Second Shooting Kills 10, Injures 16 in Dayton, Ohio

Alwaght- At least 10 people have been killed and 16 were injured in a mass shooting at an arts and entertainment district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, authorities said, noting the suspect was killed by police.

Just after 3 am, police asked residents to avoid the area known as the Oregon District, which is home to a number of nightclubs, art galleries and restaurants.

Later, it tweeted that "the shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased."

The shooting comes just 12 hours after another one in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman fatally shot 20 people and injured 26 others at a Walmart store.

The gunman armed with a powerful assault-style rifle opened fire at the Cielo Vista Walmart store in the majority-Hispanic border city.

The 21-year-old from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, then surrendered to police outside the store and was taken into custody, Texas authorities said.

He was identified as Patrick Crusius, who, according to US media, is white and linked to a "manifesto" posted online that described an attack in response to a “Hispanic invasion.”