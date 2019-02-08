Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 2 August 2019

Editor's Choice

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda Cotler’s campaigns for foreign regime change or intervention almost always march in lock-step with neoconservative U.S. foreign policy. His “humanitarian” branding is but a thin veneer of hypocrisy to conceal his establishment policies — policies that almost always serve the interests of Israel.

Nigeria’s IMN Ban: Mix of Govt. Fear, Foreign Influence Nigerian court responds affirmatively to a government request to blacklist as terrorist movement Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians 85% of cases involving settler violence against Palestinians are never pursued by law. Of the remaining cases, only 1.9% led to a conviction.

US Seeks Secret Activities under Diplomatic Cover in Iraq Recently an Iraq member of parliament warned that the US embassy in Baghdad has become “Mossad and Daesh hotbed.”

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable Saudi Arabia has reportedly rejected an offer for ceasefire but loss of the allies one another will prompt a review of the military strategy in Yemen.

News

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric

Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike China said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation after US President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sharply escalating a trade row between the world’s biggest economies, Reuters reported.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19 Al-Qaeda militants have attacked a base in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, killing at least 19 Saudi-led forces loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition The US plan to build a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf has been met with either silence or rejection, the New York Times reported

Russia: US Seeks to Form Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf ‘in Pursuit of Ratings or Electoral Success’ Russia expressed concern at the US efforts to build up a coalition capable of deploying naval assets to the Persian Gulf with the aim of winning Public support at home, warning that Washington seeks a pretext for war in the region.

US Sanctioned Zarif Fearing His Logic: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the US decision to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister, saying the “childish” move stems from Washington’s “fear” of Mohammad Javad Zarif’s logic and interviews.

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp in Aden, Kill Dozens Yemen’s Ansarullah movement forces have launched missile and drone attacks on a camp of Saudi mercenaries in the port city of Aden, killing dozens of them, including a commander

Beijing Orders Islamic Symbols Taken Down Authorities in Chinese capital ordered halal restaurants and food stalls to remove Arabic script and symbols associated with Islam from their signs, part of an expanding national effort to "Sinicize" its Muslim population.

Roadside Bomb Kills at Least 34 in Afghanistan At least 34, including children, were killed and over 17 injured after a bus in western Afghanistan was hit by a roadside explosion on Wednesday.

Twitter Suspends Russian Embassy in Syria after Criticizing White Helmets Twitter, without explanation, has suspended the official account of the Russian embassy in Syria after it posted a video critical of the controversial ‘White Helmets’ group, Russia Today reported.

UN Condemns Bahraini Regime over Execution of Dissidents The UN censured the execution of two young activists in Bahrain, as the West-backed Al Khalifa regime continues brutal its crackdown on political dissidents and pro-democracy activists in the Persian Gulf kingdom.

Dubai Ruler Wife Applies for Forced Marriage Protection Order for Children Haya bint Al Hussein, the estranged wife of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has applied for a forced marriage protection order relating to their children in the UK.

Germany Rejects US Proposal for Maritime Coalition in Persian Gulf Germany turned down the US proposal to set up a military coalition in the Persian Gulf to counter the so-called “Iran threat”.

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the reversal of Nigerian court ruling that bans the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led by jailed cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky.

3 Killed, 15 Injured in California Mass Shooting hree people have been killed and at least 15 injured in the US state of California after a gunman opened fire at a food festival.

Iran Ready to Take Third Step if EU Fails in 2015 Deal Commitments Iran has warned the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal that it will not hesitate to take the third step in reducing its commitments under the agreement if the UK, France and Germany once again fail to meet the Islamic republic’s demands.

Sanders Slams Trump Administration’s ‘100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi’ Policies American senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rebuked the Trump administration’s “100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi Arabia” policies.

20 Killed, 50 Injured in Kabul Attack At least 20 people have been killed and more than 50 were injured after a huge blast hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul

Bahrain Embassy’s Staffers in UK Tried to Throw Protester off Rooftop Staffers at the Bahraini regime’s embassy in London have beaten and reportedly attempted to throw an activist off the diplomatic building’s roof as he was protesting the regime’s recent execution of three pro-democracy campaigners, Press TV reported.

1 Iranian Satellite Ready for Launch, 2 in Final Phase: Official Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) has completed the development of one satellite and is making final preparations on two others for launch into orbit.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Faux Humanitarian Irwin Cotler, White Helmets, Whitewashing of An Appalling Agenda

US Allies Reject Washington-Led Persian Gulf Naval Coalition

Al-Qaeda Attacks Saudi-Led Forces in Yemen, Kill At Least 19

China Won’t Be Blackmailed’ with US Tariffs’ Hike

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

Sudanese Authorities Say 87 Killed When Troops Attacked Protest, Critics Say Too Low

Kirkuk Governor Election Iraq’s New Contentious Point

Iraqi Popular Forces Call for US Forces Withdrawal

1 Iranian Satellite Ready for Launch, 2 in Final Phase: Official

Rethinking Roots of Zionist Settlers Violence against Palestinians

Sanders Slams Trump Administration’s ‘100% pro-Israel or 100% pro-Saudi’ Policies

UN Condemns Bahraini Regime over Execution of Dissidents

US Sanctioned Zarif Fearing His Logic: Iran President

HRW Slams Nigeria Ban on Islamic Movement

Residents of Ex-ISIS Capital Crave President Assad’s Rule: Magazine

Russia Warns of ‘Large-Scale’ Conflict as Iran Tensions Rise

Trump Attacks another Black Lawmaker, Calls Baltimore ’Disgusting, Rat, Rodent Infested’

As US Beefs Up Military Presence in Persian Gulf, Yemen’s Houthis Turn to Russia for Support

What’s Driving UAE Role Shift in Yemen?

What Is Really behind British Tanker Seizure?

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors

A Big Dreamer? Can Netanyahu Use F-35s Against Iran?

Bin Salman’s Hard Work in Yemen after UAE Exit

Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker

With Yemeni Responses Unabated, Saudi Military Strategy Review Unavoidable

Taliban Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

313 Bodies Found in Mass Grave near Former ISIS Capital in Syria

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China

What’s Behind US Forces’ Return to Saudi Arabia?

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar

Profit and Split Together? Israeli Businessman Selling Oil for Syrian Kurds

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric

Friday 2 August 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Amnesty Calls for Unconditional Release of Dissident Saudi Cleric

Imprisoned Saudi Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah (file photo)

Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

Related Content

Saudi-Led Coalition on UN’s List of Child-Killing Regimes

Saudi Regime Defrock Preacher over Demanding Tax Cuts: Report

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Amnesty International called on the Saudi regime to immediately and unconditionally release prominent dissident Muslim cleric Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues in the West-backed kingdom.

“The hearing of Sheikh Salman al-Awdah has been adjourned again after a year of several postponements. We continue to demand Saudi authorities to release the Sheikh immediately and unconditionally, drop all charges against him, and respect international human rights standards in his trial,” the London-based organization said in a post published on its Twitter page on Friday.

On July 28, Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court postponed a hearing in the case against Sheikh Awdah until December amid growing concerns he would be sentenced to death.

Last week, Amnesty International warned the Saudi regime against executing the dissident cleric, calling on Riyadh to drop the politically-motivated charges leveled against him.

“We are gravely concerned that Sheikh Salman al-Awdah could be sentenced to death and executed. Since his arrest almost two years ago, Sheikh al-Awdah has gone through a terrible ordeal, including prolonged pre-trial detention, months of solitary confinement, incommunicado detention, and other ill-treatment – all flagrant violations to his right to a fair trial,” Lynn Maalouf, the Middle East Research Director at Amnesty International, said on July 26.

The Arabic-language Saudi newspaper Okaz reported on September 4, 2018 that Saudi public prosecutors had leveled 37 counts against Awdah, and even demanded his execution.

Saudi authorities detained the prominent Muslim scholar on September 7 last year and have been holding him in solitary confinement without charge or trial ever since. Officials have imposed travel bans on members of his family as well.

A family member told Human Rights watch that the distinguished cleric was being held over his refusal to comply with an order by Saudi authorities to tweet a specific text to support the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar.

Awdah, instead, posted a tweet, saying, “May God harmonize between their hearts for the good of their people,” - an apparent call for reconciliation between the Persian Gulf littoral states, the US-based rights group said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt all cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 last year, after officially accusing it of “sponsoring terrorism.”

Qatar said the move was unjustified and based on false claims and assumptions.

Saudi Arabia has lately stepped up politically-motivated arrests, prosecution and conviction of peaceful dissident writers and human rights campaigners.

Over the past years, Riyadh has also redefined its anti-terrorism laws to target activism.

Saudi regime forces arrest two Shia activists, run over elderly woman in Qatif

Meanwhile, Saudi regime forces have arrested two anti-regime activists and run over an elderly woman from the kingdom’s oil-rich and Shia-populated Qatif region in Eastern Province.

Informed sources, requesting not to be named, said Saudi forces ran over the woman, whose identity was not immediately available, near al-Karama roundabout in the town of al-Awamiyah on July 31, Arabic-language Mirat al-Jazeera news website reported on Friday.

She was rushed to hospital for treatment, and her fate remains unknown ever since.

Separately, Saudi forces detained Zakaria Mohammed al-Bannawi, a resident of Awamiyah, upon his return from the holy city of Medina on July 2.

Bannawi was arrested without knowing the main reasons for this arbitrary arrest, which was carried out without providing an arrest warrant or a summons.

The report comes as Saudi authorities have been holding social activist Dargham Abdullah al-Ahmad since July 4. He was arrested during his travel to Kuwait. The main reasons for his arrest have not been clarified yet.

Eastern Province has been the scene of peaceful demonstrations since February 2011. Protesters have been demanding reforms, freedom of expression, the release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination against the oil-rich region.

The protests have been met with a heavy-handed crackdown by the regime, with regime forces increasing security measures across the province.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Crimes Human Rights Salman al-Awdah

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

New UK PM Boris Johnson Booed on Visit to Scotland
13 Killed, 23 Injured, Including Children, after Saudi Regime Struck Market in Saada, Yemen
Christian Priest among Palestinian Protesters Praying beside Demolished Homes in Dar Salah
Young Gazan Protester, Killed at The hands of Israeli Forces, Laid to Rest
New UK PM Boris Johnson Booed on Visit to Scotland

New UK PM Boris Johnson Booed on Visit to Scotland

Syrian Army Liberate Tal Mileh,Al-Jebeen Towns from Militants
Iran IRGC Warns off UK Warship While Seizing British Oil Tanker
Bahrainis Hold Funeral Protester Killed During Regimes Crackdown
Israeli Regime Cracks Down on Protest against Demolition of Palestinian Home