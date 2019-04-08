US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 4 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates

Moscow Police Detain 600 Activists Protesting Rejected City Election Candidates

Moscow police has detained at least 600 people on Saturday in a crackdown on opposition activists who gathered for protest “walks” in objection to some candidates being excluded from the upcoming council election.

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019 The UN has expressed concerns about new wave of terror attacks before the end of this year, as tens of thousands of foreigners, who had traveled abroad to join the ISIS or other terrorist groups, are said to be still alive.

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report Western sanctions have further deepened the suffering of the Syrian civilian population as the war-torn country struggles to press ahead with post-war reconstruction

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War China warned that it is ready to fight back the US administration’s “irrational” decision to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Afghans with obliteration within two days during a potential war

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike China said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation after US President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sharply escalating a trade row between the world’s biggest economies, Reuters reported.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19 Al-Qaeda militants have attacked a base in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, killing at least 19 Saudi-led forces loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition The US plan to build a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf has been met with either silence or rejection, the New York Times reported

Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’ Russia expressed concern at the US efforts to build up a coalition capable of deploying naval assets to the Persian Gulf with the aim of winning Public support at home, warning that Washington seeks a pretext for war in the region.

US Sanctioned Zarif Fearing His Logic: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the US decision to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister, saying the “childish” move stems from Washington’s “fear” of Mohammad Javad Zarif’s logic and interviews.

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp in Aden, Kill Dozens Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have launched missile and drone attacks on a camp of Saudi mercenaries in the port city of Aden, killing dozens of them, including a commander

Beijing Orders Islamic Symbols Taken Down Authorities in Chinese capital ordered halal restaurants and food stalls to remove Arabic script and symbols associated with Islam from their signs, part of an expanding national effort to "Sinicize" its Muslim population.

Roadside Bomb Kills at Least 34 in Afghanistan At least 34, including children, were killed and over 17 injured after a bus in western Afghanistan was hit by a roadside explosion on Wednesday.

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets Twitter, without explanation, has suspended the official account of the Russian embassy in Syria after it posted a video critical of the controversial ‘White Helmets’ group, Russia Today reported.

UN Condemns Bahraini Regime over Execution of Dissidents The UN censured the execution of two young activists in Bahrain, as the West-backed Al Khalifa regime continues brutal its crackdown on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists in the Persian Gulf kingdom.

Dubai Ruler Wife Applies for Forced Marriage Protection Order for Children Haya bint Al Hussein, the estranged wife of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has applied for a forced marriage protection order relating to their children in the UK.

Germany Rejects US Proposal for Maritime Coalition in Persian Gulf Germany turned down the US proposal to set up a military coalition in the Persian Gulf to counter the so-called “Iran threat”.

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the reversal of Nigerian court ruling that bans the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led by jailed cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

Turkey Vs. Syrian Kurds: Outlook, Consequences

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

20 Dead, 26 Injured in Texas Walmart Shooting Rampage

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting

Iran Ready to Take Third Step if EU Fails in 2015 Deal Commitments

Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’

Yemeni Civilians in Crowded Market Pay with Their Lives as Trump Keeps Building Saudi Arsenal

US Sanctioned Zarif Fearing His Logic: Iran President

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence

Turkey Vs. Syrian Kurds: Outlook, Consequences

Dubai Ruler Wife Applies for Forced Marriage Protection Order for Children

As US Beefs Up Military Presence in Persian Gulf, Yemen’s Houthis Turn to Russia for Support

Nuclear Saudi: Can Congress Challenge Trump’s Personal Interests?

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War

20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack

Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

The Untold Story of Christian Zionism’s Rise to Power in US

Qatar’s New Sea Base Aimed to Affect Power Balance

US’ Ill-Planed Iran Policy Killed Many Iranians: Fareed Zakaria

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

British Oil Tanker Sheltering in Persian Gulf over Fear of Iran Retaliation

Over 24 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

US Embassy in Baghdad Serves as Mossad, ISIS Headquarters: Iraqi MP

UAE to Withdraw More Troops from Saudi-Led Military Coalition against Yemen

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Child in Hit And Run

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Sunday 4 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Failure to Build Naval Coalition: Reasons, Results

Related Content

No More Coalitions: US Allies Decline US-Proposed Sea Alliance

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Following the suspicious attack on a Japanese oil tanker in the Persian Gulf in mid-June, the US government gradually unveiled its scenario to build a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf against Iran. The proposal first was offered by Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford on July 10. However, after a month of struggling, White House efforts remain frustrated as the allies have given a cold response to the American suggestion. The unwelcome by the allies poses many questions and speculations whose answers require examination of the roots of such rejection.

Sea alliance grounds

After the US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran nuclear deal last year, the US foreign policy became well focused on setting up a global consensus against Iran. But it failed to present documents that Iran violated the agreement terms. The documents that the Israelis claimed were stolen by their agents from Iran showing Tehran’s nuclear bomb ambitions failed to win acceptance and credit with the UN and even the American intelligence community. The American intelligence in their 2019 report conformed Iran’s full adherence to the deal terms, though Trump dismissed it. The more important development took place following the scandal of a Twitter account associated with a very likely made-up character named Heshmst Alavi who turned to be linked to the terrorist Mujahideen-e-Khalgh Organization. The character was a purported contributor to the Western newspapers and a source of many of their analyses on Iran. The Forbes deleted on June 11 an Alavi’s anti-Iranian article that Trump referred to for him to vindicate his claims of Iranian failure to stay committed to terms of the nuclear agreement. The deletion came just two days before the attack on the Japanese ship.

Failed to make the allies rally behind it over the past year, Washington changed policy adopting a “self-fulfilling prophecy” policy to, on the one hand, promote the claims about the so-called Iranian tension-causing actions at home and among the Asian and European allies and, on the other hand, send naval vessels to the Persian Gulf and paint Iran’s defensive arrangements against the American military amassment an act of endangering the security of the commercial vessels of various countries.

Mark Esper, then Acting Secretary of Defenseatte, traveled to Brussels in late June to discuss with the NATO officials foundation of the US-eyed naval coalition. After Iran seized a British oil tanker a fortnight ago, Washington’s efforts were stepped up. The US officials were hoping to see at least 30 countries join their alliance. This was a matter of image and credit for Trump and the hardliners in the Republican Party especially that in 2013 the contemporaneous President Barack Obama managed to gather 41 countries for minesweeping drills in the Persian Gulf. Trump’s failure to build the much-sought bloc, many agree, is big evidence that his pullout of the nuclear deal was unjustified.

Countries reaction

One of the main countries that negatively responded to the alliance proposal was Germany. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday reiterated the need to de-escalate the tensions in the region saying that Berlin will not join the sea patrolling coalition. The opposition of Berlin, one of two major heavyweights of EU, to the coalition played a major role in the fall of the US alliance-building attempts. Germany’s stance was painful to the US to a degree that American ambassador to Berlin Richard Grenell furiously disparaged the Germans for their rejection. Talking to German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine, Grenell said “Germany is the biggest economic power in Europe. This success brings global responsibilities.”

El Confidencial newspaper of Spain wrote that Madrid has freshly received an official request from Washington to be part of the alliance but the Spanish leaders are not willing to join.

One of the Asian countries with key significance to the sea coalition is Japan which holds for a long time friendly relationship with Iran and is one of the biggest importers of energy from the Persian Gulf. Japan will not send warships to join a US-led maritime force to guard oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, wrote Mainichi newspaper of Japan on Friday.

What has driven US efforts to defeat?

White House stated it had sent invitations for the coalition to over 60 countries. The reason for inability to persuade these countries is that they are now sure that the US military presence is the reason behind escalated tensions. Barry Buzan, the professor of economics at the London School of Economics, in his prominent theory suggests that the existence of an interventionist trans-regional power in a specific region is the main cause of tensions there. If before the WWI Britain caused tensions in the Ottoman Empire’s realm and Asia, now the US undertook the role.

The US exploits others need for oil to escalate the tensions without itself paying a cost. In June, Trump told NBC that the US can produce its oil and that it does not even need to be in the Persian Gulf. When Trump pushed the tensions with Iran to their highest point, he signed a weapons sales deal with Saudi Arabia and the UAE worth of $8 billion. The Congress recently in a bill blocked military sales to Saudi Arabia but the president vetoed the effort. When the contract was given publicity, the other countries understood that Trump is not afraid to compromise their security for the American profit. Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, said in a press conference on Friday that the US openly fuels the tensions and the coalition is more meant to pressure Iran than to have a secure and peaceful nature.

The second issue preventing other countries from joining the US coalition is Trump’s character. His three years of erratic policy and trade war destroyed the trust in him. The US will naturally lead this bloc and it is not unlikely that Washington sacrifices others for its interests. Nathalie Tocci, the special advisor to the US foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, said: “Clearly, a military operation in the Gulf would increase exponentially the potential triggers for a confrontation with Iran. So long as [Europeans] see a chance of freedom of navigation being secured through dialogue and diplomacy with Iran, they will opt for this route.”

The third reason is Iran’s show of a policy of “two-bladed sword.” While Tehran is open to diplomacy, it shows off its military might and the power to respond to military threats. Iran’s foreign ministry has been largely successful in frustrating an anti-Iranian consensus. The success was so large-scale that the US sanctioned Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif out of a failure to put the brakes on his active policy. The sanction even drew criticism from London, Washington’s closest European ally. Iran on the other side shot down trespassing US drone in Strait of Hormuz and also seized a delinquent British oil tanker in a show of firmness to protect its borders. The moves largely had a share in countries’ hesitation to join the bloc.

US failure ramifications

The first result is that the regional and global nations will accept Iran’s vital and increasing role in Persian Gulf security. This Iranian role is promoted by a legal basis giving it international legitimacy. Foreign Policy magazine of the US in an article this week wrote: “Iran owns the Persian Gulf now” adding: “the United States is leaving the Persian Gulf. Not this year or next, but there is no doubt that the United States is on its way out.”  

During his visit to Iraq in May, Zarif proposed signing with Persian Gulf Arab states a non-aggression pact. He earlier had suggested “regional dialogue forum.” These proposals came as the US escalated tensions in the Persian Gulf. The de-escalation policy of Tehran showed its positive effects gradually. Last week, the UAE coastguard head Brigadier General Mohammed Ali Misbah al-Ahbabi visited Tehran and met his Iranian counterparts. He said that meddling of some countries in the primary shipping lanes is the root of problems, adding that regional countries can cooperate with good faith to secure the region.

Before Trump nuclear deal quitting, there was no tension in the Persian Gulf nor was the talk of a sea alliance. This means that regional tensions are a fruit of Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Persian Gulf Iran Coalition Sea Patrolling Tensions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

20 Killed as Heavy Rains Batter Pakistans Karachi
New UK PM Boris Johnson Booed on Visit to Scotland
13 Killed, 23 Injured, Including Children, after Saudi Regime Struck Market in Saada, Yemen
Christian Priest among Palestinian Protesters Praying beside Demolished Homes in Dar Salah
20 Killed as Heavy Rains Batter Pakistans Karachi

20 Killed as Heavy Rains Batter Pakistans Karachi

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Mercenaries in Jizan Region
Syrian Army Liberate Tal Mileh,Al-Jebeen Towns from Militants
Iran IRGC Warns off UK Warship While Seizing British Oil Tanker
Bahrainis Hold Funeral Protester Killed During Regimes Crackdown