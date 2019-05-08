Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 5 August 2019

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India

Jailed Nigerian Cleric Granted Bail to Seek Treatment in India

A Nigerian court has allowed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky to fly to India for medical care, after more than three years in prison.

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir’s Status, Split It in Two India has declared on Monday it is revoking a decades-old constitutional provision that granted special powers to the disputed territory of Kashmir, a move likely to face major resistance in the Muslim-majority state and escalate tensions with Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

UN Urges Sanctions on Myanmar Army Businesses over Rohingya Genocide The UN called on the world leaders to impose sanctions on companies linked to the Myanmarese military, saying foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.

Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces launched drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir Tensions have flared up between India and Pakistan, with the two nuclear-armed neighbors trading accusations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf Iran has confiscated a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab countries.

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio At least 10 people have been killed and 16 were injured in a mass shooting at an arts and entertainment district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts Facebook says it has dismantled a network of fake accounts and pages connected to the Saudi regime with aim of promoting state propaganda and attacking regional rivals.

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage 20 people have been killed and 26 others were wounded in El Paso, Texas after a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store on Saturday

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates Moscow police has detained at least 600 people on Saturday in a crackdown on opposition activists who gathered for protest “walks” in objection to some candidates being excluded from the upcoming council election.

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019 The UN has expressed concerns about new wave of terror attacks before the end of this year, as tens of thousands of foreigners, who had traveled abroad to join the ISIS or other terrorist groups, are said to be still alive.

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report Western sanctions have further deepened the suffering of the Syrian civilian population as the war-torn country struggles to press ahead with post-war reconstruction

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War China warned that it is ready to fight back the US administration’s “irrational” decision to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Afghans with obliteration within two days during a potential war

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike China said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation after US President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sharply escalating a trade row between the world’s biggest economies, Reuters reported.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19 Al-Qaeda militants have attacked a base in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, killing at least 19 Saudi-led forces loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition The US plan to build a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf has been met with either silence or rejection, the New York Times reported

Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’ Russia expressed concern at the US efforts to build up a coalition capable of deploying naval assets to the Persian Gulf with the aim of winning Public support at home, warning that Washington seeks a pretext for war in the region.

India Aims to Revoke Kashmir's Status, Split It in Two

Monday 5 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
India Aims to Revoke Kashmir's Status, Split It in Two
Alwaght- India has declared on Monday it is revoking a decades-old constitutional provision that granted special powers to the disputed territory of Kashmir, a move likely to face major resistance in the Muslim-majority state and escalate tensions with Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

The proposal is the most radical change any government has suggested for Kashmir’s status since the region was granted autonomy in exchange for joining the Indian union after independence in 1947.

The announcement follows a security crackdown in Indian-administered Kashmir, where extra troops have been deployed and thousands of pilgrims and tourists were abruptly evacuated at the weekend.

In the early hours of Monday, Kashmiri leaders said they had been placed under house arrest, internet and phone coverage to Kashmir valley was cut, public gatherings were banned and schools closed.

Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister, who was once in alliance with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), tweeted that the government announcement would “make India an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir … Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy.”

The BJP has repeatedly pledged to scrap Kashmir’s special status but this is the first time a concrete proposal has been tabled.

The announcement could define Narendra Modi’s legacy as prime minister. However, it is likely to lead to a furious reaction from Pakistan, which also claims the territory. Two of the three wars India and Pakistan have fought since their independence from British rule have been over Kashmir.

The legal basis for the move is unclear as the constitution says the consent of the state legislature is required to revoke Kashmir’s status.

Amid shouting in India’s parliament on Monday, the interior minister, Amit Shah, proposed the abolition of article 370, which grants the state its own constitution and autonomy over all matters except for areas such as foreign affairs and defence.

As a result, there are concerns that another provision, which prevents people from outside the state buying land in the territory, could also disappear. Many Kashmiris believe this rule is crucial to protecting the demography of the state.

Currently, the state of Jammu and Kashmir comprises three regions: Hindu-majority Jammu, Muslim-majority Kashmir and Buddhist-majority Ladakh.

Shah said the government had decided to split the state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature; and Ladakh, which will be ruled directly by the central government without a legislature of its own.

Kashmir is claimed by India and Pakistan in full and ruled in part by both. An insurgency on the Indian-administered side has been going on for three decades, during which tens of thousands of people have been killed.

After the announcement on Monday, Indian media reports said a further 8,000 troops had been deployed to Kashmir, bolstering its already heavy military presence.

Over the weekend, panicked people across Kashmir, many of whom would be celebrating Eid next week, queued for hours outside petrol stations and cash machines.

In the early hours of Monday, Mufti and Sajad Lone, the president of the People’s Conference party, were among several politicians reporting they had been placed under house arrest. Omar Abdullah, the scion of a prominent political family in Kashmir and former chief minister in the state, said on Sunday evening he believed he would be placed under house arrest.

 

