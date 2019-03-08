Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 3 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019

The UN has expressed concerns about new wave of terror attacks before the end of this year, as tens of thousands of foreigners, who had traveled abroad to join the ISIS or other terrorist groups, are said to be still alive.

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report Western sanctions have further deepened the suffering of the Syrian civilian population as the war-torn country struggles to press ahead with post-war reconstruction

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War China warned that it is ready to fight back the US administration’s “irrational” decision to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Afghans with obliteration within two days during a potential war

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike China said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation after US President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sharply escalating a trade row between the world’s biggest economies, Reuters reported.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19 Al-Qaeda militants have attacked a base in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, killing at least 19 Saudi-led forces loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition The US plan to build a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf has been met with either silence or rejection, the New York Times reported

Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’ Russia expressed concern at the US efforts to build up a coalition capable of deploying naval assets to the Persian Gulf with the aim of winning Public support at home, warning that Washington seeks a pretext for war in the region.

US Sanctioned Zarif Fearing His Logic: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the US decision to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister, saying the “childish” move stems from Washington’s “fear” of Mohammad Javad Zarif’s logic and interviews.

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp in Aden, Kill Dozens Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have launched missile and drone attacks on a camp of Saudi mercenaries in the port city of Aden, killing dozens of them, including a commander

Beijing Orders Islamic Symbols Taken Down Authorities in Chinese capital ordered halal restaurants and food stalls to remove Arabic script and symbols associated with Islam from their signs, part of an expanding national effort to "Sinicize" its Muslim population.

Roadside Bomb Kills at Least 34 in Afghanistan At least 34, including children, were killed and over 17 injured after a bus in western Afghanistan was hit by a roadside explosion on Wednesday.

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets Twitter, without explanation, has suspended the official account of the Russian embassy in Syria after it posted a video critical of the controversial ‘White Helmets’ group, Russia Today reported.

UN Condemns Bahraini Regime over Execution of Dissidents The UN censured the execution of two young activists in Bahrain, as the West-backed Al Khalifa regime continues brutal its crackdown on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists in the Persian Gulf kingdom.

Dubai Ruler Wife Applies for Forced Marriage Protection Order for Children Haya bint Al Hussein, the estranged wife of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has applied for a forced marriage protection order relating to their children in the UK.

Germany Rejects US Proposal for Maritime Coalition in Persian Gulf Germany turned down the US proposal to set up a military coalition in the Persian Gulf to counter the so-called “Iran threat”.

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the reversal of Nigerian court ruling that bans the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led by jailed cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky.

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting hree people have been killed and at least 15 injured in the US state of California after a gunman opened fire at a food festival.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Vs. Syrian Kurds: Outlook, Consequences

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump

Iran to Reduce Its Nuclear Commitments If Deal Is Not Upheld by Other Sides: FM

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric

China Vows to Fight Back US Trade War

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition

UN Warns of New Wave of Terror Attacks in 2019

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets

Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal

Sanders Slams Trump Administration’s ‘100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi’ Policies

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians

UN Condemns Bahraini Regime over Execution of Dissidents

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp in Aden, Kill Dozens

Germany Rejects US Proposal for Maritime Coalition in Persian Gulf

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport in Najran

Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’

1 Iranian Satellite Ready for Launch, 2 in Final Phase: Official

US Could Kill Millions of Afghans within Two Days: Trump

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike

Sudanese Authorities Say 87 Killed When Troops Attacked Protest, Critics Say Too Low

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement

Saudi Crown Prince Stuck in Yemeni ’Quagmire’, Seeking US Help: Paper

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Yemeni Forces Lunch Drone Attacks on Saudi Khalid Air Base

Bomb Explodes in Iran’s Zahedan, Second Attack Foiled

Nigerian Army Attacks Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters, Kills 1, Injures Several

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

All of Israel within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: Sayyed Nasrallah

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report

Saturday 3 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Western Sanctions Worsen Poverty in War-Torn Syria: Report
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Western sanctions have further deepened the suffering of the Syrian civilian population as the war-torn country struggles to press ahead with post-war reconstruction.

During the past year, with the Trump administration tightening sanctions against Syria, “living conditions have become steadily worse, compounding the daily struggles of a worn-out population that has lived through eight years of conflict,” the Associated Press reported.

Since 2011 at the onset of the foreign-backed terrorism in Syria, the European Union and some Arab states have imposed sanctions on the country, restricting Syria’s oil imports, certain forms of investment and a number of institutions and officials.

Washington has also been imposing sanctions on hundreds of companies and individuals that it accuses of involvement in developing “chemical” munitions in Syria.

This is while Damascus surrendered its stockpile of chemical weapons in a process monitored by the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in 2013.

Withstanding more than eight years of foreign-backed militancy, Syria, aided by its allies Russia and Iran, has managed to greatly contain terrorists as conflict is winding down.

The AP report, however, reveals that the sanctions have greatly exacerbated suffering among the traumatized Syrian populace following the war that has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the population.

Damascus says Syria’s losses from sanctions are billions of dollars.

Syria, once an oil exporter, currently relies heavily on oil imports to sustain its economy. Higher fuel costs caused by the sanctions have led to increased prices in nearly every sector.

The currency has so far lost a third of its value in 2019, standing at 600 Syrian pounds to the dollar. According to the United Nations, eighty percent of Syrians now subsist beneath the poverty line, making less than $100 a month.

Haji Abed, a taxi driver in Damascus speaking to AP, says he makes 12,000 pounds ($20) a day, but is left with only about $5 a day after paying for fuel. His rent is $35 a month. What’s left after that is barely enough for food and other expenses, he said.

Abed added that it was easier for him to make ends meet at the height of his country’s war, when Damascus was regularly threatened by terrorist presence in the outskirts in the city.

Financial restrictions have also greatly hurt Syria’s once nearly-independent pharmaceutical industry, making Syria reliant on imports of vaccines, medicines for cancer, blood derivatives and dialysis supplies and leading to sporadic shortages.

“Three months ago, there was no baby formula available,” said pharmacist Samir Aftimos, adding that “People with children ran from one pharmacy to another to search for it.” The issue was relieved when Iran sent supplies.

Syria is looking to firms in Russia, China, Iran and India for help on the matter.

Iran pledges support for Syria

Syria has been expanding political and economic ties with Iran as it seek assistance in its post-war reconstruction.

Iran has also pledged to support the Syrian nation.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, just like in the past, will stand by the Syrian nation and government," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Tehran earlier this year.

Syria and Iran also inked several economic deals earlier this year. Observers believe the growing economic relations are a sign of changing winds in the Middle East, shaping up new realities.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Economic Terrorism

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

20 Killed as Heavy Rains Batter Pakistans Karachi
New UK PM Boris Johnson Booed on Visit to Scotland
13 Killed, 23 Injured, Including Children, after Saudi Regime Struck Market in Saada, Yemen
Christian Priest among Palestinian Protesters Praying beside Demolished Homes in Dar Salah
20 Killed as Heavy Rains Batter Pakistans Karachi

20 Killed as Heavy Rains Batter Pakistans Karachi

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Mercenaries in Jizan Region
Syrian Army Liberate Tal Mileh,Al-Jebeen Towns from Militants
Iran IRGC Warns off UK Warship While Seizing British Oil Tanker
Bahrainis Hold Funeral Protester Killed During Regimes Crackdown