20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage

Alwaght- 20 people have been killed and 26 others were wounded in El Paso, Texas after a man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store on Saturday.

Saturday’s suspect was officially identified as a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb some 650 miles (1,046 km) east of El Paso, which lies along the Rio Grande, across the US-Mexico border from Ciudad Juarez

Law enforcement chief Greg Allen said that the attack might have a “nexus” to hate crime. He said, however, that the police are still looking into whether the document was indeed penned by the shooter.

While the identities of the victims have not been revealed, Mexican authorities say three of the country's nationals were killed in the shooting and a further six injured. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed condolences to the families via Twitter.

The attacker, who is now in custody, was armed with an AK-style rifle when he went on a shooting spree inside the Walmart on Saturday afternoon. Harrowing videos have emerged on social media showing lifeless bodies lying outside and inside the store, as well as people taking cover inside the shop.

The suspect has been identified in the media as Patrick Crusius, a Texas native from Allen, near Dallas. There have been reports of a Christchurch-massacre-inspired manifesto that the attacker allegedly left behind, espousing anti-Hispanic extreme-right views.