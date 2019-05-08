Yemeni Drones Strikes Two Airports, Airbase in Saudi Arabia

Alwaght- Yemeni forces launched drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the West-backed kingdom’s brutal aggression on their impoverished country.

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement on Monday that in the first drone attack, domestically-developed Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) targeted Najran Regional Airport in the kingdom's southwest, Press TV reported.

The air traffic came to a halt after the attack, he added.

The second attack, Saree said, targeted military and strategic positions at King Khalid Air Base near the city of Khamis Mushait in the southwestern province of Asir.

Also in Asir, the Yemeni drones attacked Abha International Airport on Monday, suspending flights.

Saree noted that the attacks were in response to the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition, referring to the 21 Saudi airstrikes that have hit Yemen over the past 48 hours.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies -- including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The United Nations (UN) says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.