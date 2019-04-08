Prohibiting Maintenance of Tanker Off Yemeni Coast, Saudis Risk Explosion and Environmental Disaster

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 4 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir

Tensions have flared up between India and Pakistan, with the two nuclear-armed neighbors trading accusations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf Iran has confiscated a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab countries.

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio At least 10 people have been killed and 16 were injured in a mass shooting at an arts and entertainment district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts Facebook says it has dismantled a network of fake accounts and pages connected to the Saudi regime with aim of promoting state propaganda and attacking regional rivals.

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage 20 people have been killed and 26 others were wounded in El Paso, Texas after a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store on Saturday

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates Moscow police has detained at least 600 people on Saturday in a crackdown on opposition activists who gathered for protest “walks” in objection to some candidates being excluded from the upcoming council election.

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019 The UN has expressed concerns about new wave of terror attacks before the end of this year, as tens of thousands of foreigners, who had traveled abroad to join the ISIS or other terrorist groups, are said to be still alive.

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report Western sanctions have further deepened the suffering of the Syrian civilian population as the war-torn country struggles to press ahead with post-war reconstruction

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War China warned that it is ready to fight back the US administration’s “irrational” decision to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Afghans with obliteration within two days during a potential war

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike China said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation after US President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sharply escalating a trade row between the world’s biggest economies, Reuters reported.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19 Al-Qaeda militants have attacked a base in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, killing at least 19 Saudi-led forces loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition The US plan to build a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf has been met with either silence or rejection, the New York Times reported

Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’ Russia expressed concern at the US efforts to build up a coalition capable of deploying naval assets to the Persian Gulf with the aim of winning Public support at home, warning that Washington seeks a pretext for war in the region.

US Sanctioned Zarif Fearing His Logic: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the US decision to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister, saying the “childish” move stems from Washington’s “fear” of Mohammad Javad Zarif’s logic and interviews.

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp in Aden, Kill Dozens Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have launched missile and drone attacks on a camp of Saudi mercenaries in the port city of Aden, killing dozens of them, including a commander

Beijing Orders Islamic Symbols Taken Down Authorities in Chinese capital ordered halal restaurants and food stalls to remove Arabic script and symbols associated with Islam from their signs, part of an expanding national effort to "Sinicize" its Muslim population.

Roadside Bomb Kills at Least 34 in Afghanistan At least 34, including children, were killed and over 17 injured after a bus in western Afghanistan was hit by a roadside explosion on Wednesday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Facebook Dismantles 300 Saudi-Linked Faked Accounts

Prohibiting Maintenance of Tanker Off Yemeni Coast, Saudis Risk Explosion and Environmental Disaster

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage

Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio

India, Pakistan Trade Barbs as tensions Run high over Kashmir

Iran Seizes Tanker Smuggling Oil to Arab States in Persian Gulf

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting

Iran Ready to Take Third Step if EU Fails in 2015 Deal Commitments

Germany Rejects US Proposal for Maritime Coalition in Persian Gulf

Yemeni Civilians in Crowded Market Pay with Their Lives as Trump Keeps Building Saudi Arsenal

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition

20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets

Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’

US Sanctioned Zarif Fearing His Logic: Iran President

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

Sanders Slams Trump Administration’s ‘100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi’ Policies

Dubai Ruler Wife Applies for Forced Marriage Protection Order for Children

UN Condemns Bahraini Regime over Execution of Dissidents

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes

Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria

Reza Pahlavi Sells Himself to MBS at 98% Discount to Be TV Star

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

Iran Has Intercontinental Drones, Will Use Them If Necessary: Navy Chief

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Prohibiting Maintenance of Tanker Off Yemeni Coast, Saudis Risk Explosion and Environmental Disaster

Sunday 4 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Prohibiting Maintenance of Tanker Off Yemeni Coast, Saudis Risk Explosion and Environmental Disaster
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Officials in Yemen’s western port city of Hodeida have expressed concern that the deserted Safer FSO vessel, filled with an estimated 1.1 million barrels of crude oil, is vulnerable to an explosion or a leak due to increasing temperature, high humidity, and maintenance failures. They say that ship’s boilers and coolers have been stopped owing to a lack of diesel fuel and the body of the tanker is beginning to suffer from corrosion following multiple failed efforts to unload its cargo of crude oil.

According to Yemeni officials, if an urgent rescue operation is not launched, the vessel could create an environmental disaster four times greater than the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989, one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in history.

In 2015, when the Saudi-led Coalition military campaign began in Yemen, Saudi Arabia prevented the oil-laden vessel from leaving Hodeida port and forced crew members to abandon it, leaving important maintenance work undone and creating what is essentially a floating time bomb. Since the vessel was abandoned, the Coalition has repeatedly prevented other ships from refueling the tanker with diesel to operate its generators used for cooling and to discharge gas emitted by the crude oil

An oil spill in the Red Sea port would potentially destroy marine ecosystems and pose a threat to coastal tourism. Worst of all, officials say, it could leave millions of people in Hodeida district without clean drinking water. Experts at IR Consilium, a consultancy firm focusing on maritime law and security, warned that a spill in the area would force multiple desalination plants surrounding the Red Sea to close, depriving millions of access to drinking water.

Reports have warned that if a leak does take place, the fallout could potentially cover an area of 939 trillion square meters (approx. 366,000 square miles), meaning that the effects of the environmental disaster would reach beyond the Red Sea and extend into neighboring bodies of water. Based on current oil prices, the value of crude oil estimated to be stored aboard the Safer FSO is reportedly more than $70 million.

A map shows the potential flow of oil that would spread following a spill in the Red Sea. Credit  | WHOI | Viviane Menezes

Moreover, an oil spill could also shutter Yemen’s Hodeida port, the gateway for 90 percent of the country’s food, medical and aid supplies, by strangling trffic on one of the world’s main waterways, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Such a spill would have a tangible impact on the world economy, according to a recent report published by the Atlantic Council.

The ship Safer is a large tanker with a built-in weight of 409,000 metric tons and a capacity of about 3 million barrels of oil. Owned by the Safer Oil Company (SEPOC), it first sailed in 1986, later becoming the world’s third-largest floating port for oil storage and unloading.

In 1988, SEPOC anchored the ship permanently off the Ras Essa oil port, 4.8 miles offshore from the Yemeni coast on the Red Sea, and connected it to the 430 km oil export pipeline originating from Marib. The ship was outfitted with equipment to allow the transfer of crude oil to other transshipment vessels.

The Safer soon became the main export terminal for light crude oil extracted from Sector 18 in the Safer region of Marib, east of Yemen’s capital city of Sana`a, as well as Sector 9 in the Malik area of the country’s Shabwa governorate. It is designed to undergo constant maintenance in order to prevent the build-up of explosive gases.

The Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis blame each other for failing to reach an agreement over the fate of the tanker. The Houthis want guarantees that the revenue from the oil aboard the tanker — estimated at more than $70 million, as noted above — will go to pay the salaries of Yemen’s public-sector employees and be used to restore power to the province of Hodeida.

The Coalition wants the revenue to be kept by Coalition countries, much as the oil revenues from Yemen’s southern regions where Saudi Arabia and the UAE are extracting oil from Shabwa, Balahaf and Hadramout and transferring the revenues to the National Bank in Saudi Arabia.

Mark Lowcock, the UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, pointed out that this was additionally frustrating because Houthi authorities had actually contacted the UN in early 2018 requesting assistance with the tanker and promising to facilitate their [UN] work. Lowcock stated:

If the tanker ruptures or explodes, we could see the coastline polluted all along the Red Sea. Depending on the time of year and water currents, the spill could reach from Bab el Mandeb to the Suez Canal — and potentially as far as the Strait of Hormuz".

 

In November of 2016, Coalition forces prevented the Safer Company’s Rama-1 ships from entering Rass Issa in Hodeida to unload 300 tons of diesel to supply the Safer FSO enough fuel to operate its generators and safety systems, according to a letter submitted by Middle East Shipping Company Limited to the Yemen Oil Company dated November 7, 2016.

 

Desperate pleas and warnings unanswered

Saudi Coalition countries and their local allies have recently revived the controversy surrounding the Safer FSO, claiming that rescue of the ship justifies a military campaign to seize control of the area and blaming the Houthis for ship’s condition. But according to Houthi officials, appeals to rescue the ship made by both the Houthi-led government in Sana`a and the Safer Company to the Coalition and to the international community have been ignored.

In 2016, the Safer Company explained to the Coalition the importance of supplying diesel to the floating tanker, stating: “The generation of electricity in the ship [is] made by steam turbines as desalinated water from the sea; steam is also the basis of the floating tank and to get it diesel must be available to run the boiler.” Safer added that supplying the ship with diesel is “the only solution to save the situation.” If the fuel is not supplied, the company expects a fire or explosion on the ship to lead to unprecedented pollution of the Red Sea.

For their part, officials in Sana`a have repeatedly warned of potential disaster in the Red Sea. On November 4, 2016. the General Authority for Maritime Affairs sent a letter to its Coalition counterparts confirming the need for the floating ship to be supplied with diesel to restart it and carry out the necessary maintenance work to avoid the occurrence of large-scale pollution from the leakage of oil to the sea, blaming Coalition forces for any consequences of a leak.

On December 21, 2016, Yemen’s Minister of Oil and Minerals asked leaders of the oil bodies and institutions to find a solution to the impending crisis. He repeated his warnings in May of 2017; the situation, however, continued to worsen. In April, 2017, the General Authority for Maritime Affairs announced that the cessation of most activities, including maintenance on the floating tanker, threatens a maritime disaster that will affect Yemen and the neighboring countries, but the Coalition showed no interest.

Mohammed Matouk, the director of Yemen’s Maritime Affairs Authority, said:

We are talking about a huge floating tanker that entered service in Yemen 30 years ago, which contains more than one million tons of oil. If an explosion takes place, many countries, including Saudi Arabia, will be hit with an environmental disaster".

Warnings by Yemeni officials have often been accompanied by appeals to the United Nations. On November 2018, Hisham Sharaf, the Foreign Minister in Sana`a, delivered a message to the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, calling on the international body to intervene in order to allow the maintenance of the ship. That plea has yet to be answered.

Source: MintPress

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Hodeida Saudi Crimes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas
20 Killed as Heavy Rains Batter Pakistans Karachi
New UK PM Boris Johnson Booed on Visit to Scotland
13 Killed, 23 Injured, Including Children, after Saudi Regime Struck Market in Saada, Yemen
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas

Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas

Over 50 Injured in Israeli Regimes Crackdown against Palestinians Protesting Near Gaza Border
Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Mercenaries in Jizan Region
Syrian Army Liberate Tal Mileh,Al-Jebeen Towns from Militants
Iran IRGC Warns off UK Warship While Seizing British Oil Tanker