has recently started demolition of the Palestinian houses in Sur Baher village in east Al-Quds and launched new settlement projects in a bid to will the rightists’ alliance. Greenblatt in a Twitter message said he believes the Trump “peace plan” unveiling will be delayed to after new Israeli regime's formation. Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Kushner proposes a US-hosted international conference in Camp David. The Israeli paper added that the time for the conference will be before the Israeli Knesset election, scheduled for September 17. Yedioth Ahronoth called conference a Trump “present” to Netanyahu.

3. Kushner, as an Orthodox Jew, will do his utmost to take political advantage of the deal of the century for the good of Tel Aviv. He tries to crack the firm Palestinian camp. On Wednesday, he traveled to Jordan. Before his Amman visit, Abbas had visited Jordan at an invitation by Jordanian King Abdullah II to discuss Trump envoy’s possible offers. Kushner seeks to shape the Palestinian opposition to the deal as a pretext to justify the Israeli crackdown, and even war– something the Israeli regime has been doing against the Palestinians over the past seven decades of occupation.

So, Trump’s advisor, who is also the president’s son-in-law, uses the regional visit to press the Arab leaders for a tacit agreement with the Israeli policies and gradual diplomatic normalization with Tel Aviv. He builds his anti-Palestinian pressure using Arab states. But the reality is that vague equation of the deal of the century only invites for resistance from the Palestinian groups as a response.

